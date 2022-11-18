ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Mayor Sisitsky Announces 31st Annual Framingham Tree Lighting Ceremony & Holiday Block Party

FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Charlie Sisitsky is excited to announce that the City will be hosting its 31st Annual Tree Lighting at City Hall on Friday, December 2. In addition to the tree lighting, which will take place on City Hall plaza, the Holiday Block Party will also return along a portion of Union Ave, which will be closed to traffic. The event will be held outdoors and run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

How Much is A Framingham Alcohol License Worth?

FRAMINGHAM – On Monday night, November 21, the 5-member Framingham License Commission will listen to an application from Fashionable Concepts LLC To transfer its all-alcohol license to The Fresh Market. The Fresh Market wants to redevelop the vacant Bed Bath & Beyond at 84 Worcester Road into a grocery...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Massachusetts Lifts Bacteria Advisory at Lake Waushakum

FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Department of Public health has lifted the bacteria advisory at Lake Waushakum in Framingham/Ashland. The advisory was issued around Columbus Day weekend. The state department collected a water sample from Waushakum on Wednesday, and for the second consecutive week the levels for cyanobacteria levels were...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Town of Ashland, Town of Natick & City of Framingham Websites Crashed on Thursday But Back Up on Friday

FRAMINGHAM – The websites for the Town of Ashland, the Town of Natick, and the City of Framingham were down for hours on Thursday, November 17, into Friday. All three municipalities use www.civicplus.com, out of Kansas for their websites. “The City’s municipal website is currently experiencing technical difficulties and...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Walmart Donates $4,000 To Shop With Cop Program

FRAMINGHAM – Walmart in Framingham donated $4,000 to the Framingham Police Association for its annual Shop with A Cop program this morning, November 18. The donation was part of a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly-remodeled store on Route 9. Accepting the donation was Framingham Deputy Police Chief Sean...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Conducting Search in Saxonville

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are conducting a search in the Saxonville section of the City of Framingham tonight, November 18. Police are searching fora suspect who broke into a home in the neighborhood off Elm Street. The search is in the Ashmont Drive neighborhood. Police have a K9 dog...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham, MA

Framingham, MA
Community Policy