MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights kicks off 2022 season
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights kicked on Monday for the 2022 holiday season. This annual holiday tradition is hosted on the Midwestern State University campus along Taft Boulevard. MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights and MSU Texas partner up every year to spread some colorful Christmas cheer to Texomans.
Wichita Falls YMCA to host Gobble Wobble Fun Run
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thanksgiving is almost here and one Wichita Falls nonprofit is gearing up for its first-ever 5K run. This event will be the first of many. Tila Grant, YMCA director of communications, said their hope is to bring families together for an healthy activity. Gobble Wobble, a 5K and one-mile fun run, will be held downtown. People will have the choice to run, walk or cheer others on.
Local dispensary robbed, Crime Stoppers asking for tips
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton marijuana dispensary was recently robbed by two people and Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for help. In a surveillance video released by Crime Stoppers, you can see two people break into the High Octane Dispensary at 1907 W. Gore Blvd. and begin stealing products from the shelves.
Wichita Falls prepared for stage one of drought plan
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Every day without rain, the City of Wichita Falls gets closer to entering stage one of its drought plan. The combined lake levels of the city’s water source currently sit at 65.6%, with the threshold being 65%. The city has everything ready to go...
WFPD investigating possible shooting on Astin Avenue
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a confusing situation that unfolded Monday afternoon on the east side of town. Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to Astin Avenue to reports that a child had been shot. They weren’t able to find any gunshot victims, but...
Wichita Falls man arrested with connection to daughter’s death
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Tuesday in connection to the death of his daughter in December 2020. Officers reportedly entered a home on Longview Street on Dec. 20, 2020, at 9 a.m., and found a deceased 2-year-old girl laying face up on the kitchen floor. Court documents state the officers were “instantly taken back by the smell of rotten food and general filth.”
Texas man allegedly assaults woman for ‘ruining Thanksgiving’ by contracting COVID
The suspect told police he'd been drinking whiskey all day and denied assaulting the victim, alleging that she fell.
Keeping the kitchen free of fire this Thanksgiving holiday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Potential fires are something the Wichita Falls Fire Department will be keeping a close eye on this week. With Thanksgiving just around the corner and more people in the kitchen cooking, fires can start easily. Walking away from the kitchen and leaving food unattended is...
Burlington Coat Factory is Coming to Lawton, Oklahoma
We've been hearing rumors online and elsewhere for months about the possibility of Burlington Coat Factory coming to Lawton, Fort Sill. Well, we've finally gotten confirmation from reliable sources and it's true, we'll be getting a Burlington in town. So where will the new department store be located and when will it be opening?
Possible gunshot call triggers heavy police presence on Astin Ave
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls and Wichita County law enforcement are currently combing the area near Astin Avenue for signs of an alleged shooting. Shortly before 1:45 p.m., Wichita Falls responders were called to the 500 block of Astin Avenue for a possible gunshot victim. Upon arrival, responders reported that they could find no […]
Optimist Club to hold annual Christmas tree sale
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Optimist Club of Wichita Falls annual Christmas tree sales will start on Friday, Nov. 25. It will be held next to the Central Boys and Girls Club football field. The will be 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 3 p.m. to...
One injured in pin-in wreck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A pin in wreck involving two vehicles sent one person to the hospital Friday night. The two vehicle wreck happened near the intersection of Kemp Boulevard and East Elliot Street. Wichita Falls Police said one vehicle went into the ditch in the median. The driver...
Turkey Day at Evangel Church provides for families in need on Thanksgiving
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and Evangel Church gave out free turkeys for those in need this holiday. Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, marked the 21st year that the church hosted Turkey Day during its Sunday celebration service in order to help local families that may not have a turkey […]
Inflation impacts holiday giving
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The holidays are widely known to be the season of giving back to those in need. However, the state of the economy has impacted many people’s ability to do so as they continue to struggle with inflation. To put it into perspective, in this...
Christmas tree fundraiser supports children
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re planning on getting into the Christmas spirit early, the Optimist Club is hosting their annual Christmas tree fundraiser. The money helps benefit children. Other clubs like the Boys and Girls Club and Camp Fire depend on clubs like the Optimist Club. Christmas...
Thanksgiving Week Weather
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A fast-moving disturbance is bringing scattered showers to areas near Bowie, Jacksboro Sunday evening. However, most of the region will remain dry through the Thanksgiving Holiday. Temperatures will moderate through the work week with 60s likely Tuesday into Wednesday, before another front moves into the region for Thanksgiving dropping our highs back into the 50s with strong northerly winds. SW winds return going into the weekend bringing back mid 60s.
Walters man charged with raping Stephens Co. teen
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A 21-year-old Walters man is facing a second degree rape charge for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old from Stephens County. According to court documents, Ben Joseph Russell is accused of contacting the victim via SnapChat and telling them he was 16-years-old. The victim told police...
Grandy’s grand opening date delayed
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After several months of getting the new Grandy’s ready to open, the owners are facing register complications after their soft opening over the weekend. Co-owner Cary Richie said they’re going to have to push back the grand opening date that was originally set for November 21. Richie said it could be […]
BBB gives shopping tips for holiday season
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau has shared payment and shipping tips for the holiday season. Those who paid with a credit card were less likely to lose money, according to the BBB’s research. BBB officials provided the following tips to use before you begin shopping:
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week November 18, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
