Read full article on original website
Related
cw34.com
Multiple reports of flooded roads in Vero Beach due to constant rain
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Drivers are being warned to be especially careful of potential flooding on multiple roads across Vero Beach, after steady rainfall throughout the week. The police department reported as of Tuesday, around 2.75 inches of rain was recorded. Multiple people called in flooded roads across...
WPBF News 25
Driver sent to trauma center after slamming into Martin County fire engine on I-95
STUART, Fla. — One person is at a local trauma center after driving into a parked fire engine at a high rate speed early Tuesday morning in Stuart. First responders were working at a crash on Interstate 95 near mile marker 90 and the fire engine was parked at an angle to protect crews from passing drivers.
Martin County plans to protect beaches, roads from future storms
With hurricane season nearly over, Martin County is looking to take on projects to protect its beaches and roads from future storm events.
Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park
An Indian River County family is asking for help after a memorial dedicated to their loved one has disappeared. It was a statue of a dolphin placed inside Riverside Park.
wqcs.org
Martin County Wins Best Restored Shores Award
Martin County - Monday November 21, 2022: Twin Rivers Park is located on the St. Lucie River and the Intracoastal Waterway. Faced with an eroding shoreline, Martin County worked with Applied Technology and Management to stabilize the shore and create salt marsh and mangrove habitat. What was once an eroding shoreline is now a vibrant habitat flourishing along a natural shoreline.
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach GreenMarket celebrating 28th season
The GreenMarket in Downtown West Palm Beach is underway!. Every Saturday through April 15, more than 100 vendors come together from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is celebrating its 28th season.
visitindianrivercounty.com
Sustainable Restaurants In Indian River County
So what does it mean to be sustainable? This word is thrown around a lot lately, but do we really have a good understanding of what it means to be sustainable? The definition as listed in the Oxford dictionary reads as follows “avoidance of the depletion of natural resources in order to maintain an ecological balance“. In terms of what that means when you dine out at local restaurants, who is buying the most local products, who is using sustainably sourced ingredients, and who is recycling the old to make it new again.
TRAVEL: Flight Delays, Cancelations Already At South Florida Airports
Getaway Day Expected To Break Local Records. Reminder: Most Animals Need To Be Pre-Registered. The Fake “Emotional Support” Ruse Is Over. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 6:02 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you are flying in or out of Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, or Miami […]
WPBF News 25
2 dead, 2 injured in Lake Belvedere Estates shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead after five people, including a child, were involved in a shooting early Tuesday in unincorporated West Palm Beach. Deputies said happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Snead Circle in Lake Belvedere Estates. Deep Dive: WPBF 25 News...
NO HOLIDAY: Traffic Woes To Continue In Boca Raton, Delray Beach This Week
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It will be slow going, for at least part of the week, for motorists moving around South Palm Beach County. Road work will continue through Wednesday on many major arteries and thoroughfares. The following is an incomplete list of […]
2 people shot, 1 killed near West Palm Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two people were shot and a man was killed Tuesday morning near West Palm Beach.
Best Christmas events, holiday boat parades, tree lightings in Palm Beach County
With the holiday season now well underway, it's time to spread the joy and the thanks, and practice being extra good (so Santa forgets those trip-ups over the past 11 months). Here are the best events in Palm Beach County to get you in the holiday spirit. More top picks: Don't miss out on these...
Florida's Safest Hospitals in Fall 2022, According to the Leapfrog Group
Each spring and fall, the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit healthcare watchdog group, releases its safety ratings for around 3,000 hospitals using more than 30 metrics of patient safety.
WPBF News 25
Local organization working to keep manatees safe
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's manatee season in South Florida, and a local organization is making sure we are helping to keep the sea cows safe. Friends of Manatee Lagoon provide information and resources to educate residents and visitors about the importance of manatees and caring for them in the wild.
cw34.com
Man arrested after fleeing deputies in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Indian River County is behind bars after fleeing deputies multiple times. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Gary Baker fled deputies on two separate occasions over the past few weeks. Baker has multiple felony suspensions on his driver's...
WPBF News 25
Vero Beach High School student arrested after threatening campus, 10 staff members
VERO BEACH, Fla. — A Vero Beach student was arrested Tuesday after they sent threatening messages to staff members and the campus. School resource officers, Indian River County Criminal Investigations Division began investigating the incident Friday after the student was suspended. They then sent threatening messages through the school district's FOCUS messenger account, deputies said.
WPBF News 25
Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County celebrating 24th Annual Old Bags Luncheon
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County is excited about the 24th annual Old Bags Luncheon. The organization has been around for 60 years, and they are excited to promote an event meant to help families in need in the community.
No injuries after classic car catches fire in Vero Beach
Indian River County Fire Rescue and other emergency vehicles are at the scene of a vehicle fire in Vero Beach Saturday afternoon.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Alba Palm Seaside is the brand new luxurious waterfront condominium in West Palm Seaside
Alba Palm Beach’s sales office opened last month with a reservation boon that set aside about 35% of its units in the first few days as inventory in West Palm Beach’s luxury condo market remains tight. The Alba development is another sign that the demand for residential options...
villages-news.com
Waterfront Inn guest from West Palm Beach gets break in DUI case
A West Palm Beach woman who had been staying at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing got a break this past week in a drunk driving case. Laura Jane Short, 54, pleaded no contest in Sumter County Court to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from an original charge of driving under the influence. She has been placed on probation for six months.
Comments / 0