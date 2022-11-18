WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thanksgiving is almost here and one Wichita Falls nonprofit is gearing up for its first-ever 5K run. This event will be the first of many. Tila Grant, YMCA director of communications, said their hope is to bring families together for an healthy activity. Gobble Wobble, a 5K and one-mile fun run, will be held downtown. People will have the choice to run, walk or cheer others on.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO