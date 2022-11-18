Read full article on original website
csurams.com
Monday Presser: Whole Team Remains on Campus for Final Game
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – For this final week of the season, every player is still on campus. That hasn't always been the case under past regimes. Most of the time, walk-ons and non-participating players who lived far away went home for the final week, leaving behind a skeleton crew to practice. This week, the Rams have everybody on hand.
Sources: Deion Sanders engaging in talks with Colorado and South Florida
As we enter the pivotal stretch of the coaching carousel, the future of Deion Sanders promises to become more clear. The wildly successful Jackson State coach — at 11-0, the Tigers sport the first perfect regular season in school history — has made no bones about his desire to coach at college football’s FBS level. While a quiet carousel will limit his options, sources close to Sanders say he’s been in discussions with power-brokers at both Colorado and South Florida about their coaching vacancies. A cycle ago, Sanders interviewed at TCU and Colorado State.
McCaffrey will not return as Northern Colorado head football coach
Ed McCaffrey will not return as the head coach of the University of Northern Colorado football team, Director of Athletics Darren Dunn announced Monday.
kslsports.com
Utah’s Final Regular Season Game Time, Network Against Colorado Announced
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah will be playing their final regular season game against Colorado next Saturday in Folsom Field. Kickoff time will be 2:00 pm MT on Pac-12 Networks. Utah will be coming off a heart-breaking close loss where everything went wrong from them against the Oregon Ducks. The Buffaloes also had a rough outing last week but on the opposite side of the spectrum, suffering a whooping to Washington.
KJCT8
Western Slope Football Playoff Third Round Recap
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The third round of Colorado high school football playoffs concluded this weekend, here’s a quick look at how the final three teams representing the Western Slope performed. Class 4A. #5 Montrose Red Hawks lose to #4 Loveland Red Wolves (20-15) After a dramatic win over...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
"Wakanda Forever" actress, CU Boulder grad Aba Arthur hosts Denver screening
On Saturday, University of Colorado Boulder graduate Aba Arthur, who has a role in the new Marvel movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” held a private screening of the film in downtown Denver.
denverite.com
Denver’s Kelly Loving among Club Q shooting victims
A mother figure. A woman of resilience. A true friend. That’s how friends and family remember 40-year-old Kelly Loving. Loving, a Denver resident, was identified as one of the five people killed late Saturday night when a 22-year-old man opened fire at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. Local police confirmed her identity Tuesday. Seventeen other people were also shot.
KDVR.com
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race
Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
Raymond Vance, killed in Club Q shooting, ‘missed unbearably’
Raymond Green Vance, 22, was visiting Club Q with his girlfriend to celebrate a birthday when a shooting occurred that evening. Vance did not leave the club.
New Sand Creek Massacre exhibit highlights deadliest day in Colorado’s history
On Saturday, a commemorative ceremony was held to open the newest exhibit that highlights the deadliest day in the state's history, called "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever."
Here’s how much snow fell in your city Thursday-Friday
A fresh blanket of snow arrived in Colorado on Thursday, causing slick road conditions and dropping temperatures.
Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow
COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
Panel OKs name change of Colorado mountain tied to massacre
DENVER — (AP) — A Colorado state panel recommended Thursday that Mount Evans, a prominent peak near Denver, be renamed Mount Blue Sky at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously for the change. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will...
Concerned with slow drivers in snow? Here’s what you should do
Snow has arrived to Colorado. If you have ever driven in the snowy conditions, then you know how dangerous some days can be.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Leading Conservatives Have Been Attacking LGBTQ people in Colorado. Here’s a Roundup of Examples.
This year, leading conservatives have waged war on LQBTQ people in Colorado. Here is a sample of recent stories in the Colorado Times Recorder about hostility or outright bigotry toward members of our LGBTQ community. Republicans are waging an all-out war on the rights and existence of transgender people this...
KDVR.com
What we know about Club Q shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich
Five people are dead, 25 more are injured and a suspect is in custody after a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs on Saturday night. What we know about Club Q shooting suspect Anderson …. Five people are dead, 25 more are injured and a suspect is...
Warming trend pushing out Friday's Arctic chill
DENVER(CBS)- On the big weather map we are monitoring a warming ridge of high pressure that will be working its way into the Rockies for the last few days of the month. This ridge is slowly eroding the cold pool of air brought in by Friday's Arctic Blast. Temperatures on Saturday warmed many areas above freezing helping to melt a lot of the snow that fell over the Front Range.As the warming trend ramps up temperatures for both Sunday and Monday will warm back into the 50s over the eastern plains with mostly 30s and 40s holding on in the mountains and west.The ridge will break down on Wednesday night as a cold front swoop thru with a cooling trough. This change will bring a few inches of snow in the mountains along with trace amounts possible in the Denver metro area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Man Says He Wants To Desecrate Grave of Former Wyoming Gov. Ed Herschler
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Colorado man with deep roots in railroading and a profound admiration for Wyoming says former Wyoming Governor Ed Herschler all but ruined him financially by pulling the plug on a planned Denver-to-Salt Lake City passenger line. The line would have...
'Arctic Airmass' incoming: Below-zero temps, big snow expected on Colorado's Front Range
Up to 10 inches of snow could fall in the cities of Boulder, Fort Collins, and Golden over the next 24 hours, likely to impact evening and morning commutes. UPDATE: Some mapping now shows up to 12 inches in Boulder. According to the National Weather Service, an "arctic airmass" will...
