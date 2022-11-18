ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Hazard Herald

KFB donates disaster relief funds benefitting flooded Eastern Kentucky communities

Kentucky Farm Bureau has recently donated money from the KFB for Kentucky Relief Fund to aid families and communities in Eastern Kentucky during the aftermath of the flooding earlier this year, the agency said a statement. One hundred percent of the money raised by the fund are being passed along to organizations providing relief services in areas affected by disasters, the statement said.
Flood debris removal crews in E.Ky. adjust collection schedule for Halloween

In the interest of public safety, contracted crews collecting eligible flood debris in Eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday, Oct. 29, through Monday, Oct. 31. Waterway debris removal crews will stop hauling debris from streams to Debris Management Sites by 2 p.m. each day, Saturday through Monday.
Gov. Beshear praises economic development awards for Eastern KY communities

On Oct. 20, Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated several Eastern Kentucky communities on receiving more than $9.9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) funds to support 11 projects that will create more than 600 jobs, generate up to $40 million in private investment and support Appalachian businesses.
