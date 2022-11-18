Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Driver With Self-Made License Plate Busted for Lots of Warrants
It appears a 48-year-old Kennewick resident felt he was above the law in town, the state, and perhaps the world. Man arrested for multiple warrants, and for unusual self-made plate. Late Sunday night, around 11:45 PM a Kennewick Police officer on patrol noticed a speeding car near Kennewick Ave. and...
Wild Driver, Passenger, Flee After Pasco Hit-And-Run
Fortunately, no one was hurt after this car plowed into a yard in a Pasco residential neighborhood. Monday evening crash leaves the abandoned car in the yard. Pasco Police say this car careened off the street and plowed into a yard near the intersection of 12th and Shoshone Monday evening.
Tri-Cities Idiot Learns – Don’t Use Homemade License Plates
It may have seemed like a good idea at the time, but this dumb mistake caused a Tri-Cities man with warrants to be captured by police. The story was spelled out on the Kennewick police Facebook this morning. A KPD officer spotted a speeder around Kennewick Ave and Quincy St late Sunday night around midnight. After confirming the speed with radar, the officer turned on the emergency lights and got behind the driver to pull them over. That is when the officer noticed something very strange with the license plate (more on that in a second).
2nd 14-Year-Old Arrested for Murder in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department says they have made a second arrest in the murder case of 19-year-old Julian Chavez. Authorities say Chavez was gunned down in his car back on October 29th in the 1100 Block of West 5th Ave around 9:15pm. Authorities working the case had originally arrested a 14-year-old in connection with Chavez' death back on November 2nd. It was this Thursday afternoon that KPD detectives working on developed probable cause for the arrest of a second 14-year-old juvenile male for his involvement, made the arrest inside a vehicle. He has been booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center for the alleged crime of First Degree Murder. Officers are also serving a search warrant is currently being completed at a home in the 800 block of E 6th Ave where the juvenile left from.
‘Older’ Gang Suspects Sought by KPD on Multiple Warrants
The Kennewick Police Department is looking for these two 'older' gang members. According to the KPD, their CAT, or Criminal Apprehension Team, is seeking to locate these two. The man is 48-year-old Christopher Oak, who goes by the gang nickname "Casper," and the woman is 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, who goes by the gang name of "Babydoll."
KPD, FBI, SWAT, Apprehend Juvenile Othello Shooting Suspects
It only took about 12 hours for two juvenile suspects to be apprehended for an alleged shooting. This image is of the Kennewick neighborhood where they were located. Man shot at Othello Pik A Pop early Wednesday morning. Othello Police reported a 25-year-old Grand Coulee man had been shot around...
Anticipated Groundbreaking For New Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is Soon!
The time is finally here for the new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Groundbreaking. It's been a long time in the works and it's happening next Wednesday, November 30th. A special Groundbreaking ceremony will be at 10 am at 1312 South 18th Avenue. According to a press release from the City of Pasco:
Here’s How to Help Kids in Tri-Cities This Christmas
For the last 23 years, local businesses and radio stations in the Tri-Cities have come together to make Christmas special for local kids in need with the annual 'Christmas For Children' toy drive and event. The goal is to fill the Ben Franklin Toy Trolley with new unwrapped toys for...
Kennewick Restaurant to Pay $11K Over Service Animal Refusal
According to information released Tuesday, November 22nd, from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Spokane, a Kennewick restaurant will pay $11K in compensatory damages to a patron. The Rock Woodfired Pizza was accused of refusing a patron with a service animal. US Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref said in a release The...
Kennewick Coffee Shop Closed Until Monday to Mourn Death of Owner
A wave of sadness is rushing through Tri-Cities as a popular local business mourns the death of its founder. Rockabilly Roasting Co. made the announcement on their official Facebook page that Travis Jordan died unexpectedly. Travis is survived by his wife, Laura, and their daughter, Penelope. In the statement, Laura wrote that the future of Rockabilly Roasting Company remains uncertain. For the time being, the business will be closed until at least Monday morning to allow the family to grieve during this unimaginable time.
Here’s The Real Reason For Purple Streetlights in Richland
Chances are you've seen purple streetlights in Tri-Cities, namely Richland. What's the cause of this? Is it an awareness campaign? Is it a new technology? If you drive under one of these streetlights, you may notice that it works like a black light, making parts of your clothes shine in iridescent neon.
Here’s Where You Can Take Pictures With Santa in Tri-Cities
It's a special time of year, filled with wonder, hope, love, and cheer. If you have young children, Christmas can be especially fun. My daughter has been keeping a list of what she wants for Christmas and often asks us how Santa is doing since we have him on speed dial.
West Richland Once Battled Over Two Town Names, Can You Name Them?
West Richland Once Fought Over Two Different Names, Can You Name Them?. It's interesting that West Richland Washington residents once fought over the naming of the town and what is more interesting is that the residents rejected both names in the end. Who Is Carl Heminger In West Richland Washington...
Did the Boat Race Craze Start On the Snake River in Pasco During the 1940s?
In 1943, during World War II, the government launched the top-secret Manhattan Project and seized the town of White Bluffs and the land surrounding it for many miles. Over 1500 residents were put on notice to vacate their homes and businesses – many were only allowed 3 days to gather up their belongings before the government came in and leveled their homes, businesses, and area fields – then burned them. All of this was to make way for the construction of a plutonium production plant.
Turkey Trot Event Comes To Kennewick on Thanksgiving Day
There is a palpable excitement that this is back as an "in-person" event this year. After going virtual due to Covid-19, the American Red Cross Annual Turkey Trot is coming up in Kennewick's Columbia Park on Thanksgiving Day. Already, over 1,400 people have registered to run or walk in the...
City of Kennewick Collecting Unwanted Bagged Leaves-What You Need to Know
It's that time of year, so many leaves to rake up and get rid of. If you reside in Kennewick, it may interest you to know that Waste Management of Kennewick will take those useless leaves off your hands during your regular garbage day. What do you need to do?
Franklin, Adams Counties Get Big Development Funds
Thanks to some grants and low-interest loans, two Eastern Washington counties will be receiving economic and infrastructure development money. The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded a total of $8.75 million to six counties, which includes Franklin and Adams. The money is from the Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) and will be used to help drive development.
No Confidence Vote for BFHD Director
Benton Franklin Health District Members of the union PROTEC17 have released a letter stating a vote of "no confidence" in current BFHD Administrator Jason Zaccaria. In the letter the union says the vote of no confidence in Zaccaria, who has been the District Administrator since 2011, is a culmination of events with the most recent being the termination of Senior Manager for Surveillance and Investigation, Rick Dawson.
Tri-Cities Former Fair Queen to Compete for National Title
Former Benton Franklin Fair Queen Lexy Hibbs is representing the state of Washington for the National Title of Miss Rodeo America in Las Vegas. The Miss Rodeo America pageant will be held from November 27th through December 4th at South Pointe Hotel and Casino. How are the contestants judged?. There...
The Most Courageous Woman to Ever Live in the PNW Has a Bridge Named After Her in Wallula
As you approach the junction of Highway 12 and Highway 730 there is a park and an abandoned bridge named in memory of Marie “Madame” Dorion. Who was Marie Dorion and why is there a park named after her in Wallula Gap?. Marie Dorion was one of the...
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0