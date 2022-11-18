Read full article on original website
Mayor Sisitsky Announces 31st Annual Framingham Tree Lighting Ceremony & Holiday Block Party
FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Charlie Sisitsky is excited to announce that the City will be hosting its 31st Annual Tree Lighting at City Hall on Friday, December 2. In addition to the tree lighting, which will take place on City Hall plaza, the Holiday Block Party will also return along a portion of Union Ave, which will be closed to traffic. The event will be held outdoors and run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Framingham Library & Sustainability Committee Hosting Workshop On How To Save on Energy Costs on Monday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will host a lecture on how to save money on your energy bills on Monday, November 21. The in-person event will take place at the Costin room at the main Framingham Public Library at 7 p.m. You can also attend virtually via the Library’s YouTube Live.
Framingham City Council To Vote on Tax Rate Tonight; Homeowners Could See $350 Increase
FRAMINGHAM – The 11-member Framingham City Council will vote tonight, November 22, on setting the tax rate, and deciding how much of a tax burden to give to commercial & industrial property owners and how much residential property owners should shoulder. Homeowners could see a $350 increase in their...
How Much is A Framingham Alcohol License Worth?
FRAMINGHAM – On Monday night, November 21, the 5-member Framingham License Commission will listen to an application from Fashionable Concepts LLC To transfer its all-alcohol license to The Fresh Market. The Fresh Market wants to redevelop the vacant Bed Bath & Beyond at 84 Worcester Road into a grocery...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured & 1 Cited in Grant Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham after a crash on Grant Street Saturday. Police were called to the intersection of Grant Street and Clinton Street at 1:37 p.m. on November 19 for a two-vehicle crash. One individual was injured and transported...
Wayland Police Unveil New Badge Honoring Wayland & Original Nipmuc People
WAYLAND – As part of Native American Heritage Month, Town of Wayland Acting Chief Ed Burman announced the Wayland Police Department unveiled its new badge, which honors Wayland and local Nipmuc Nation Native Americans, at a ceremony. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, members of the Wayland Police Department and Town...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, November 22, 2022
1 The Framingham High vs Natick High football game takes place on Thanksgiving. The gamewill be in Natick this year, with kick-off at 10 a.m. Tickets are only available online by clicking here. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. 2. Today, there is a student-only pep rally...
Mayor Helps Deliver Groceries as Part of United Way’s Feed a Family Program
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky participated in the United Way of Tri-County’s Feed a Family program this morning, November 22. More than 500 families pre-registered to receive a turkey and all the groceries to create a wonderful Thanksgiving meal at home. United Way of Tri-County...
Massachusetts Lifts Bacteria Advisory at Lake Waushakum
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Department of Public health has lifted the bacteria advisory at Lake Waushakum in Framingham/Ashland. The advisory was issued around Columbus Day weekend. The state department collected a water sample from Waushakum on Wednesday, and for the second consecutive week the levels for cyanobacteria levels were...
UPDATED: Town of Ashland, Town of Natick & City of Framingham Websites Crashed on Thursday But Back Up on Friday
FRAMINGHAM – The websites for the Town of Ashland, the Town of Natick, and the City of Framingham were down for hours on Thursday, November 17, into Friday. All three municipalities use www.civicplus.com, out of Kansas for their websites. “The City’s municipal website is currently experiencing technical difficulties and...
Walmart Donates $4,000 To Shop With Cop Program
FRAMINGHAM – Walmart in Framingham donated $4,000 to the Framingham Police Association for its annual Shop with A Cop program this morning, November 18. The donation was part of a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly-remodeled store on Route 9. Accepting the donation was Framingham Deputy Police Chief Sean...
Framingham Police: Car Crashes Into Pole on Warren Road
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a single-car crash on Warren Road early morning on November 19. The crash happened at 12:16 a.m. at 119 Warren Road in Framingham. The car crashed into the pole, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. No one was injured, said Lt. Mickens. No...
Speed Hump Installation on Grove Street & Edmands Road on Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – Resident in the Nobscot section of the City of Framingham should expect some traffic delays and detours as the fifth speed hump is installed on Grove Street and the re-installation of speed humps on Edmands Road. The Edmands Road speed humps were removed when the road was...
Framingham Police: Vandalism Reported at St. Stephen’s Cemetery
FRAMINGHAM – Vandalism was reported at St. Stephen’s Cemetery at 1 Fenwick Street to Police on Monday, November 21. “A sign in the cemetery was damaged sometime over the weekend,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens. “There is no suspect information,” said the police spokesperson. No other information...
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man Early Monday Morning
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Beaver Terrace Circle for a disturbance at 12:43 a.m. on Monday, November 21. After officers arrived, a man “continued yelling and causing a disturbance, and lunged at one of the officers,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Police arrested...
Framingham Police: Thief Steals 2021 Hyundai Elantra
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a 2021 brown Hyundai Elantra from a doctor’s office parking lot on Saturday. The theft was reported at 11:12 a.m. at 61 Lincoln Street. The vehicle has not been recovered yet.
PHOTOS: Operation Warm Gifts 550+ Free Winter Coats To McCarthy Students
FRAMINGHAM – Non-profit Operation Warm distributed a free, new winter coat to every student at McCarthy Elementary School yesterday morning, November 17. Every student from kindergarten through grade 5 picked out the coat of their choice of those in the school’s gym yesterday. With help from volunteers from...
HOME of the WEEK: 3-Bedroom House in Framingham For $499,900
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 3-bedroom house in the City of Framingham. The 35 Willis Avenue property is priced at $499,900. Built in 1942, the property has 1,008 square feet of living space, and sits on a 5,876 square foot lot.
Framingham Police Conducting Search in Saxonville
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are conducting a search in the Saxonville section of the City of Framingham tonight, November 18. Police are searching fora suspect who broke into a home in the neighborhood off Elm Street. The search is in the Ashmont Drive neighborhood. Police have a K9 dog...
Town of Ashland, Town of Natick & City of Framingham Websites Down
FRAMINGHAM – The websites for the Town of Ashland, the Town of Natick, and the City of Framingham are down. The websites have been down for hours — at least since 6:30 p.m. in Framingham. “The City’s municipal website is currently experiencing technical difficulties and is unavailable at...
