ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Wet weather Tuesday, drier by Thanksgiving

Rain has returned to Western Washington today after a record-setting dry spell for November. Sea-Tac Airport had two weeks of dry weather in what's typically our wettest month of the entire year! Today will be damp, but things dry out by Wednesday morning. Highs today will range in the low...
q13fox.com

Warmer overnight lows expected

Seattle - Highs peaked in the lower 50s (52 degrees at Sea-Tac) this afternoon under sunny skies. It was a beautiful - other than the haze. The air quality continues to deteriorate as this hour. Some locations have dipped into the unhealthy (for sensitive group) category in orange! This will begin to improve over the next 36 hours as we get ready for a new system to arrive.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: No major storms for Thanksgiving week

SEATTLE - If you're hoping for some cozy, stormy weather, this forecast will disappoint you. No major storms are on the horizon for Thanksgiving week. While there could be rain at times, we're not expecting much in the way of impacts. I sound like a broken record, but you can...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Timeline: Tracking Tuesday's rain, wind, and mountain snow

SEATTLE — The past two weeks of November have been quiet and dry for western Washington. November is typically the wettest month of the year at Sea-Tac, averaging 6.31 inches of precipitation. This November, Sea-Tac has only picked up 1.67 inches of rain and is in the midst of a 14-day dry streak.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Rain chances return after a record-breaking dry streak

Seattle - It'll look a little different tomorrow morning across Western Washington. Widespread rain will increase throughout the morning as a frontal system hits our region. Here is a look at your morning commute forecast:. This will quickly move over our area and increase wind speeds. Expect gusts between 20-30...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves

‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
SEATTLE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region

(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

The Spotlight: Where’s the Justice?

The cities of Seattle, Tacoma, and Everett expect to end 2022 with record or near-record numbers of homicides, even as they experience staff shortages. Too many families seeking tips from the public are left grieving with no answers on their loved ones' unsolved murders as we head into the holidays.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Police: 18-year-old Issaquah woman defrauds Nordstrom out of $165K

Lynnwood police announced they have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing $165,000 from Nordstrom locations across the Puget Sound region and even as far as Scottsdale, Ariz. The 18-year-old from Issaquah allegedly used the store’s cash registers to “conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts,” according...
LYNNWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest.com

The most reviled Thanksgiving food in Washington state

With Thanksgiving just days away, a map created with geotagged Twitter data by the food website The Daring Kitchen identified the most reviled Thanksgiving food in each state. Through this system, it was determined Washington residents hate cranberries and cranberry sauce above all. What may be surprising to some is...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

Best Taco winner is a Northwest classic - 2022's Best

RENTON, Wash. — Taco Time is the winner of Best Taco in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewer's poll. This Northwest company has been around since 1962 when Frank Tonkin Senior opened his first Taco Time in White Center, Washington. But 2022 is the first time Taco Time Northwest...
WHITE CENTER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy