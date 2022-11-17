ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Rams receive huge injury news

The Los Angeles Rams received a huge status update on one of their star players Friday. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is good to go. The Rams star, who helped guide the team to a Super Bowl Championship in February, missed last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, in which both teams’ backups started the game. No Read more... The post Los Angeles Rams receive huge injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Andy Dalton posts near-perfect passer rating in Week 11 win vs. Rams

Look at Andy Dalton making some New Orleans Saints history. The veteran quarterback helped his team defeat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday with an efficient performance that the numbers say was better than it looked — as observed by Nola.com’s Luke Johnson, Dalton’s 149.6 passer rating from this win is the highest single-game performance from any quarterback in the league this year (minimum 20 attempts). He completed 21 of 25 attempts for 260 yards with 3 touchdown passes.
Vikings make NFL history with blowout loss to Cowboys

Whether it’s coaches, players or fans, nobody associated with the Minnesota Vikings will look back at Week 11’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with any fondness. The Vikings were on the wrong side of a 40-3 final score, giving them their own place in NFL history. The Vikings are 8-2 on the season. Of the Read more... The post Vikings make NFL history with blowout loss to Cowboys appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Week 11 top plays: Cowboys-Vikings, Bengals-Steelers, more

Week 11 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups, including the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Minnesota Vikings and the Denver Broncos playing host to the Las Vegas Raiders. Earlier, the Detroit Lions stunned the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles rebounded against the Indianapolis...
