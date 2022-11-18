Nancy Pelosi improved our lives. Her successor will investigate Hunter Biden’s laptop

Read full article on original website
Kevin Kiley, backed by Donald Trump, heading to Congress as he defeats Kermit Jones
Republican Kevin Kiley, a conservative firebrand supported by former President Donald Trump, topped Democrat Kermit Jones to win the new 3rd Congressional District seat, according to an Associated Press projection.. With 84% of the vote counted as of Tuesday afternoon, Kiley had about 53% to Jones’ 47%. Kiley will...
Kevin McCarthy calls for Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas to resign or face impeachment inquiry over 'the collapse of our border'
Investigations could lead to Mayorkas' impeachment, McCarthy said. If successful it would be the second impeachment of a cabinet member in history.
David Valadao, Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump, wins close California race
A Republican who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump survived a midterm challenge from a popular Democrat in a left-leaning California congressional district. Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, had almost 52% of the votes with over 98% counted when the Associated Press projected he would win in California’s 22nd Congressional District.
Update: Republican Valadao defeats Democrat Salas in California congressional district
Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, had almost 52% of the votes with over 98% counted when the Associated Press projected he would win in California’s 22nd Congressional District. Original story:. With almost all of the votes counted, Assemblyman Rudy Salas has narrowed the gap in his race against Congressman David...
