Fort Pierre’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will be held Friday (Nov. 25, 2022), following the chili and soup cook-off fundraiser. Fort Pierre Development Corporation office manager Sunny Hannum says entries for the cook-off will be accepted until 3pm CT Friday, which is when contestants need to be in place for the contest. She says this year wagon rides and chili/soup tasting will happen simultaneously from 4-6pm CT so people are able to eat while waiting for a ride, or vice versa. A free will donation is taken at the chili/soup tasting with monies used to help struggling Fort Pierre residents with their heating bills.

FORT PIERRE, SD ・ 6 HOURS AGO