Bam Adebayo's Injury Status For Heat-Wizards Game

On Friday night, the Miami Heat are on the road to face off with the Washington Wizards, but for the game, they could be without one of their best players.

Heat: " #MIAvsWAS INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (knee soreness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs. the Wizards. Dewayne Dedmon (non-covid illness), Caleb Martin (knee) and Bam Adebayo (knee) are all listed as questionable."

As Underdog NBA relays, he is unlikely to play.

On the season, the former Kentucky star is averaging 19.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

He missed their last game against the Toronto Raptors but had 30 points and ten rebounds in the previous game against the Phoenix Suns.

The Heat come into the night with a 7-8 record in their first 15 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference (they have won three of their last four games).

On the road, they have struggled with a 1-4 record in five games.

They are facing off with a Wizards team that has also played well as of late.

The Wizards are 8-7 in their first 15 games but have won four of their last five games.

Currently, they are tied with the New York Knicks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and are 5-4 in nine games at home.

Last season, the Heat were the first seed and made the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Wizards were the 12th seed and missed the postseason.