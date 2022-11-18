Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Week 13 college football odds, lines: USC, Ohio State favored in Rivalry Week
It all comes down to this weekend as Rivalry Week kicks off the regular season finale on the 2022 college football season, featuring two major historic rivalries that will directly impact the upcoming College Football Playoff selection process. And now the oddsmakers are choosing their favorites for major clashes between...
Tri-City Herald
‘The Motivator’: QB Taylor Heinicke Gets Starting Support from Commanders Teammates
The Washington Commanders did what good teams should do against lowly opposition: get an early lead and keep their foot on the gas. On Sunday at NRG Stadium, the Commanders raced out to a 20-0 lead at halftime and never looked back to run out a 23-10 win over the Houston Texans. ... with Taylor Heinicke taking centerstage.
Tri-City Herald
Bills Betting Odds: Buffalo Heavy Favorites on Thanksgiving Week at Lions
The Buffalo Bills are fresh off a bounce-back win against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, but the team can't celebrate for long. After travelling to the Motor City for a "home" game thwarted by a blizzard back in Buffalo, the Bills will stay in Motown this week as the Detroit Lions are the next opponent in their way.
Tri-City Herald
Lions’ Grades: Dan Campbell Outcoached Brian Daboll
In what was the best performance of the Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions won their third straight game. The latest in the streak came over the New York Giants, a 31-18 triumph that featured dominant performances on the defensive side of the ball. The Lions will try to carry...
Tri-City Herald
Ohio State SAF Ronnie Hickman Plans To Enter 2023 NFL Draft
Although he has two years of eligibility remaining after this season, Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman told reporters on Tuesday that Saturday’s game against Michigan will be his final home game as he plans to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. “That’s going to be my last game in the...
Tri-City Herald
Week 12 Odds: Panthers vs Broncos
The Carolina Panthers turned back to Baker Mayfield at quarterback, but there's no telling if he will be the guy moving forward. Sam Darnold is finally fully healthy and could be thrust into action this week against Denver, who have had their own share of offensive struggles. According to SI...
Tri-City Herald
49ers vs. Cardinals Week 11 : Game Preview and Prediction
Another primetime game for the 49ers. This time it'll be on Monday Night Football against the Cardinals in Mexico City. Arizona has had the 49ers' number the last couple of years. For whatever reason it is, the Cardinals always put their best effort against the 49ers. Whether it has been with Kyler Murray or Colt McCoy, Arizona knows how to hand a stinging loss to the 49ers.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft: Jaguars Hold No. 9 Pick After Week 11
With just seven weeks remaining in the 2022 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have more or less secured their spot in the top-15 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Barring a second-half run, the 3-7 Jaguars are ahead of just a handful of squads in the standings as things stand today. As...
Tri-City Herald
Bills vs. Browns in Detroit: Inactives, How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries
A historic snowstorm that dumped nearly two feet of snow in western and northern New York before mid-morning on Friday and crippled much of the infrastructure has necessitated the move of Sunday's Buffalo Bills game against the Cleveland Browns. Instead of playing at the Bills' home at Highmark Stadium, the...
Tri-City Herald
Only Certainty About Justin Fields Injury Is Uncertainty
Beyond the enjoyment of seeing network types feuding over whether their source is bigger or better, the Bears quarterback situation is headed where Matt Eberflus said it would. The Bears coach left off on Monday saying Fields is day to day and they'll have more on the subject Wednesday. Then...
Tri-City Herald
Tyron Smith Return? Cowboys Reveal O-Line Move Plans
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys rightly view Tyron Smith as one of the handful of best left tackles of this NFL era. At the same time, the Cowboys view the present left tackle, rookie Tyler Smith, as a versatile valued prize from the 2022 NFL Draft. So what is the...
Tri-City Herald
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against the Broncos
Just a few months ago, both the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos were hoping that at a change at quarterback would help change the fortunes of their organizations. Instead, both teams roll into Week 12 with just three wins and have more questions than answers. Carolina stumbled upon an identity...
Tri-City Herald
Jaylen Warren, Mason Cole Injuries Unserious, But Returns Uncertain
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will open Week 12's preparation for the Indianapolis Colts with three injuries but are hopeful none carry into the ball game. Wide receiver Miles Boykin (oblique), running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring) and center Mason Cole (foot) all left Week 11 with injuries. All three will be limited throughout the practice week, but head coach Mike Tomlin will "leave the light on" for all to be active against the Colts.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Power Rankings: Lions Are Hottest Team in NFL
Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium for their third consecutive victory. "First-round WR Jameson Williams returned to practice Monday, and he may soon give a team gaining momentum another shot in the arm with his game-breaking talent."
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Finalist for NFL Sportsmanship Award
FRISCO - Dak Prescott is the Dallas Cowboys' nominee for the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The award, which recognizes players from around the league who "exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field,'' was created in 2014 to honor Art Rooney Sr., the late founder and owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Pro Football Hall of Famer.
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat Chosen As One Of The NBA’s Most “Perplexing” Teams
View the original article to see embedded media. At 7-11, the Miami Heat have been among the NBA's most inconsistent teams. They are coming off losing all four games of their recent road trip. For that, the Heat, who were one shot from making the Finals, were named one of the league's most perplexing teams by NBA.com.
