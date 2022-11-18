Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor fires back at retired Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘Your fear of defeat means you’ve already lost’
Conor McGregor isn’t letting an old rival get away with putting his name in his mouth. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov made a public speaking appearance in Toronto this past weekend and he took a thinly veiled shot at McGregor as he boasted about his team’s success. Nurmagomedov teammates Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov recently captured UFC and Bellator gold, respectively, at 155 pounds.
MMA Fighting
Greg Hardy vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. full fight video highlights
Watch Greg Hardy vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. full fight video highlights from the Misfits x DAZN Series 3 boxing event, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. Hardy and Rahman Jr. met on the main card of the influencer boxing event, which took place Saturday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. It was the second pro boxing match for Hardy, a former NFL player and UFC fighter. He made a successful debut this past October with a second-round knockout of Mike Cook.
MMA Fighting
Michael Chandler on Dustin Poirier’s finger bite at UFC 281: ‘I would have done the exact same thing’
Michael Chandler doesn’t fault Dustin Poirier for chomping down on his finger during their UFC 281 fight. It’s all part of the game in his book. “People think that we’re in there making decisions like me making the decision to pick up this pen,” Chandler said Monday on The MMA Hour. “It’s not the same when you’re actually inside the confines of MMA and you’re fighting for your life. You’re reaching for things, you’re grabbing for things, you’re grappling. A lot of it is muscle memory.”
MMA Fighting
Dustin Poirier uninterested in ‘respectful’ Beneil Dariush, wants big fights after completing ‘violence triangle’
At UFC 281, Dustin Poirier picked up another big win, submitting Michael Chandler after a bloody, back-and-forth war. The battle earned Poirier his eighth “Fight of the Night” bonus, tying the category’s record, and it solidified the former interim champion as one of the most exciting fighters of his generation.
MMA Fighting
Deiveson Figueiredo claims he has a spy ‘infiltrated’ in Brandon Moreno’s team ahead of UFC 283
RIO DE JANEIRO — Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno once again had some spicy back and forth, this time while promoting UFC 283 during a press conference in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 9. Figueiredo and Moreno will unify the flyweight titles in the main event of the Jan....
MMA Fighting
‘The comeback kid’: Fighters react to Kennedy Nzechukwu’s big knockout in makeshift UFC Vegas 65 main event
Kennedy Nzechukwu wasn’t supposed to be in the UFC Vegas 65 main event and for a round it looked like he might not deliver a headlining performance. But the hard-hitting light heavyweight authored an impressive comeback in the second round, bludgeoning Ion Cutelaba with powerful strikes to score a stoppage 62 seconds into the frame. That’s two straight wins now for Nzechukwu, who boosted his UFC record to 5-3.
MMA Fighting
Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green added to UFC Vegas 66
An exciting lightweight battle has been added to the UFC’s final event of 2022. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting on Tuesday that a matchup between Drew Dober and Bobby Green is set for UFC Vegas 66, which takes place Dec. 17 at the UFC APEX. ESPN’s Fightcenter was first to reveal the matchup.
MMA Fighting
Bellator 291 moves to Feb. 25 with Logan Storley vs. Yaroslav Amosov 2 headlining
Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov’s return to the cage is set with a rematch against Logan Storley headlining Bellator 291. The promotion on Tuesday announced the welterweight title fight, which unifies the belt after Storley captured the interim title during Amosov’s leave to defend his native Ukraine. The event has been rescheduled to Feb. 25 from its original date of Feb. 24, according to a press release.
MMA Fighting
Cain Velasquez granted permission to participate in pro wrestling match in Arizona under conditions from the court
Cain Velasquez will be allowed to participate in a professional wrestling match in Tempe, Ariz. on Dec. 3 after his request was granted in a special hearing on Tuesday. Judge Arthur Bocanegra, who also granted Velasquez’s release on $1 million bail after he spent eight months behind bars, ultimately sided with the former UFC heavyweight champion while giving him special permission to leave the state.
