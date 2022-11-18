Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
q13fox.com
Wet weather Tuesday, drier by Thanksgiving
Rain has returned to Western Washington today after a record-setting dry spell for November. Sea-Tac Airport had two weeks of dry weather in what's typically our wettest month of the entire year! Today will be damp, but things dry out by Wednesday morning. Highs today will range in the low...
q13fox.com
Seattle could set record for longest November dry stretch Monday
Seattle - If Monday stays dry at Sea-Tac, this will become the longest on record for the month of November. A few light showers popped up around Western Washington early Monday morning, but the rest of the day will be dry with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.
q13fox.com
Warmer overnight lows expected
Seattle - Highs peaked in the lower 50s (52 degrees at Sea-Tac) this afternoon under sunny skies. It was a beautiful - other than the haze. The air quality continues to deteriorate as this hour. Some locations have dipped into the unhealthy (for sensitive group) category in orange! This will begin to improve over the next 36 hours as we get ready for a new system to arrive.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: No major storms for Thanksgiving week
SEATTLE - If you're hoping for some cozy, stormy weather, this forecast will disappoint you. No major storms are on the horizon for Thanksgiving week. While there could be rain at times, we're not expecting much in the way of impacts. I sound like a broken record, but you can...
Timeline: Tracking Tuesday's rain, wind, and mountain snow
SEATTLE — The past two weeks of November have been quiet and dry for western Washington. November is typically the wettest month of the year at Sea-Tac, averaging 6.31 inches of precipitation. This November, Sea-Tac has only picked up 1.67 inches of rain and is in the midst of a 14-day dry streak.
q13fox.com
Rain chances return after a record-breaking dry streak
Seattle - It'll look a little different tomorrow morning across Western Washington. Widespread rain will increase throughout the morning as a frontal system hits our region. Here is a look at your morning commute forecast:. This will quickly move over our area and increase wind speeds. Expect gusts between 20-30...
Freezing Rain Nightmare Expected Tuesday on Tri-Cities Roads
Out of all the weather I hate to drive in, my least favorite kind is forecast for this Monday night or Tuesday afternoon in Tri-Cities Washington. I am excited, can you tell?. What Dangerous Condition is Forecast for Tri-Cities Tuesday Morning?. Having grown up in the northwest, most driving conditions...
King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves
‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
nwnewsradio.com
Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region
(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
q13fox.com
Teatro Zinzanni celebrates 'coming home'
Love, chaos and dinner. That's what the cirque-comedy-cabaret Teatro Zinzanni promises to bring back to Western Washington.
Here's The Highest-Rated Dessert Shop In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the Emerald City's best places to grab a sweet treat.
q13fox.com
The Spotlight: Where’s the Justice?
The cities of Seattle, Tacoma, and Everett expect to end 2022 with record or near-record numbers of homicides, even as they experience staff shortages. Too many families seeking tips from the public are left grieving with no answers on their loved ones' unsolved murders as we head into the holidays.
Wind gusts up to 49 mph around Puget Sound; 6,000 without power
Wind advisories around the Sound have led to thousands without power, according to Puget Sound Energy. According to the National Weather Service, areas in western Whatcom County and the east Puget Sound lowlands are under wind advisories until 6 p.m. tonight. Whatcom areas can expect northeast winds from 20 to...
q13fox.com
Washington hospitals already struggling with capacity grapple with RSV, flu season
SEATTLE - Hospitals are feeling the stress of a one-two punch of RSV and influenza season. According to the Washington Department of Health (DOH), hospital capacity overall is stretched – but the pressure is coming earlier than normal, and a more severe respiratory virus season is impacting hospital care.
Police: 18-year-old Issaquah woman defrauds Nordstrom out of $165K
Lynnwood police announced they have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing $165,000 from Nordstrom locations across the Puget Sound region and even as far as Scottsdale, Ariz. The 18-year-old from Issaquah allegedly used the store’s cash registers to “conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts,” according...
MyNorthwest.com
The most reviled Thanksgiving food in Washington state
With Thanksgiving just days away, a map created with geotagged Twitter data by the food website The Daring Kitchen identified the most reviled Thanksgiving food in each state. Through this system, it was determined Washington residents hate cranberries and cranberry sauce above all. What may be surprising to some is...
q13fox.com
Fire destroys abandoned Seattle building
A fire tore through a South Seattle building, which was the site of an old Burger King location. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
KING-5
Toshi's Teriyaki wins Best Teriyaki in 2022 Best of Western Washington contest - 2022's Best
MILL CREEK, Wash. — You can find Toshi's Teriyaki shops throughout Puget Sound, but Mill Creek is the only place where you'll find Toshi Kasahara, who some call the Godfather of Seattle Teriyaki. It was 1976 when Kasahara moved here from Japan and introduced Seattle to Teriyaki, inadvertently starting...
KING-5
Best Taco winner is a Northwest classic - 2022's Best
RENTON, Wash. — Taco Time is the winner of Best Taco in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewer's poll. This Northwest company has been around since 1962 when Frank Tonkin Senior opened his first Taco Time in White Center, Washington. But 2022 is the first time Taco Time Northwest...
q13fox.com
More Puget Sound marine areas open to crabbing
Crabbing season is finally underway in Seattle, Bremerton, Tacoma and Vashon Island. The state says crabbing should remain open in these areas through the end of the year.
