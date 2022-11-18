ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Federal agents spotted on Sherman Street

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1qAW_0jFyaMk300

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Federal, state, and local law enforcement officials paid a visit to a house on Sherman Street in Evansville.

Evansville Police Department (EPD) tells us the Cyber Crime Unit , among other law enforcement officials, seized electronics from the house. EPD says no arrests were made and no charges have been filed.

St. Louis man sentenced for sexually exploiting Owensboro teen

Police are releasing few other details of the case.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

