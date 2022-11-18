ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Publix customers can sip wine in some stores. Will Miami get that shopping pleasure?

By Howard Cohen
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Publix has added olive bars and soup bars to many locations. Now it has added a wine and beer bar, too.

With its new Publix Pours service, the Lakeland-based grocery chain lets some customers in Florida sip wine and draft beer while they shop in the supermarket.

Yes, shopping can be a pleasure.

This new feature goes beyond the free wine and cheese samples that were a staple of pre-COVID shopping and slowly coming back to Publix and other stores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QVHZB_0jFyYc5x00
Publix started a Publix Pours program to feature in-store bars in several locations. But as of November 2022 the offering is limited to five locations in Central Florida, not at this Publix in Pinecrest in South Florida yet, for instance. Howard Cohen/hcohen@miamiherald.com

What is Publix Pours?

The Publix Pours service is an in-store bar that lets shoppers sip draft beer, wine, premium coffee like an Iced Peppermint Macha, tea, on-tap kombucha, smoothies, as well as munch on acai bowls.

The beer — in pints or small group sampling flights for tastings — and wine are for customers 21 and older, of course. But the bar service is not for everyone yet.

The service is different from the separate Publix retail liquor stores that are next to many supermarket locations, and where you cannot openly drink on the premises.

Where can you drink wine and beer at Publix?

So when will South Florida shoppers get to drink wine and beer in the supermarket?

CBS Miami reported that the in-store bars are now only available at five Publix locations in Central Florida: Plaza Ecco in Orlando; Publix at Halifax in Ormond Beach; Clermont Town Center in Clermont; Parkway Village of St. Johns in Saint Augustine and the Naples Towne Centre store that is scheduled to open on Dec. 1.

Representatives from Publix have not responded to inquiries from the Miami Herald as to when other locations may add the bar experience or what the brews and specialty beverages may cost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jBajG_0jFyYc5x00
Customers use newly-installed self-checkout lanes at the Publix supermarket at 13401 S. Dixie Highway in Pinecrest on Oct. 2, 2022. The store added the machines about two weeks earlier. Howard Cohen/hcohen@miamiherald.com

