Portsmouth High grad to play hockey at UMass-Dartmouth

Former Portsmouth High School student-athlete Connor Little has accepted an offer to play hockey at Division III UMass-Dartmouth.

Little, a 2020 Portsmouth grad, currently is in his third and final season as a member of the Boston Junior Rangers of the Eastern Hockey League. He will be a freshman at UMass-Dartmouth in the fall of 2023.

Little was a two-time captain at Portsmouth. He was a first-team, All-Division II selection and also earned a spot on the Newport Daily News All-County squad following his senior season in 2020. He was a third-team, all division selection the previous year.

Little also was the player who provided the spark that helped Portsmouth end a 10-year, 18-game, regular-season combined winless streak against Middletown and the co-op Rogers-Middletown-Rocky Hill cooperative team.

His fourth goal of the game 55 seconds into overtime gave the Patriots a 4-3 win over RMR on Jan. 4, 2020.