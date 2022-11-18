ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Failed execution details: Smith 'strapped to a gurney' for hours as courts weighed appeals

By Evan Mealins, Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
Attorneys for Kenneth Eugene Smith believe he was strapped to the death chamber gurney at Holman Correctional Facility for four hours Thursday night as the state began preparing for his execution at 7:45 p.m., while Smith’s request for a stay was pending before the U.S. 11th Circuit Court.

He apparently remained there even after the appeals court granted a stay of execution and the case moved to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ultimately lifted the stay at about 10:20 p.m. An hour later, Alabama abandoned its attempt to execute Smith at 11:20 p.m. Thursday, citing legal maneuverings that created a late start and difficulties finding a vein for the lethal injection.

Thomas Wilson, deputy solicitor general representing the state in Smith’s federal litigation, sent an email to Smith’s attorneys, Andrew Johnson and Robert Grass, at 7:45 p.m. CT, explaining that the state was preparing for Smith’s execution.

”Robert, Andy,

We recently spoke with emergency clerks at the Supreme Court and Eleventh Circuit and notified them that we are preparing Mr. Smith for execution. We explained that we would provide notice to you, as well.

Best,Thomas

A screenshot of the email was included in an emergency motion to give attorneys access to Smith and for Alabama to preserve evidence from Thursday night. The motion was filed with the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama Friday morning.

It's unclear what the state was doing as it prepared Smith, 57, for execution. Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner told media witnesses after calling off the execution Thursday that it had began attempting intravenous access only after the U.S. Supreme Court vacated the 11th Circuit's stay at 10:22 p.m.

Smith's attorneys argue ADOC may have violated its execution protocol as well as a federal court order from U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. to "strictly follow" that protocol. Huffaker imposed the order after Smith claimed that ADOC deviated from its protocol during the execution of Joe Nathan James Jr. on July 28 and the attempted execution of Alan Miller on Sept. 22.

Smith's attorneys say they are seeking nearly identical requests as those granted to Miller's attorneys after his failed execution on Sept. 22, including a visit to Smith at Holman Correctional Facility on Friday and discovery to all records, evidence and communications between prison officials regarding the state's attempt to execute Smith.

Smith has injuries and testimonial evidence that need to be photographed or filmed as soon as possible, his lawyers wrote.

"It is Plaintiff’s counsel’s understanding that Mr. Smith was strapped to a gurney for approximately four hours last night. Counsel needs to meet with Mr. Smith to observe and interview him about last night’s events. Counsel is prepared to travel to Holman and to meet with Mr. Smith today and to have a medical professional evaluate Mr. Smith as soon as possible and over the course of the weekend if necessary," wrote Johnson, one of Smith's attorneys.

The state recently said in court that it could go as far as inserting an IV line into a condemned inmate while a stay was in place, arguing that an execution doesn't begin until the drugs of the lethal injection begin to flow. At a Nov. 9 hearing regarding claims brought by Miller, who also survived the state's first attempt to execute him as staff failed to find a suitable vein, Huffaker asked deputy attorney general James Houts if ADOC could strap an inmate to the gurney and put a needle in their arm before a stay was lifted.

“We could,” Houts replied. “I’m not saying we do, but we could.”

Smith, 57, was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Thursday at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, for the contract killing of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett in 1988.

Authorities believe Sennett's husband, Charles Sennett Sr., paid $3,000 for his wife to be killed so he could claim insurance money to pay his debts. Sennett killed himself when police turned to him as a suspect.

Billy Gray Williams and John Forrest Parker were also convicted in Elizabeth Sennett's death. She was beaten and stabbed eight times at her home in Cherokee, a rural town in Colbert County. The state executed Parker in 2010 by lethal injection. Williams, who was sentenced to life without parole, died in prison in 2020.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins.

