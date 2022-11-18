ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indy with Kids

Malibu Jack’s Indoor Theme Park

As the cold weather rolls into central Indiana, Malibu Jack’s, an indoor theme park is open and ready for fun. It’s always sunny and warm at Malibu Jack’s, the newest indoor place to play in Lafayette. Like a tropical town boardwalk, Malibu Jacks has mini golf, arcade games, virtual reality, and roller coasters.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Free IndyGo rides on Thanksgiving Day

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo riders will get to travel for free on Thanksgiving Day. The free rides will be for IndyGo's fixed routes and the IndyGo Access service, which was formerly known as Open Door. As far as the schedule on Thanksgiving, the buses will run their normal times and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

What restaurants will be open for Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS – If you don’t want to cook for the family this year, don’t worry, a lot of Central Indiana area restaurants out there have you covered. FOX59 has compiled a list of places to take your family on Thanksgiving or spots to order food, turkeys and pies.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indy with Kids

Geist Waterfront Park

Major construction on Phase 1 of Fishers’ newest park has wrapped up for the year. It isn’t set to open to the public until Spring 2023, but for one evening, the community was allowed to come in and preview the grounds. Geist Waterfront Park is coming and we...
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Cease Fire Indy holds Friendsgiving event on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Thanksgiving is days away, but organizers with Cease Fire Indy started the festivities early on the northeast side for two reasons, peace and unity. "One of our biggest mottos with Cease Fire Indy is, 'There's no such thing as strangers. We are all family,'" said organizer Ron Gee. "When you're looking at that, I think it will kind of be hard for you to shoot your brother or your sister."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

8-year-old Indy girl wins 2022 AES Coloring Contest

INDIANAPOLIS — The winner of this year's AES Coloring Contest is an 8-year-old girl from Indianapolis. As the winner, Winnie Mattingly will get to flip the switch at the Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights, presented by IBEW 481, on Friday, Nov. 25. Mattingly attends St. Pius X Catholic...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Mary & Martha Home

Faith and family are the inspirations behind a new place to shop for the holidays in Brownsburg. Sherman visited Mary & Martha Home for a first look inside before their grand opening.
BROWNSBURG, IN
Indy with Kids

Give Back as a Family Year-Round | Opportunities for the Holidays and Beyond

Would you love to find a way to give back to your community as a family? Are you wondering where to begin? We have some suggestions of things your family can do to serve a greater cause for our central Indiana community. There are so many opportunities to give and volunteer, from donating groceries or toiletry items to delivering meals to volunteering your time as a family. Here is a list of ways you can serve those around you together.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

$2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana about to expire

RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. — A $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is about to expire. The ticket was sold in Russiaville at the McClure Oil located at 670 E. Main St. The drawing was for the June 18 jackpot. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket matched all five...
RUSSIAVILLE, IN
wyrz.org

Christ Church of Plainfield presents Christmas with Elvis

Christ Church of Plainfield presents “The Elvis Presley Radio Christmas Special”. This radio special was first broadcast 54 years ago this December and featured Christmas songs from Elvis – some of which were new at the time. The Elvis Presley Radio Christmas Special can be heard Sunday,...
PLAINFIELD, IN
Indy with Kids

Indy with Kids

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
819
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Indy with Kids shares the best of the best in all of the central Indiana communities and beyond. Follow Indy with Kids for news, events and business info in the Indianapolis area and surrounding cities.

 https://indywithkids.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy