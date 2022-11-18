Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Assault with injuries reported on Rosemont Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Assault with injuries reported on Rosemont Avenue in West Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on West North Bend in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash with unknown injuries at 2568 West North Bend in Westwood.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Clough Road in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Clough Road in Anderson Township.
WLWT 5
Field fire reported on Morgan Road in Cleves
CLEVES, Ohio — Field fire reported on Morgan Road in Cleves.
WLWT 5
Report of a rollover crash on Eastbound I-74 near Colerain Avenue
CINCINNATI — Report of a rollover crash, with entrapment, on Eastbound Interstate 74 near Colerain Avenue. A vehicle flipped over in the grass on the right side of the exit ramp.
WLWT 5
Medical services requested for a reported crash with injuries on Pearl Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Medical services requested for a reported crash with injuries on Pearl Street in Covington.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported shots fired on Auburncrest Avenue in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported shots fired on Auburncrest Avenue in Mount Auburn.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Morgan Drive in Morrow
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Morgan Drive in Morrow.
WLWT 5
Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Turfway Road and Thoroughbred Boulevard in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported at Turfway Road and Thoroughbred Boulevard in Florence.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on McAfee Road in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ohio — Structure fire reported on McAfee Road in Hillsboro.
WLWT 5
Fairfield police: Juvenile charged with murder for involvement in October shooting
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Fairfield Police Department announced Tuesday a juvenile has been arrested for their involvement in a shooting that occurred last month at a Holiday Inn Express. The 16-year-old has been charged with murder, robbery and burglary for their involvement in a shooting that took place on
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman fears for her life after run-in with murder suspect downtown
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman says she lives in fear days after getting into a car crash with a murder suspect in Downtown Cincinnati. It happened last Wednesday. Police say Jvonnie Chandler, 26, crashed into the woman’s car at 5th Street and Central Avenue and then ran toward a parking garage north of the Duke Energy Convention Center.
WLWT 5
Report of a fire on Victory Parkway in East Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Report of a working fire on Victory Parkway in East Walnut Hills. Fire and police departments on scene, injuries unknown.
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Thomas More Parkway in Crestview Hills
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Report of a three-vehicle crash on Thomas More Parkway in Crestview Hills, unknown injuries, traffic disrupted.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a single-vehicle crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield, with injury.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on River Road on Sayler Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on River Road on Sayler Park.
WLWT 5
Brush fire reported on Weaver Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Brush fire reported on Weaver Road in Florence.
WLWT 5
Police respond to reports of a crash with pedestrian struck on Ridgeview Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Police respond to reports of a crash with pedestrian struck on Ridgeview Avenue in West Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a reported crash involving a Kroger delivery vehicle on American Way in Monroe
MONROE, Ohio — Police on scene of a reported crash involving a Kroger delivery vehicle on American Way in Monroe.
