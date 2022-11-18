Read full article on original website
Drugged driving suspected after pickup truck strikes man on mountain bike in Monroe County
FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Monroe County deputies suspect drugged driving was a factor when a pickup truck hit a man on a mountain bike, leaving him critically injured. The crash happened at 5:39 p.m. Monday (Nov. 21) on North Telegraph Road, south of Newport Road, in Frenchtown Township. Police...
Twos students shot outside Detroit high school and two officers hurt in crash while responding
DETROIT – Two Detroit officers and three others were injured in a crash Monday while police were responding to a shooting that left two students hurt outside Henry Ford High School. Shooting outside Henry Ford High School. Officers were called around 3:40 p.m. Monday (Nov. 21) to a location...
Detroit man charged for shooting neighbor in head, leaving her dead in street, officials say
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged for shooting his neighbor in the head and leaving her dead in the street, officials said. Detroit police were called at 6:47 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 17) to a home in the 8500 block of Robson Street on the city’s west side.
Police: Person firing BB gun on I-696 hits other driver in arm, shatters their window
WARREN, Mich. – Police have arrested a person accused of firing a BB gun at a vehicle while traveling on I-696 in Warren, striking the other driver and shattering a window. At about 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, Michigan State Police received a report that a man was shot at with a BB gun while driving on westbound I-696 between Hoover and Mound roads. Authorities say they examined the driver and his vehicle, and found the man was struck in the arm with a BB, and that the read passenger window was shattered. There was also damage to the driver’s dashboard panel.
Macomb County man faces possible life sentence after carjacking woman at Sterling Heights Walmart
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Macomb County man is facing a possible life sentence after carjacking an elderly woman outside a Walmart in Sterling Heights, officials said. The incident happened Nov. 12 in the parking lot of the Walmart on Mound Road, according to authorities. Police said Jason Graves,...
Video captures 3 apparent drag racers spinning out, crashing into parked cars in residential Detroit neighborhood
DETROIT – In a video captured by a resident’s surveillance camera, three cars can be seen speeding through a Detroit neighborhood and crashing into parked cars, causing significant damage to the area. Just after 4:21 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, three cars appeared to be drag racing on...
7-year-old Adele Wells disappeared on her way to school in Flint 64 years ago
FLINT, Mich. – A 7-year-old girl who vanished on her way to school in Flint has been missing for 64 years. Adele Marie Wells was last seen on Nov. 21, 1958. According to police, she was walking to Jefferson Elementary School after staying home that morning with a slight cold.
Crews battle fire at apartment complex in Grand Blanc Township
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Crews are battling a fire at an apartment complex in Grand Blanc Township. The fire was reported before 4 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 22) at the Fairways of Woodfield complex. The building is on Pinehurst Lane. Firefighters from Grand Blanc Township are at the scene...
9th-grade student facing criminal charge after social media threat closed Westland school
WESTLAND, Mich. – A ninth-grade student is facing a criminal charge after making a social media threat that canceled classes at a high school in Westland, officials said. A threat targeting John Glenn High School was posted on social media Sunday (Nov. 20) and investigated by Westland police and officials with Wayne-Westland Community Schools. As a precaution, the school was closed Monday and classes were transitioned to virtual on Tuesday.
Southfield police want help finding missing 17-year-old girl who left home and hasn’t returned
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are asking for help locating a 17-year-old girl from Southfield. According to police, Mariah Early left her home in Southfield in the early morning hours on Nov. 20 and hasn’t returned home. Officials do not know what Early was wearing when she left her...
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
Highland Park mother teaches female figure skaters lessons in giving back to their communities
DETROIT – A group of young figure skaters headed to Highland Park for an important lesson, not about skating but about giving back to the community, and they learned it from a pro. The girls from Detroit met the woman who bought an old, blighted house. “It was all...
CAR-HIT-U personal injury lawyer in Oakland County convicted of hiding $2.6M on tax returns
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The well-known CAR-HIT-U personal injury lawyer with offices in Oakland County has been convicted for filing false tax returns for himself and one of his businesses. Carl Collins III was convicted Wednesday (Nov. 16) of willfully filing five false tax returns. Collins has law offices in...
Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg of 44th District Court in Royal Oak dies at age 48
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Honorable Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg of the 44th District Court in Royal Oak passed away on Sunday at the age of 48. The Royal Oak Police Department offered condolences and announced Judge Wittenberg’s death on Facebook. The department said he passed away early Sunday...
Oakland County apartment complex residents without heat for weeks
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Residents at the Waterford Square Apartments in Oakland County say they have been without working heat for weeks. Although Metro Detroit has been experiencing extreme cold and snow, these residents in Waterford Township have been without heat for several weeks. “No kid should have to...
Turkeys given to families in need at annual Thanksgiving turkey drive in Wayne County
WESTLAND, Mich. – Wayne County gave away hundreds of turkeys to families in need at their annual Thanksgiving turkey drive on Saturday. The county has been doing the turkey giveaway since 2015 and this year, people lined up at Burning Bush International Ministries in Westland to get their hands on a Thanksgiving turkey.
Rocket Fizz to donate Small Business Saturday sales to Ann Arbor animal shelter
ANN ARBOR – Downtown Ann Arbor’s Rocket Fizz will be helping local animals get a leg up on finding their furrever homes. The Main Street candy store is donating 10 percent of its sales made during Small Business Saturday to the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV). Small...
Michigan lottery player wins $25,000 a year for life off ticket purchased at Warren smoke shop
WARREN, Mich. – A Michigan lottery player who purchased a ticket in Warren has won $25,000 a year for life. A winning Lucky for Life lottery ticket was purchased at Tiger Smoke Shop, located at East 13 Mile and Hayes roads. The ticket’s numbers matched the five white balls drawn on Friday, Nov. 18, making the winner the eight Michigan Lucky for Life player to win a lifetime prize this year.
Ann Arbor Public Schools: Pioneer High School closed Monday
ANN ARBOR – Pioneer High School will be closed on Monday due to an issue with a water main. Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift alerted families of the closure in an email early Monday morning. “Due to a water main issue that has impacted the Pioneer campus...
Thanksgiving 2022 weather: Forecasts for Michigan, national travelers
DETROIT – Over the river and through Detroit Metro airport, no matter how or where you travel for Thanksgiving, the weather is key to a stress-free trip. And not just the weather here in Michigan: A snowstorm hundreds of miles away can cause a ripple effect of airline delays and other issues right here in the Great Lakes State.
