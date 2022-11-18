ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

houmatimes.com

LPSO Detectives Investigating Two Related Raceland Shootings

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that detectives are presently investigating two related shootings that took place in Raceland around 11:00 a.m. today, November 22, 2022. Preliminary findings have revealed that multiple rounds were shot from the two vehicles involved with the first altercation taking place at Buford and St....
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot outside of Gretna home, Jefferson sheriff says

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Monday (Nov. 21) night outside of a home in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies say they were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting in the 600 block of Grovewood Dr. It was there deputies say they discovered a man that had been fatally shot.
GRETNA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting. Louisiana – A second Louisiana woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a brawl at a gas station that led to a shooting. On November 21, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, announced that detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I10, which left one person injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Woman carjacked at gunpoint in driveway of Metairie home Sunday night

A woman sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of a Metairie home was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The 45-year-old woman wasn't harmed, but two suspects made off with her gold, 2018 Honda Accord. The carjacking was reported about 11 p.m. in...
METAIRIE, LA
brproud.com

Suspect jailed, another wanted by deputies accused of beating pregnant victim

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — One suspect was arrested and a second is wanted by deputies after allegedly beating a pregnant woman in her home. Deputies arrested Donnie Pierre Breaux, 31, of Pierre Part on a charge of domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim. A second suspect, identified as Lacey Breaux Dunnigan, 35, of Prairieville is wanted in connection to the crime.
PIERRE PART, LA
NOLA.com

Woman arrested after JPSO deputies chase stolen vehicle into New Orleans

A 47-year-old woman was arrested following a police chase from Metairie into the Little Woods neighborhood in New Orleans Sunday night, authorities said. A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy was injured when a patrol car rolled onto its side during the pursuit, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The deputy suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

5 shot in 5 hours in New Orleans, police say

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after five people were shot in a span of five hours Sunday night. They say a shooting happened in the 1500 block of North Claiborne Avenue where someone shot a woman shortly after midnight. Investigators say about 30 minutes earlier, a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Police search for man following deadly shooting in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police department is searching for a man following a deadly shooting on Friday, Nov. 11. Jamal “MAL” Holloway is wanted in connection with his alleged involvement in the shooting at Fuel Smart on South Burnside Avenue, according to police. If you can help locate Holloway, you’re being asked to call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 621-8300 option 1.
GONZALES, LA

