AG's office, Dr. Bernard's attorneys spar over patient privacy in first lawsuit hearing

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s demand for a series of patient details as part of his office’s investigation into abortion provider Dr. Caitlin Bernard raised red flags for one medical ethics expert who testified in court Friday.

“It’s asking very specific information,” Dr. Kyle Brothers, a pediatrician and University of Louisville bioethics expert, said as he reviewed a civil investigative demand from the attorney general's office and described its requests.

He was asked by an attorney about the impact detailed medical disclosures could have on a patient. “This kind of disclosure, especially for a minor, is just heartbreaking,” Brothers said.

The demand sent to IU Health is sealed from the public, but Brothers had it in front of him when he took the stand as an expert witness at an emergency hearing in a lawsuit that Bernard filed against Rokita.

Lawsuit says investigation based on 'frivolous' complaints

Rokita launched an investigation into Bernard after the doctor shared an anecdote with IndyStar about an abortion she provided to a 10-year-old rape victim. The anecdote was included in the paper’s coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and its aftermath on patients.

The doctor claims Rokita's investigation is based on "frivolous” consumer complaints that Rokita’s office received after Bernard's anecdote was picked up by national media and commented on by President Joe Biden. Many of the complaints appeared to have come from outside Indiana, according to Bernard's suit. None of the people who complained said they had personally interacted with the doctor.

One complaint said Bernard "kept knowledge of the rape of a 10 year old (sic) from authorities," according to court documents, which is not true. The Indiana Department of Health confirmed to IndyStar that Bernard reported the 10-year-old's abortion, and her status as an abuse victim, to the state. Another complainant from Ohio threatened to file "a personal injury case" against Bernard over allegations she lied about the 10-year-old, even though a man was arrested and charged with rape by authorities in Ohio in connection with the 10-year-old.

Bernard's lawsuit aims to halt subpoenas out of Rokita's office requesting sensitive patient information — subpoenas the attorney general’s office says it has the right to perform.

The Friday hearing came after Bernard’s attorneys requested an emergency injunction to put an immediate freeze on Rokita’s investigation while her original lawsuit, which claims Rokita has violated multiple state statutes, moves forward. Bernard's attorney Kathleen DeLaney said Friday Rokita's "bogus" investigation "highlights the very reasons why the Indiana General Assembly placed limits on his authority to investigate consumer complaints."

"The Office of Attorney General will speak through its court filings and in light of that, we have a lot to do," Patricia Erdmann, an attorney with the attorney general's office, said in a brief statement after Friday's hearing. "I'd ask that you let us excuse ourselves so we can get back to the important work of the office. That's all I can say at this time."

Bernard was not in attendance at the hearing. She was returning from a trip to Kenya.

Both sides raise questions on privacy concerns

During the hearing Bernard's attorneys questioned medical experts about how these types of subpoenas could damage the patient-physician relationship by generating fear among patients that their personal information could be released. They implied that disclosures in this context would be alarming because the complaints driving the investigation came from third parties who never claimed to have interacted with Bernard.

The attorney general's attorneys, however, raised questions about the impact that a doctor's disclosure of information to the media might have on that same relationship. Patients share their most intimate details with their doctors, the office’s attorneys said in court Friday, which is why those details are protected by state and federal law.

Bernard’s employer, IU Health, said after the IndyStar story was published in early July that Bernard did not violate privacy laws .

The office says it has a right to investigate Bernard because her decision to share that anecdote may have violated standards of the profession. “Unless Dr. Bernard obtained a proper written authorization or privacy waiver, the law required the child’s trauma to remain confidential,” the attorney general's office wrote in court documents.

They also said in their questioning of expert witnesses Friday that federal privacy laws allow for law enforcement agencies to subpoena medical records as part of investigations.

Bernard's attorneys, however, pointed out through their questioning that doctors routinely share "de-identified" information about their patients. To make a point, her attorneys called to the stand another Indiana obstetrician-gynecologist who shared on the record examples of past patients and their experiences, without revealing data that identified who those patients are.

During a press conference after the hearing, DeLaney reiterated that her client didn't do anything wrong, and that she took all the right steps when she alerted authorities about the rape victim.

"The best evidence," DeLaney said, "is the fact that the perpetrator is in jail."