MMA Fighting
2022 PFL Championship Fight Week, Episode 3: ‘Just make me a killer’
It’s fight week at PFL, and the fighters competing at the 2022 PFL Championships are getting ready for battle. The tournament-based promotion has released a behind-the-scenes companion for the finals of its fourth season. The Nov. 25 fight card not only marks the end of the season and tournament finals, but the promotion’s jump to pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
Jason David Frank, ‘Power Rangers’ star and former MMA fighter, dies at 49
Jason David Frank — best known for his role as Tommy, the original Green Ranger — in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has died at the age of 49 by suicide. Multiple people close to the situation confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Sunday. Born in California, Frank...
MMA Fighting
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Ion Cutelaba full fight video highlights
Watch Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Ion Cutelaba full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 65, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs. Cutelaba took place Nov. 19 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The event was originally scheduled to be headlined by a heavyweight contenders’ bout between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac, but that bout was cancelled due to Lewis having to go to the hospital earlier Saturday and later not being medically cleared to compete.
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett explains process for losing 50 pounds ahead of UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett’s dramatic shifts in weight has raised eyebrows, but “The Baddy” always has a plan to cut down before his fights. Up next for Pimblett, he fights Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and ahead of that booking, the popular lightweight revealed his secret for managing his weight on his YouTube channel.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Michael Chandler, Terence Crawford, Ryan Spann, and Vanessa Demopoulos
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: The parlay pals look back at their recent selection and GC’s bets for UFC Vegas 65.
MMA Fighting
Leon Edwards still wants revenge against Jorge Masvidal ‘in the octagon or on the street’
Leon Edwards is the man to beat in the UFC’s welterweight division, but there’s one name he’s still fixated on getting a win over. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Edwards would like to settle his business with Jorge Masvidal in the future. The two have had a rivalry dating back to March 2019, when both fighters competed at a UFC event in London. After the conclusion of the event, Edwards and Masvidal were involved in a physical confrontation backstage, better known as the “Three Piece and a Soda” incident.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Khamzat Chimaev challenges Alex Pereira, James Krause, more
Khamzat Chimaev plans to have a very busy several months, with his plans of wanting to fight Alex Pereira for the UFC middleweight title, and then fighting Colby Covington at welterweight a few months later. But is this something that could actually happen?. On an all-new edition of Heck of...
MMA Fighting
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 65
Although Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac were unable to battle it out in the main event of UFC Vegas 65, Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba got the bump up, with Nzechukwu coming through with a vicious finish to cap off the card. On an all-new edition of On To the...
MMA Fighting
Terence Crawford blames ‘business of boxing’ for ruining Errol Spence fight
Terrence Crawford blames Errol Spence Jr.’s team – and boxing in general – for the fact that the two men are not fighting this year. Crawford and Spence are two of the very best boxers in the world, ranked No. 3 and No. 4 respectively in The Ring’s pound-for-pound rankings. Spence holds the WBC, WBA, and IBF welterweight titles, while Crawford holds the WBO belt. A unification matchup between the two is one of the most highly desired fights in the sport at moment.
MMA Fighting
Taila Santos accuses Valentina Shevchenko of ‘running’ from rematch: ’She’s scared’
Taila Santos gave Valentina Shevchenko a tough night in the office when they met for the flyweight championship at UFC 275 in Singapore this past June, and she’s since waited for her next assignment. Santos was told immediately after the bout she would have to go under the knife...
MMA Fighting
Misfit Boxing 3 video: FaZe Temperrr levels Overtflow with one-punch, 30-second knockout
FaZe Temperrr showed that he’s not just an esports athlete. The popular gamer scored a quick knockout at Saturday’s Misfit Boxing 3 event at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, needing just 30 seconds to put Twitch celebrity Overtflow down for the count with a one-punch walloping.
