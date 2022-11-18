Taylor Swift releases statement to fans amid Ticketmaster issues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Taylor Swift is speaking out for the first time since millions of fans crashed Ticketmaster in their quest to see the singer’s first tour in four years.

Swift posted a statement to her Instagram story on Friday, three days after technical issues bogged down the Ticketmaster servers during presale, and one day after the retailer announced tickets will not go on sale to the general public due to “insufficient supply”.

In the statement, Swift expressed sympathy to fans who had trouble scoring tickets to “The Eras Tour”, or who missed out entirely.

“It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them,” Swift wrote. “And to those who didn’t get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide move opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs.”

She did not name Ticketmaster directly, but blamed them for the issues, saying they assured her they could keep up with the demand.

“I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could,” Swift said.

The “Eras” ticket situation has brought Ticketmaster under scrutiny , prompting lawmakers to call for the DOJ to investigate the company.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) blamed Ticketmaster’s merger with Live Nation in 2009 for making the situation worse.

“Ticketmaster controls 80% of all primary ticket sales,” NetChoice Vice President Carl Szabo told Nexstar .

He urged the Federal Trade Commission to get involved, saying it’s a clear antitrust violation.

“They have no incentive to make sure that consumers are well served. They have no incentive to lower prices. And that’s why Ticketmaster’s quality, service and fees have gotten worse,” Szabo said.

Taylor Swift has three stops planned in Tampa for “The Eras Tour”. The singer will perform at Raymond James Stadium on April 13, 14 and 15, 2023. You can read the full statement from Swift’s Instagram below:

Well. It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do. It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.



There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward. I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.



And to those who didn’t get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide move opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs. Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means. Taylor Swift

