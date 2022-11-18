ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Park, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Person firing BB gun on I-696 hits other driver in arm, shatters their window

WARREN, Mich. – Police have arrested a person accused of firing a BB gun at a vehicle while traveling on I-696 in Warren, striking the other driver and shattering a window. At about 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, Michigan State Police received a report that a man was shot at with a BB gun while driving on westbound I-696 between Hoover and Mound roads. Authorities say they examined the driver and his vehicle, and found the man was struck in the arm with a BB, and that the read passenger window was shattered. There was also damage to the driver’s dashboard panel.
WARREN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Crews battle fire at apartment complex in Grand Blanc Township

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Crews are battling a fire at an apartment complex in Grand Blanc Township. The fire was reported before 4 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 22) at the Fairways of Woodfield complex. The building is on Pinehurst Lane. Firefighters from Grand Blanc Township are at the scene...
GRAND BLANC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

9th-grade student facing criminal charge after social media threat closed Westland school

WESTLAND, Mich. – A ninth-grade student is facing a criminal charge after making a social media threat that canceled classes at a high school in Westland, officials said. A threat targeting John Glenn High School was posted on social media Sunday (Nov. 20) and investigated by Westland police and officials with Wayne-Westland Community Schools. As a precaution, the school was closed Monday and classes were transitioned to virtual on Tuesday.
WESTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Oakland County apartment complex residents without heat for weeks

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Residents at the Waterford Square Apartments in Oakland County say they have been without working heat for weeks. Although Metro Detroit has been experiencing extreme cold and snow, these residents in Waterford Township have been without heat for several weeks. “No kid should have to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan lottery player wins $25,000 a year for life off ticket purchased at Warren smoke shop

WARREN, Mich. – A Michigan lottery player who purchased a ticket in Warren has won $25,000 a year for life. A winning Lucky for Life lottery ticket was purchased at Tiger Smoke Shop, located at East 13 Mile and Hayes roads. The ticket’s numbers matched the five white balls drawn on Friday, Nov. 18, making the winner the eight Michigan Lucky for Life player to win a lifetime prize this year.
WARREN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Public Schools: Pioneer High School closed Monday

ANN ARBOR – Pioneer High School will be closed on Monday due to an issue with a water main. Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift alerted families of the closure in an email early Monday morning. “Due to a water main issue that has impacted the Pioneer campus...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Thanksgiving 2022 weather: Forecasts for Michigan, national travelers

DETROIT – Over the river and through Detroit Metro airport, no matter how or where you travel for Thanksgiving, the weather is key to a stress-free trip. And not just the weather here in Michigan: A snowstorm hundreds of miles away can cause a ripple effect of airline delays and other issues right here in the Great Lakes State.
MICHIGAN STATE

