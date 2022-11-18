Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
Duecez Wild Repair Shop, Avera, FedEx take top honors in annual Pierre Parade of Lights
Judges selected the Duecez Wild Repair Shop float as the winner of the 22nd annual Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce Parade of Lights yesterday (Nov. 21, 2022) evening. Second place went to Avera and third place was awarded to FedEx. The Mayor’s Choice Award was given to TMA. The Griswold...
drgnews.com
Fort Pierre’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting is Friday
Fort Pierre’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will be held Friday (Nov. 25, 2022), following the chili and soup cook-off fundraiser. Fort Pierre Development Corporation office manager Sunny Hannum says entries for the cook-off will be accepted until 3pm CT Friday, which is when contestants need to be in place for the contest. She says this year wagon rides and chili/soup tasting will happen simultaneously from 4-6pm CT so people are able to eat while waiting for a ride, or vice versa. A free will donation is taken at the chili/soup tasting with monies used to help struggling Fort Pierre residents with their heating bills.
drgnews.com
Christmas at the Capitol Grand Lighting Ceremony is tonight; Featured tree came from Pierre
The 2022 Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas at the South Dakota Capitol in Pierre is tonight (Nov. 22, 2022) at 7 pm CT. This year’s theme is “Merry Prairie Christmas.”. The featured tree this year was donated by Steve and Sue Ahlers and Donald and Kristin Berger from...
KELOLAND TV
A look at current precipitation numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we go through Thanksgiving week it’s looking mostly dry with just a slight chance for precipitation on Thanksgiving Day. This hasn’t changed much from what we’ve experienced for much of the year. Here’s a look at where we stand for...
drgnews.com
Former Pierre City Hall property coming down to make way for development project
Demolition has begun in the area where an urban infill development project will be built in downtown Pierre. City Administrator Kristi Honeywell says the action started this morning (Nov. 22, 2022). Mayor Steve Harding says the development is years in the making. The developer, Hegg Companies from Sioux Falls, plans...
drgnews.com
Shop space, tree removal project on agenda for Fort Pierre City Council tonight
The Fort Pierre City Council meets this evening (Nov. 21, 2022) at 6:30pm in the South Dakota Municipal League building (208 Island Drive). Items on their agenda include:. Public hearing– Discharge of Firearms License-Dunes Golf. Tree Removal Project-Bids & Award. Shop Space. The public may attend the meeting in...
drgnews.com
Consent calendar contains only items on Pierre City Commission agenda tonight
The Pierre City Commission meets today (Nov. 22, 2022) at 5:30pm at City Hall. The only items on their agenda are under the consent calendar. Those include approval of some new hires, approval of Nov. 15, 2022, meeting minutes and the claims. Pierre City Commission meetings also include time for...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in South Dakota
South Dakota is known for Mount Rushmore and the badlands, but are there any sizeable lakes in the state? Yes! Actually the fourth largest manmade lake runs north to south in the middle of the state crossing over into North Dakota. Lake Oahe is the biggest lake in South Dakota but is it the deepest. Some small lakes can be remarkably deep. Read on to discover all about the deepest lake in South Dakota.
drgnews.com
Pierre Volleyball Routs Lincoln, Finishes 5th At State
SIOUX FALLS – It was a very nice way to go out. Pierre Governor Volleyball ended its 2022 season Saturday with a sweep of Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19 in the fifth-place match of the SDHSAA Class AA Volleyball State Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Pierre...
drgnews.com
Stanley County FFA Members Compete at District 6 Event
Stanley County FFA members competed at the District 6 FFA Leadership Development Event held in Miller Nov. 15, 2022. The events competed in were Marketing Plan, Extemporaneous Speaking, Prepared Public Speaking, and Ag. Sales. The Marketing Plan team of Rachel Nemec, Gabriella Pinela, and Spencer Sargent placed second and Grace...
drgnews.com
Hughes County Commission to hold public hearing on 5-year Highway Transportation Plan
The Hughes County Commission meets at 5:30pm today (Nov. 21, 2022) at the Hughes County Courthouse in Pierre. Among the items on their agenda are:. 5:30 PM- public hearing– 5 Year Highway Transportation Plan. Employee Health Insurance. Brakke Optional Life Insurance. This meeting is available via conference call. To...
drgnews.com
Stanley County High School’s Hanson, Smedley perform well at regional contest
Stanley County High School students competed at the Region 2B Oral Interp Competition at Cedar Shores Resort in Oacoma with 10 schools competing. Congrats to Emily Hanson who placed 3rd in the Storytelling Category and Hope Smedley who placed 2nd in the Serious Category.
drgnews.com
Flags at State Capitol to fly at at half-staff Dec. 10 in honor of former state Representative Debra Anderson
Flags will be flown at half-staff at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in honor of former state Representative Debra Anderson. Flags will be lowered from sunrise until sunset. Anderson served in the state House of Representatives from 1977-1989 and was the first– and only–...
drgnews.com
Fort Thompson man sentenced for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
A 20 year old man from Fort Thompson convicted of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, was sentenced in federal U.S. District Court in South Dakota. Roland Hawk, Jr. was sentenced to two years and four months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Hawk was also ordered to forfeit the firearm used in the offense.
Comments / 0