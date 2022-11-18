ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

cw34.com

Multiple reports of flooded roads in Vero Beach due to constant rain

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Drivers are being warned to be especially careful of potential flooding on multiple roads across Vero Beach, after steady rainfall throughout the week. The police department reported as of Tuesday, around 2.75 inches of rain was recorded. Multiple people called in flooded roads across...
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Martin County Wins Best Restored Shores Award

Martin County - Monday November 21, 2022: Twin Rivers Park is located on the St. Lucie River and the Intracoastal Waterway. Faced with an eroding shoreline, Martin County worked with Applied Technology and Management to stabilize the shore and create salt marsh and mangrove habitat. What was once an eroding shoreline is now a vibrant habitat flourishing along a natural shoreline.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
visitindianrivercounty.com

Sustainable Restaurants In Indian River County

So what does it mean to be sustainable? This word is thrown around a lot lately, but do we really have a good understanding of what it means to be sustainable? The definition as listed in the Oxford dictionary reads as follows “avoidance of the depletion of natural resources in order to maintain an ecological balance“. In terms of what that means when you dine out at local restaurants, who is buying the most local products, who is using sustainably sourced ingredients, and who is recycling the old to make it new again.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

2 dead, 2 injured in Lake Belvedere Estates shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead after five people, including a child, were involved in a shooting early Tuesday in unincorporated West Palm Beach. Deputies said happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Snead Circle in Lake Belvedere Estates. Deep Dive: WPBF 25 News...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Local organization working to keep manatees safe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's manatee season in South Florida, and a local organization is making sure we are helping to keep the sea cows safe. Friends of Manatee Lagoon provide information and resources to educate residents and visitors about the importance of manatees and caring for them in the wild.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man arrested after fleeing deputies in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Indian River County is behind bars after fleeing deputies multiple times. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Gary Baker fled deputies on two separate occasions over the past few weeks. Baker has multiple felony suspensions on his driver's...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Vero Beach High School student arrested after threatening campus, 10 staff members

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A Vero Beach student was arrested Tuesday after they sent threatening messages to staff members and the campus. School resource officers, Indian River County Criminal Investigations Division began investigating the incident Friday after the student was suspended. They then sent threatening messages through the school district's FOCUS messenger account, deputies said.
VERO BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Waterfront Inn guest from West Palm Beach gets break in DUI case

A West Palm Beach woman who had been staying at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing got a break this past week in a drunk driving case. Laura Jane Short, 54, pleaded no contest in Sumter County Court to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from an original charge of driving under the influence. She has been placed on probation for six months.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

