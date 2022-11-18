Leon Edwards is the man to beat in the UFC’s welterweight division, but there’s one name he’s still fixated on getting a win over. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Edwards would like to settle his business with Jorge Masvidal in the future. The two have had a rivalry dating back to March 2019, when both fighters competed at a UFC event in London. After the conclusion of the event, Edwards and Masvidal were involved in a physical confrontation backstage, better known as the “Three Piece and a Soda” incident.

