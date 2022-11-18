ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

MMA Fighting

Conor McGregor fires back at retired Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘Your fear of defeat means you’ve already lost’

Conor McGregor isn’t letting an old rival get away with putting his name in his mouth. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov made a public speaking appearance in Toronto this past weekend and he took a thinly veiled shot at McGregor as he boasted about his team’s success. Nurmagomedov teammates Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov recently captured UFC and Bellator gold, respectively, at 155 pounds.
MMA Fighting

Greg Hardy vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. full fight video highlights

Watch Greg Hardy vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. full fight video highlights from the Misfits x DAZN Series 3 boxing event, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. Hardy and Rahman Jr. met on the main card of the influencer boxing event, which took place Saturday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. It was the second pro boxing match for Hardy, a former NFL player and UFC fighter. He made a successful debut this past October with a second-round knockout of Mike Cook.
AUSTIN, TX
MMA Fighting

Michael Chandler on Dustin Poirier’s finger bite at UFC 281: ‘I would have done the exact same thing’

Michael Chandler doesn’t fault Dustin Poirier for chomping down on his finger during their UFC 281 fight. It’s all part of the game in his book. “People think that we’re in there making decisions like me making the decision to pick up this pen,” Chandler said Monday on The MMA Hour. “It’s not the same when you’re actually inside the confines of MMA and you’re fighting for your life. You’re reaching for things, you’re grabbing for things, you’re grappling. A lot of it is muscle memory.”
MMA Fighting

‘The comeback kid’: Fighters react to Kennedy Nzechukwu’s big knockout in makeshift UFC Vegas 65 main event

Kennedy Nzechukwu wasn’t supposed to be in the UFC Vegas 65 main event and for a round it looked like he might not deliver a headlining performance. But the hard-hitting light heavyweight authored an impressive comeback in the second round, bludgeoning Ion Cutelaba with powerful strikes to score a stoppage 62 seconds into the frame. That’s two straight wins now for Nzechukwu, who boosted his UFC record to 5-3.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green added to UFC Vegas 66

An exciting lightweight battle has been added to the UFC’s final event of 2022. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting on Tuesday that a matchup between Drew Dober and Bobby Green is set for UFC Vegas 66, which takes place Dec. 17 at the UFC APEX. ESPN’s Fightcenter was first to reveal the matchup.
MMA Fighting

Bellator 291 moves to Feb. 25 with Logan Storley vs. Yaroslav Amosov 2 headlining

Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov’s return to the cage is set with a rematch against Logan Storley headlining Bellator 291. The promotion on Tuesday announced the welterweight title fight, which unifies the belt after Storley captured the interim title during Amosov’s leave to defend his native Ukraine. The event has been rescheduled to Feb. 25 from its original date of Feb. 24, according to a press release.
MMA Fighting

Cain Velasquez granted permission to participate in pro wrestling match in Arizona under conditions from the court

Cain Velasquez will be allowed to participate in a professional wrestling match in Tempe, Ariz. on Dec. 3 after his request was granted in a special hearing on Tuesday. Judge Arthur Bocanegra, who also granted Velasquez’s release on $1 million bail after he spent eight months behind bars, ultimately sided with the former UFC heavyweight champion while giving him special permission to leave the state.
TEMPE, AZ
MMA Fighting

2022 PFL Championship Fight Week, Episode 3: ‘Just make me a killer’

It’s fight week at PFL, and the fighters competing at the 2022 PFL Championships are getting ready for battle. The tournament-based promotion has released a behind-the-scenes companion for the finals of its fourth season. The Nov. 25 fight card not only marks the end of the season and tournament finals, but the promotion’s jump to pay-per-view.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMA Fighting

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Ion Cutelaba full fight video highlights

Watch Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Ion Cutelaba full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 65, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs. Cutelaba took place Nov. 19 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The event was originally scheduled to be headlined by a heavyweight contenders’ bout between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac, but that bout was cancelled due to Lewis having to go to the hospital earlier Saturday and later not being medically cleared to compete.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Paddy Pimblett explains process for losing 50 pounds ahead of UFC 282

Paddy Pimblett’s dramatic shifts in weight has raised eyebrows, but “The Baddy” always has a plan to cut down before his fights. Up next for Pimblett, he fights Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and ahead of that booking, the popular lightweight revealed his secret for managing his weight on his YouTube channel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Leon Edwards still wants revenge against Jorge Masvidal ‘in the octagon or on the street’

Leon Edwards is the man to beat in the UFC’s welterweight division, but there’s one name he’s still fixated on getting a win over. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Edwards would like to settle his business with Jorge Masvidal in the future. The two have had a rivalry dating back to March 2019, when both fighters competed at a UFC event in London. After the conclusion of the event, Edwards and Masvidal were involved in a physical confrontation backstage, better known as the “Three Piece and a Soda” incident.
MMA Fighting

Heck of a Morning: Khamzat Chimaev challenges Alex Pereira, James Krause, more

Khamzat Chimaev plans to have a very busy several months, with his plans of wanting to fight Alex Pereira for the UFC middleweight title, and then fighting Colby Covington at welterweight a few months later. But is this something that could actually happen?. On an all-new edition of Heck of...
MMA Fighting

On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 65

Although Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac were unable to battle it out in the main event of UFC Vegas 65, Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba got the bump up, with Nzechukwu coming through with a vicious finish to cap off the card. On an all-new edition of On To the...
MMA Fighting

Terence Crawford blames ‘business of boxing’ for ruining Errol Spence fight

Terrence Crawford blames Errol Spence Jr.’s team – and boxing in general – for the fact that the two men are not fighting this year. Crawford and Spence are two of the very best boxers in the world, ranked No. 3 and No. 4 respectively in The Ring’s pound-for-pound rankings. Spence holds the WBC, WBA, and IBF welterweight titles, while Crawford holds the WBO belt. A unification matchup between the two is one of the most highly desired fights in the sport at moment.

