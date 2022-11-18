ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Introduces 350-HP Jetta GLI At SEMA Show

The Volkswagen Jetta GLI is often overlooked by enthusiasts because it lacks visual drama. Sure, VW adds a few bits and pieces to make it look sportier, but you can't get around the fact that it's still a basic three-box sedan featuring the most generic design cues the German brand has to offer.
CarBuzz.com

Mazda CX-30 Vs. CX-5: The In-Brand Battle Of The Compact SUVs

Mazda typically keeps its model lineup tight, with a vehicle for every significant segment. Compared to brands like Toyota or Hyundai, its lineup looks anemic. Still, there are benefits to not confusing customers and concentrating on doing a few things well rather than spreading the design and engineering teams thin. However, things have changed recently, with Mazda starting to chase the American market.
MotorBiscuit

Why Is the 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Gas Mileage Decreased?

As new models come out people are trying to decide on the new models or the older ones. If you are deciding between the 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid and the 2022 model, you may be wondering why the mileage decreased. The post Why Is the 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Gas Mileage Decreased? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.

