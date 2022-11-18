ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

csurams.com

Monday Presser: Whole Team Remains on Campus for Final Game

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – For this final week of the season, every player is still on campus. That hasn't always been the case under past regimes. Most of the time, walk-ons and non-participating players who lived far away went home for the final week, leaving behind a skeleton crew to practice. This week, the Rams have everybody on hand.
FORT COLLINS, CO
247Sports

Sources: Deion Sanders engaging in talks with Colorado and South Florida

As we enter the pivotal stretch of the coaching carousel, the future of Deion Sanders promises to become more clear. The wildly successful Jackson State coach — at 11-0, the Tigers sport the first perfect regular season in school history — has made no bones about his desire to coach at college football’s FBS level. While a quiet carousel will limit his options, sources close to Sanders say he’s been in discussions with power-brokers at both Colorado and South Florida about their coaching vacancies. A cycle ago, Sanders interviewed at TCU and Colorado State.
JACKSON, MS
kslsports.com

Utah’s Final Regular Season Game Time, Network Against Colorado Announced

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah will be playing their final regular season game against Colorado next Saturday in Folsom Field. Kickoff time will be 2:00 pm MT on Pac-12 Networks. Utah will be coming off a heart-breaking close loss where everything went wrong from them against the Oregon Ducks. The Buffaloes also had a rough outing last week but on the opposite side of the spectrum, suffering a whooping to Washington.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KJCT8

Western Slope Football Playoff Third Round Recap

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The third round of Colorado high school football playoffs concluded this weekend, here’s a quick look at how the final three teams representing the Western Slope performed. Class 4A. #5 Montrose Red Hawks lose to #4 Loveland Red Wolves (20-15) After a dramatic win over...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

Denver’s Kelly Loving among Club Q shooting victims

A mother figure. A woman of resilience. A true friend. That’s how friends and family remember 40-year-old Kelly Loving. Loving, a Denver resident, was identified as one of the five people killed late Saturday night when a 22-year-old man opened fire at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. Local police confirmed her identity Tuesday. Seventeen other people were also shot.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race

Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow

COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Warming trend pushing out Friday's Arctic chill

DENVER(CBS)-  On the big weather map we are monitoring a warming ridge of high pressure that will be working its way into the Rockies for the last few days of the month. This ridge is slowly eroding the cold pool of air brought in by Friday's Arctic Blast. Temperatures on Saturday warmed many areas above freezing helping to melt a lot of the snow that fell over the Front Range.As the warming trend ramps up temperatures for both Sunday and Monday will warm back into the 50s over the eastern plains with mostly 30s and 40s holding on in the mountains and west.The ridge will break down on Wednesday night as a cold front swoop thru with a cooling trough. This change will bring a few inches of snow in the mountains along with trace amounts possible in the Denver metro area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
DENVER, CO

