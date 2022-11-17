Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams receive huge injury news
The Los Angeles Rams received a huge status update on one of their star players Friday. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is good to go. The Rams star, who helped guide the team to a Super Bowl Championship in February, missed last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, in which both teams’ backups started the game. No Read more... The post Los Angeles Rams receive huge injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Aaron Donald Told Cooper Kupp Rams Will ‘Hold It Down’ For Him While He’s Out
Injuries have almost single-handedly derailed the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl defense. The Rams seemingly lose a key player or two every week and Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals was no different as they saw more offensive linemen go down. Alaric Jackson will miss the remainder of the...
Justin Herbert key Chargers weapon ruled out as Keenan Allen, Mike Williams updated
Justin Herbert is getting back Keenan Allen and Mike Williams for their Week 11 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, but the injury bug just wouldn’t let the Los Angeles Chargers catch a break. While they have two key offensive weapons returning, they also lost another one heading to Sunday’s game.
Andy Dalton posts near-perfect passer rating in Week 11 win vs. Rams
Look at Andy Dalton making some New Orleans Saints history. The veteran quarterback helped his team defeat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday with an efficient performance that the numbers say was better than it looked — as observed by Nola.com’s Luke Johnson, Dalton’s 149.6 passer rating from this win is the highest single-game performance from any quarterback in the league this year (minimum 20 attempts). He completed 21 of 25 attempts for 260 yards with 3 touchdown passes.
Vikings make NFL history with blowout loss to Cowboys
Whether it’s coaches, players or fans, nobody associated with the Minnesota Vikings will look back at Week 11’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with any fondness. The Vikings were on the wrong side of a 40-3 final score, giving them their own place in NFL history. The Vikings are 8-2 on the season. Of the Read more... The post Vikings make NFL history with blowout loss to Cowboys appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vikings-Cowboys Predictions: Who Wins This Huge Week 11 NFC Matchup?
There are major seeding implications on the line as the Vikings face the Cowboys in Minneapolis.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 11 top plays: Cowboys-Vikings, Bengals-Steelers, more
Week 11 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups, including the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Minnesota Vikings and the Denver Broncos playing host to the Las Vegas Raiders. Earlier, the Detroit Lions stunned the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles rebounded against the Indianapolis...
NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVII start time, channel, date, and the halftime show
Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals. It is
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 11: Best bets for Jets-Patriots, Oregon-Utah and more
Buckle up for another quarterback-related play. Our best bets (27-20-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with four plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most. Let’s go...
