Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 BucksEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 'Woodson-Sawyer House' built in the late 1800s is locally and nationally recognized as a historic placeCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The 'William Volker House' built in 1889 in Kansas City represents the humble nature of philanthropist William VolkerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 'Waltower Building' in Kansas City built in 1929 was designed by architect Albert C. WiserCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Barber shops hold friendly turkey donation competition to help families in need
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Local barber shops are stepping up this year again to help feed families for Thanksgiving as a friendly competition between Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri. Tuesday marks the 15th Annual Turkey Tuesday event happening at the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy on East...
KCTV 5
Johnson County Christmas Bureau finds location to distribute donations
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Last week, we told you about the Johnson County Christmas Bureau putting out a plea to the public. The nonprofit had no place to host its annual holiday shop where tons of donations are given away to people in need. Well, we have an update....
Olathe church helping families ahead of Thanksgiving
An Olathe church lent a helping hand to families the weekend before Thanksgiving with a food pantry on wheels and a free lunch.
KCTV 5
Plaza lights celebrate 93rd year, while the Plaza itself turns 100
Mizzou marching band to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The state of Missouri will be represented in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. Deterrents installed at KC intersections in effort to prevent illegal car sideshows. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Kansas City, Missouri,...
KCTV 5
Large ‘Holiday Reflections’ display opens at Union Station
Charges will not be filed in July's officer-involved shooting in Gardner. No charges will be filed after a Gardner police officer shot at a man in July who may have been suicidal. Previous coverage: kctv5.com/2022/07/27/police-man-involved-shooting-incident-with-gardner-police-wounded-himself. 19-year-old asks court to let her watch execution of her father, Kevin Johnson. Updated: 10...
KCTV 5
First Look: Plaza lights to shine for 93rd year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s one of the most beloved traditions in Kansas City: The annual Country Club Plaza Lighting Ceremony. It’s just two days away, and organizers say this is a particularly special year. “Not every day that you turn 100 years old,” Kendra Goodman, marketing...
KCTV 5
Fire damages 2 Raytown businesses, including nonprofit helping veterans
LGBTQ community in Kansas City reacts to tragedy in Colorado Springs. This morning the world woke up to news of another violent mass shooting, this time at Club Q, a popular LGBTQ night club in Colorado Springs. Updated: 13 hours ago. In an event months in the making, actor Henry...
KCTV 5
New Week, New You: a healthier holiday season
KCTV5 and Optum Care - Kansas City are helping you start the week on the right foot with New Week, New You. Tune in every Monday for tips to keep your health on track. Sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.
Shop Small: 5 gifts for people who are always cold (KC Gift Guide)
Editor’s note: This feature is the first in Startland News’ five-part holiday gift guide showcasing Kansas City makers and their products. Check out the featured maker below, then keep reading for five gift ideas to get started. A decade later, Pancho’s Blanket co-owner Jonathan Garvey is still wearing a hooded sweater his mom bought him The post Shop Small: 5 gifts for people who are always cold (KC Gift Guide) appeared first on Startland News.
kcur.org
A Kansas blues festival is putting on a 'last waltz' as too many of its elders pass away
Kansas City has long held a reputation as a center of blues music and culture. One neighborhood in northeast Kansas City, Kansas, produced many of the musicians who gave the metro that reputation. Many of these artists found success as musicians, but that success often took them away from the...
KCTV 5
Developer begins demolition of former Kmart site in Merriam
More and more holiday displays are being added as we get closer to Christmas. Union Station just opened its walkthrough holiday village, which they call Holiday Reflections. Charges will not be filed in July's officer-involved shooting in Gardner. Updated: 16 minutes ago. |. No charges will be filed after a...
KCTV 5
Medicare 101: what is your “MOOP”?
Do you know what your “MOOP” is when it comes to Medicare coverage? Bill sits down with Moe Jackson from Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas City for the answer. Sponsored by Blue KC.
KCTV 5
Local beverage distributor, Jim Beam providing 2,000 free rides home in Missouri on Thanksgiving Eve
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jim Beam and Breakthru Beverage Missouri, a local beverage distributor, are partnering to provide 2,000 free rides home on Wednesday. The rides are being provided through Lyft from 2:00 p.m. Wednesday through 2:00 a.m. Thursday in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield. Free rides can be accessed by using the ride code BBGMOTHANKS2022. It applies to rides up to $30.
KCTV 5
What does Kansas City want for Christmas? It depends on whom you ask
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Santa is making his rounds across the metro this month. Saturday night, he made an appearance at Zona Rosa. He rode in on a fire truck to help set the shopping center’s 55-foot-tall tree alight. He’ll be back for professional photo opportunities beginning the...
Northeast residents worried about livelihood as downtown KCMO growth increases
Jerusalem Farm, a nonprofit based in the Northeast, is worried that people who have been living in surrounding neighborhoods for generations will be driven out as downtown growth continues.
One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City
The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
KCI officials looking for volunteers ahead of March 2023 opening
In an effort to get the new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport ready for its first big event next spring - the NFL Draft - airport officials are looking to volunteers.
Program expands to help Missouri customers cover high heating bills
More Missouri families can receive additional help paying high natural gas and heating bills through an expanded program Spire offers.
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 Bucks
Photo byImage by Welcome to All ! ツ from Pixabay. Kansas City, Mo. - Even though the cost of living in Kansas City is a little lower than the national average, going out to eat can still be pricey.
KCTV 5
Overland Park police growing out facial hair to fight childhood cancer
OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - Overland Park police officers are taking part in No-Shave November this month, but it’s for a cause. Officers are growing out their facial hair to raise awareness for childhood cancer, in a partnership with local nonprofit organization Braden’s Hope. Braden’s Hope For Childhood...
Comments / 0