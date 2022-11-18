ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola man arrested after 10 puppies were left outside without food and water, killing 3

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Pensacola man this week after he allegedly left 10 puppies in his backyard in July without food, water or veterinary care, killing three.

David Lealan Hammontree, 32, is charged with six counts of causing the cruel death and suffering of animals.

Benjamin McIntosh was living in a trailer on Hammontree's property and reported the animal neglect to the Department of Animal Welfare on July 15 claiming Hammontree was not giving his dogs any food or water. Animal control was "unable to answer the call of service" because it was a Friday.

Animal control arrived to the home on July 19 after McIntosh called again, but a Department of Animal Welfare and Enforcement report notes there was "no answer when we arrived." There was no response to a notice animal control left in the mailbox.

On July 26, animal control arrived to Hammontree's property again after learning that some of the dogs had died.

"There was water and food on porch along with trash and feces," the report stated. "I asked him what happened to the puppies and he stated he did not know."

McIntosh told animal control the puppies died on July 22, but neither he nor Hammontree could answer how the puppies died. McIntosh said three of the dogs died, three were given to a shelter and the remaining four were given away.

Hammontree agreed to sign over the rights to the puppies' bodies.

"I did attempt to dig up the bodies," the report states. "The puppies were nothing but bones and fluids due to the heat and amount of time in the ground."

McIntosh was not charged.

"These adults were aware of the puppies and no one took them to the veterinarian, which was all the care they needed," the report stated. "These dogs lacked veterinarian care and died of parasites due to the neglect of these two men."

Hammontree is held in Escambia County Jail on $60,000 bond. He is set for arraignment on Dec. 9.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

Comments / 18

Devin Broadhurst
4d ago

someone should leave him outside without food or water

Reply(1)
13
 

