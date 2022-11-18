Federal agents spotted on Sherman Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Federal, state, and local law enforcement officials paid a visit to a house on Sherman Street in Evansville.

Evansville Police Department (EPD) tells us the Cyber Crime Unit , among other law enforcement officials, seized electronics from the house. EPD says no arrests were made and no charges have been filed.

Police are releasing few other details of the case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).