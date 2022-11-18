Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
houmatimes.com
LPSO Detectives Investigating Two Related Raceland Shootings
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that detectives are presently investigating two related shootings that took place in Raceland around 11:00 a.m. today, November 22, 2022. Preliminary findings have revealed that multiple rounds were shot from the two vehicles involved with the first altercation taking place at Buford and St....
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot outside of Gretna home, Jefferson sheriff says
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Monday (Nov. 21) night outside of a home in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies say they were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting in the 600 block of Grovewood Dr. It was there deputies say they discovered a man that had been fatally shot.
JSO arrests 2 suspects in New Orleans connected to August death investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it arrested two people in connection with an undetermined death investigation from August. Action News Jax first told you about this case Aug. 17, when JSO said that it responded to Frederica Place and found an elderly man dead inside his home.
Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting
Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting. Louisiana – A second Louisiana woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a brawl at a gas station that led to a shooting. On November 21, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, announced that detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I10, which left one person injured.
NOPD: Driver wanted for leaving scene after killing woman who tripped while crossing street
After a woman died after tripping and falling into downtown New Orleans traffic over the weekend, detectives have released the first image of the driver accused of leaving the scene after the crash.
NOLA.com
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in driveway of Metairie home Sunday night
A woman sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of a Metairie home was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The 45-year-old woman wasn't harmed, but two suspects made off with her gold, 2018 Honda Accord. The carjacking was reported about 11 p.m. in...
brproud.com
Suspect jailed, another wanted by deputies accused of beating pregnant victim
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — One suspect was arrested and a second is wanted by deputies after allegedly beating a pregnant woman in her home. Deputies arrested Donnie Pierre Breaux, 31, of Pierre Part on a charge of domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim. A second suspect, identified as Lacey Breaux Dunnigan, 35, of Prairieville is wanted in connection to the crime.
NOPD searching for botched ATM theft suspects
Three men are seen using tools to beat and pry open the machine.
NOLA.com
Woman arrested after JPSO deputies chase stolen vehicle into New Orleans
A 47-year-old woman was arrested following a police chase from Metairie into the Little Woods neighborhood in New Orleans Sunday night, authorities said. A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy was injured when a patrol car rolled onto its side during the pursuit, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The deputy suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition.
NOPD seeking car that hit woman in wheelchair
A woman is dead after New Orleans Police Department investigators say she was struck by a vehicle while traveling along a road in New Orleans East.
Brazen carjacking in quiet Metairie neighborhood
A woman carjacked in the driveway of her Metairie home Sunday night. The woman was not injured, but thieves did make off with her 2018 Honda Accord.
5 shot in 5 hours in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after five people were shot in a span of five hours Sunday night. They say a shooting happened in the 1500 block of North Claiborne Avenue where someone shot a woman shortly after midnight. Investigators say about 30 minutes earlier, a...
NOLA.com
6 shot Sunday in New Orleans, including 2 men who were riding in a vehicle, police say
Six people were shot in less than 12 hours Sunday in New Orleans, police said, including two people who were riding in a vehicle. One of the victims is a 17-year-old who was shot during a robbery attempt, police said. Here's what we know about the shootings from preliminary information...
NOPD: Two wounded in third Sunday shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the city’s third shooting in seven hours. This one landed two men in the hospital with body wounds.
Homicide scene at Hayne Blvd. in Little Woods
Officers were called at about 2:40 p.m., reporting the shooting in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard
Police search for man following deadly shooting in Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police department is searching for a man following a deadly shooting on Friday, Nov. 11. Jamal “MAL” Holloway is wanted in connection with his alleged involvement in the shooting at Fuel Smart on South Burnside Avenue, according to police. If you can help locate Holloway, you’re being asked to call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 621-8300 option 1.
WWL-TV
Man shot to death on Hayne Blvd; 2nd shooting in Marigny
There were two shootings Monday afternoon in New Orleans. One was fatal and the condition of the second person isn't known at this time.
fox8live.com
Victims say justice system failed them across Louisiana, allowing violent teen to re-offend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In November of 2020, New Orleans police say 17-year-old Kyren Washington almost killed Diane Rogers. They say he beat her, carjacked her, and ran her over. “I had my hands on my steering wheel trying to get my car back,” Rogers tells Fox 8. “He punched...
Homicide victim found on train tracks ID'd as 14-year-old boy
The body found shot to death on the railroad tracks behind the SUNO campus has been identified as a 14-year-old boy. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office says the preliminary cause of death of Dominic Tomlin was from gunshot wounds.
fox8live.com
6 arrested on weapons charges during Nine Times Second Line in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police announced Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) that six men had been arrested on a variety of weapons and drug charges during a Sunday Second Line parade through the Desire area. The Second Line, held by Nine Times Social Aid and Pleasure Club, is an...
Comments / 0