WWMT
City of Kalamazoo pauses leaf collection due to weather
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a three-day winter storm, the City of Kalamazoo was forced to temporarily pause its leaf collection, according to city officials. What's the weather? View the News Channel 3 weather page for the latest forecast. Snow accumulated in Kalamazoo, with reports of over a foot in...
WWMT
Gilda's Laughfest returning to West Michigan in March 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda's Laughfest is coming back to West Michigan. The weekend-long festival celebrating laughter is anticipated to return March 8-12, 2023, according to officials, and aims to raise awareness for the cancer and grief emotional health support program through Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, according to organizers.
WWMT
Kalamazoo explores changes along Bronson Boulevard
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo held a meeting Monday to hear public comment on proposed changes to Bronson Boulevard. Changes: Community invited to share feedback on upcoming Kalamazoo Road projects. Here's what we know:. The city of Kalamazoo plans to redesign Bronson Boulevard. The work area will...
WWMT
Bittersweet Ski Resort gears up for start of winter season
COLDWATER, Mich. — Snow cannons fired up over the weekend, spraying fresh powder all over the slopes in Otsego. What's the weather? Check out the News Channel 3's weather page for the latest forecast. Bittersweet Ski Resort has been making snow since Friday, in addition to over a foot...
WWMT
Kalamazoo public safety officers hand out free Thanksgiving meals
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo partnered with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety to pass out free Thanksgiving meals to families in need Tuesday. The community stepped up to help fund the fifth annual partnership with donations from the YMCA, Loaves and Fishes, Midtown Fresh Market, and more.
WWMT
Black-owned and operated cocktail lounge opens in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Downtown Kalamazoo welcomed a new black-owned and operated cocktail lounge on Tuesday night. Dabney & Co. honors a once-enslaved John Dabney, a renowned black bartender who was credited with crafting “hail-storm” mint juleps, according to bar owner Daniel May. "The mint julep is our...
WWMT
Streets reopen in downtown Jackson as railroad project pauses for the winter
JACKSON, Mich. — Streets that have been closed due to construction are expected to reopen for the winter Tuesday. The Michigan Department of Transportation was scheduled to replace two historic railroad bridges over Jackson Street and Mechanics Street in downtown Jackson. Snow blast: City of Kalamazoo pauses leaf collection...
WWMT
Santa Claus is coming to Lake Michigan College to help with an ornament workshop
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Santa Claus is coming to town!. The man of Christmas himself is stopping by Benton Harbor on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Fab Lab inside Lake Michigan College's Hanson Technology Center. The visit is part of a Fab Lab ornament workshop. Participants will be able...
WWMT
Portage sirens heard yet again by mistake
PORTAGE, Mich. — Did you hear the sirens again?. The city of Portage and surroundings areas heard tornado sirens go off by mistake again on Sunday. News Channel 3 reported mulitple phone calls and e-mails around 6 a.m. The sirens also went off by mistake Nov. 17, because of...
WWMT
Michigan State Police reopen two 1973 cold cases
Michigan State Police are reopening a pair of cold cases from 1973 involving two local women. Police say Niles resident Janis Kay Sanders and South Bend resident Janeice Langs went missing in November that year. Investigators say both women had dated Gerald Libertowski at different times. They went missing shortly...
WWMT
Outfront Kalamazoo honors lives lost on Transgender Day of Remembrance
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Colorado shooting that killed five people and injured 25 others happened on Transgender Day of Remembrance, an annual observance to memorialize people killed in anti-transgender violence. The deadly Colorado nightclub shooting casts even more darkness for Kalamazoo's transgender and non-binary community. On Sunday, members of...
WWMT
Wyoming Department of Public Safety searching for missing, vulnerable Wyoming man
WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a missing Wyoming man. Raymond Tarasiewicz, 69, was reported missing by a family member Monday. Cascade Township missing person: Kent County deputies find missing 60-year-old Tarasiewicz has early signs of dementia, is considered vulnerable, and was last...
WWMT
Patmos Library closing in 2024: residents voice concerns over LGBTQ+ books controversy
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The board of the only library in one small Ottawa County community said it will close in 2024, following a campaign to defund the Patmos Library near Hudsonville over its collection of LGBTQ+ themed books. Patmos Library board members made the announcement at their first...
WWMT
Record travel rates predicted nationwide Thanksgiving week
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) predicted this Thanksgiving week will be one of the busiest holidays seasons to date. 48,000 flights took off on Tuesday alone and some 49 million people are expected to drive this holiday season, according to AAA. In the sky: Thanksgiving travel...
WWMT
Man gets trapped between two vehicles after crash on M-60
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff's office responded to a crash Sunday, on M-60 near Robbins Lake Road. Chilly: More snow, gusty wind prompts third Weather Alert Day. Alek Dahlgren, 18-years-old, swerved to miss a stopping vehicle and slid off the road and crashed into another vehicle,...
WWMT
Gerald R. Ford International Airport expecting 75,000 travelers for Thanksgiving week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is preparing for a record-breaking number of travelers, starting Tuesday. “We will have a busy Thanksgiving holiday travel season here, we're expecting around 75,000 people coming through the airport,” said Alex Peric, chief operating officer for the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority.
WWMT
Kellogg Community College offering free basic EMT training
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Residents of Albion, Battle Creek, and Coldwater who are interested in entering the medical field can attend Kellogg Community College's Emergency Medical Technician Certificate Program starting in January. Some residents, according to Kellogg Community College, can attend classes for free if they meet income guidelines.
WWMT
Colon elementary student becomes violently ill after taking "One Chip Challenge"
COLON, Mich. — A West Michigan school district is warning parents about a social media challenge that has landed kids in the hospital nationwide. A Colon elementary school student nearly ended up in the ER after taking what's called the "one chip challenge," according to Colon Community Schools superintendent Rachel Kowalski.
WWMT
Therapy dogs a daily part of class for these students
South Bend, Ind. (WSBT) — When students at Madison STEAM Academy in South Bend get their yearbooks, there will be four dogs pictured in amongst the children. That is because every day, 615 students attend class at the downtown elementary school and so do four therapy dogs. One of...
WWMT
Woman scales Ottawa County gas station crates to avoid arrest for car theft
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It was an arrest made about 15 feet in the air. A woman was arrested in Ottawa County early Monday morning after allegedly stealing a car, a purse, and credit cards from a Holland Township mobile home, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. South...
