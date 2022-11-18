Read full article on original website
KFB donates disaster relief funds benefitting flooded Eastern Kentucky communities
Kentucky Farm Bureau has recently donated money from the KFB for Kentucky Relief Fund to aid families and communities in Eastern Kentucky during the aftermath of the flooding earlier this year, the agency said a statement. One hundred percent of the money raised by the fund are being passed along to organizations providing relief services in areas affected by disasters, the statement said.
Millions announced to provide clean drinking water, improve infrastructure across Kentucky
On Oct. 27, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky. Among these projects, two are in Perry County. According to a statement from the governor’s office, the funding comes from the...
Invest 606 Accelerator and Pitch Contest announces finalists
Invest 606, a business accelerator serving Eastern and Southern Kentucky, has announced 9 business finalists who have a chance to win over $30,000 in cash prizes through its pitch contest. Launched in 2019, Invest 606 provides support to the businesses with six months of training and services. A $15,000 grand...
Flood debris removal crews in E.Ky. adjust collection schedule for Halloween
In the interest of public safety, contracted crews collecting eligible flood debris in Eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday, Oct. 29, through Monday, Oct. 31. Waterway debris removal crews will stop hauling debris from streams to Debris Management Sites by 2 p.m. each day, Saturday through Monday.
Gov. Beshear praises economic development awards for Eastern KY communities
On Oct. 20, Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated several Eastern Kentucky communities on receiving more than $9.9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) funds to support 11 projects that will create more than 600 jobs, generate up to $40 million in private investment and support Appalachian businesses.
