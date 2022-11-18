ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn't mean you should sell your growth stocks.
Motley Fool

Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks

Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time.
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity.
NASDAQ

Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2032?

Famous investor Warren Buffett created quite a stir the other day when his company, Berkshire Hathaway, revealed a new 60-million share stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) worth $4.8 billion. The company bought so much it's now one of its top-10 holdings. As the world's largest semiconductor foundry, Taiwan...
ARIZONA STATE
Motley Fool

The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023

ExxonMobil is back on its feet after several volatile years. Diamondback Energy could thrive as a domestic producer.
TEXAS STATE
Motley Fool

3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Tesla's early moves in the EV space should continue to pay off for years to come. Amazon's reach in e-commerce, cloud computing, and advertising shouldn't be overlooked. Apple is a tech behemoth that continues to put up impressive results.
Motley Fool

Searching for Huge Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King

Accounting for the sale of its wine business, Altria's revenue net of excise taxes edged higher. An earnings rise helped the tobacco company keep its dividend payout ratio within its target.
Motley Fool

Why Walmart Stock Is a No-Brainer Hold During a Bear Market

The retail titan enjoyed sales growth across all segments last quarter. Inflation, a strong dollar, and inventory surpluses have all posed challenges. Undeterred, Walmart expects full-year net sales growth to accelerate.
Motley Fool

Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Glowed Green on Friday

Aurora Cannabis reported large declines in revenue in Q1 2023 -- but its stock is going up anyway. Key to today's move: Aurora's promise to turn "profitable" before the end of this fiscal year. Management says adjusted EBITDA -- but not GAAP profits -- will be profitable by Dec. 31.
msn.com

3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Motley Fool

Why You Should Buy the Dip on This Cruise Line Stock

Demand remains high for Norwegian's cruises despite price hikes. Inflation and geopolitical tensions have dragged heavily on operations. But 2023 bookings are on pace with pre-pandemic 2019 levels.
Motley Fool

4 Growth Stocks That I'm Bullish on Right Now

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro has positions in Block, Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II-Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF, and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block, Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

