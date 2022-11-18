Read full article on original website
Gov. Cooper pardons turkeys at Executive Mansion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper pardoned turkeys Biscuit and Tater at the annual North Carolina Turkey Pardon Ceremony at the Executive Mansion on Tuesday. “Thanksgiving is a time to come together and appreciate the many blessings our families, friends, and communities have to offer,” Cooper said. Cooper...
NCDOT suspends most construction through Thanksgiving weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has temporarily stopped most construction along major highways to keep traffic flowing for Thanksgiving travel. The NCDOT says construction along interstates, U.S., and key state routes is suspended through the evening of Nov. 28th to reduce anticipated traffic. WITN is...
Woman arrested after being found in Wendy’s parking lot with stolen vehicle
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A woman has been charged here in the east after she was found in possession of a stolen vehicle on November 16th. Roanoke Rapids Police say they received a hit off of the FLOCK Camera system that a stolen vehicle from Florida had been driven into Roanoke Rapids.
