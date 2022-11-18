We all deserve to be who we are and to feel safe in our identities. The incident that occurred this weekend targeting the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is a jarring reminder of the intersection between bigotry and violence; and the vulnerability of our LGBTQ+ family, friends, and colleagues in the ongoing struggle to upend transphobia, heteronormativity, and homophobia.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO