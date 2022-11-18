ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Plaza lights celebrate 93rd year, while the Plaza itself turns 100

Mizzou marching band to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The state of Missouri will be represented in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. Deterrents installed at KC intersections in effort to prevent illegal car sideshows. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Kansas City, Missouri,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Large ‘Holiday Reflections’ display opens at Union Station

Charges will not be filed in July's officer-involved shooting in Gardner. No charges will be filed after a Gardner police officer shot at a man in July who may have been suicidal. Previous coverage: kctv5.com/2022/07/27/police-man-involved-shooting-incident-with-gardner-police-wounded-himself. 19-year-old asks court to let her watch execution of her father, Kevin Johnson. Updated: 10...
GARDNER, KS
KCTV 5

First Look: Plaza lights to shine for 93rd year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s one of the most beloved traditions in Kansas City: The annual Country Club Plaza Lighting Ceremony. It’s just two days away, and organizers say this is a particularly special year. “Not every day that you turn 100 years old,” Kendra Goodman, marketing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

New Week, New You: a healthier holiday season

KCTV5 and Optum Care - Kansas City are helping you start the week on the right foot with New Week, New You. Tune in every Monday for tips to keep your health on track. Sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Shop Small: 5 gifts for people who are always cold (KC Gift Guide)

Editor’s note: This feature is the first in Startland News’ five-part holiday gift guide showcasing Kansas City makers and their products. Check out the featured maker below, then keep reading for five gift ideas to get started. A decade later, Pancho’s Blanket co-owner Jonathan Garvey is still wearing a hooded sweater his mom bought him The post Shop Small: 5 gifts for people who are always cold (KC Gift Guide) appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Developer begins demolition of former Kmart site in Merriam

More and more holiday displays are being added as we get closer to Christmas. Union Station just opened its walkthrough holiday village, which they call Holiday Reflections. Charges will not be filed in July's officer-involved shooting in Gardner. Updated: 16 minutes ago. |. No charges will be filed after a...
MERRIAM, KS
KCTV 5

Medicare 101: what is your “MOOP”?

Do you know what your “MOOP” is when it comes to Medicare coverage? Bill sits down with Moe Jackson from Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas City for the answer. Sponsored by Blue KC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Local beverage distributor, Jim Beam providing 2,000 free rides home in Missouri on Thanksgiving Eve

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jim Beam and Breakthru Beverage Missouri, a local beverage distributor, are partnering to provide 2,000 free rides home on Wednesday. The rides are being provided through Lyft from 2:00 p.m. Wednesday through 2:00 a.m. Thursday in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield. Free rides can be accessed by using the ride code BBGMOTHANKS2022. It applies to rides up to $30.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City

The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
KANSAS CITY, MO

