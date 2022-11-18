ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierre, SD

Fort Pierre’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting is Friday

Fort Pierre’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will be held Friday (Nov. 25, 2022), following the chili and soup cook-off fundraiser. Fort Pierre Development Corporation office manager Sunny Hannum says entries for the cook-off will be accepted until 3pm CT Friday, which is when contestants need to be in place for the contest. She says this year wagon rides and chili/soup tasting will happen simultaneously from 4-6pm CT so people are able to eat while waiting for a ride, or vice versa. A free will donation is taken at the chili/soup tasting with monies used to help struggling Fort Pierre residents with their heating bills.
A look at current precipitation numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we go through Thanksgiving week it’s looking mostly dry with just a slight chance for precipitation on Thanksgiving Day. This hasn’t changed much from what we’ve experienced for much of the year. Here’s a look at where we stand for...
Former Pierre City Hall property coming down to make way for development project

Demolition has begun in the area where an urban infill development project will be built in downtown Pierre. City Administrator Kristi Honeywell says the action started this morning (Nov. 22, 2022). Mayor Steve Harding says the development is years in the making. The developer, Hegg Companies from Sioux Falls, plans...
Consent calendar contains only items on Pierre City Commission agenda tonight

The Pierre City Commission meets today (Nov. 22, 2022) at 5:30pm at City Hall. The only items on their agenda are under the consent calendar. Those include approval of some new hires, approval of Nov. 15, 2022, meeting minutes and the claims. Pierre City Commission meetings also include time for...
Discover the Deepest Lake in South Dakota

South Dakota is known for Mount Rushmore and the badlands, but are there any sizeable lakes in the state? Yes! Actually the fourth largest manmade lake runs north to south in the middle of the state crossing over into North Dakota. Lake Oahe is the biggest lake in South Dakota but is it the deepest. Some small lakes can be remarkably deep. Read on to discover all about the deepest lake in South Dakota.
Pierre Volleyball Routs Lincoln, Finishes 5th At State

SIOUX FALLS – It was a very nice way to go out. Pierre Governor Volleyball ended its 2022 season Saturday with a sweep of Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19 in the fifth-place match of the SDHSAA Class AA Volleyball State Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Pierre...
Stanley County FFA Members Compete at District 6 Event

Stanley County FFA members competed at the District 6 FFA Leadership Development Event held in Miller Nov. 15, 2022. The events competed in were Marketing Plan, Extemporaneous Speaking, Prepared Public Speaking, and Ag. Sales. The Marketing Plan team of Rachel Nemec, Gabriella Pinela, and Spencer Sargent placed second and Grace...
Fort Thompson man sentenced for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

A 20 year old man from Fort Thompson convicted of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, was sentenced in federal U.S. District Court in South Dakota. Roland Hawk, Jr. was sentenced to two years and four months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Hawk was also ordered to forfeit the firearm used in the offense.
