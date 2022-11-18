ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, RI

Portsmouth High grad to play hockey at UMass-Dartmouth

By Steve Rogers, Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IwrMp_0jFyYSDZ00

Former Portsmouth High School student-athlete Connor Little has accepted an offer to play hockey at Division III UMass-Dartmouth.

Little, a 2020 Portsmouth grad, currently is in his third and final season as a member of the Boston Junior Rangers of the Eastern Hockey League. He will be a freshman at UMass-Dartmouth in the fall of 2023.

Little was a two-time captain at Portsmouth. He was a first-team, All-Division II selection and also earned a spot on the Newport Daily News All-County squad following his senior season in 2020. He was a third-team, all division selection the previous year.

Little also was the player who provided the spark that helped Portsmouth end a 10-year, 18-game, regular-season combined winless streak against Middletown and the co-op Rogers-Middletown-Rocky Hill cooperative team.

His fourth goal of the game 55 seconds into overtime gave the Patriots a 4-3 win over RMR on Jan. 4, 2020.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Mac Jones picks unexpected Patriots teammate as best Thanksgiving cook

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones will be spending his Thanksgiving with the Vikings this season. The Patriots have the primetime matchup on Thursday night, so a conventional Turkey Day isn’t in the cards. On WEEI’s Merloni, Fauria and Mego, Jones was asked which teammate he’d trust the most to cook Thanksgiving dinner. The quarterback offered an unexpected answer.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Licenses granted ahead of adult-use cannabis kickoff in RI

CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is just days away from adult-use recreational cannabis sales starting, and now, we know where those places will be. On Tuesday, the state awarded "hybrid retail licenses" to five licensed marijuana compassion centers across Rhode Island. With it, those businesses not only have the greenlight to sell medical marijuana, but now have clearance to sell recreational marijuana come Thursday, Dec. 1.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up This Week: Nov. 21 – 27

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this Thanksgiving Week in and around Newport and Rhode Island. 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays. 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence. 1:30 pm: World Cup Viewing Party-...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen

The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
DARTMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

Afghan Super Store opens in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amin Faqiry was trapped in Afghanistan with his family and successfully arrived in Rhode Island during the fall of 2021. Less than a year later, he opened his own store in Providence.  The grand opening for the Afghan Super Store was held Saturday on Elmwood Avenue in Providence.   “I have […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Serious fire breaks out in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several fire departments were on the scene of a serious fire on Lisbon Street in Providence Saturday night.  12 News crews witnessed multiple people being taken away on stretchers.  Providence fire officials say this is a 2 alarm fire and they are treating multiple victims. This is a breaking news story […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?

BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

People on the Move: Lifespan New CEO and Hurley Recipient of Major Award

GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Linda Hurley Selected as 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient from The Rhode Island Public Health Association. CODAC Behavioral Healthcare announced...
CRANSTON, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham

At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
WALTHAM, MA
thebeveragejournal.com

Ocean State Oyster Festival Returns to Riverwalk Park

The Ocean State Oyster Festival, a member of the Ocean State Aquaculture Association, hosted its annual celebration of Rhode Island’s bounty at Riverwalk Park in Providence on Oct. 8. Guests enjoyed raw bars from 12 Rhode Island-based oyster growers, along with an array of beverage offerings, food trucks and live music on the Providence River north of the Pedestrian Walkbridge. Showcased brands included Hendrick’s Gin, Reyka Vodka, Tullamore Dew, Shaidzon Beer Co., Newport Craft Brewing + Distilling Co. and Sons of Liberty Beers & Spirits Co. Chair 2. Each year, the festival partners with The Nature Conservancy of RI and CVS Volunteers to reclaim the discarded oyster shells for a reef building program and helps festival attendees separate landfill waste from composted materials and recycled items.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Providence house deemed ‘unlivable’ following fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a house fire in Providence Sunday afternoon.  Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Mahoney says a neighbor quickly alerted the people living in the Homer Street home and everyone made it out safely.  Mahoney says the house is unlivable and the Red Cross is now helping the family.  The […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy