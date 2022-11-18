Read full article on original website
The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable
The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn't mean you should sell your growth stocks.
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time.
3 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying During This Bear Market
These stocks may be down in the dumps, but their businesses most certainly are not.
5 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount
Down 42% to 79% so far in 2022, these stocks offer multibagger potential over the long term.
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
Roku has been mauled by the bear market, but this too will pass.
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life
Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity.
Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2032?
Famous investor Warren Buffett created quite a stir the other day when his company, Berkshire Hathaway, revealed a new 60-million share stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) worth $4.8 billion. The company bought so much it's now one of its top-10 holdings. As the world's largest semiconductor foundry, Taiwan...
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
ExxonMobil is back on its feet after several volatile years. Diamondback Energy could thrive as a domestic producer.
2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Among the Dow's 30 components, there are two screaming buys and one value trap to shy away from.
3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Tesla's early moves in the EV space should continue to pay off for years to come. Amazon's reach in e-commerce, cloud computing, and advertising shouldn't be overlooked. Apple is a tech behemoth that continues to put up impressive results.
Searching for Huge Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King
Accounting for the sale of its wine business, Altria's revenue net of excise taxes edged higher. An earnings rise helped the tobacco company keep its dividend payout ratio within its target.
Amazon just flashed the holiday warning retailers were hoping to avoid
Sales are slowing in North America and internationally — particularly in Europe, where the Ukraine war has driven up energy prices and inflation.
Why Walmart Stock Is a No-Brainer Hold During a Bear Market
The retail titan enjoyed sales growth across all segments last quarter. Inflation, a strong dollar, and inventory surpluses have all posed challenges. Undeterred, Walmart expects full-year net sales growth to accelerate.
Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Glowed Green on Friday
Aurora Cannabis reported large declines in revenue in Q1 2023 -- but its stock is going up anyway. Key to today's move: Aurora's promise to turn "profitable" before the end of this fiscal year. Management says adjusted EBITDA -- but not GAAP profits -- will be profitable by Dec. 31.
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Why You Should Buy the Dip on This Cruise Line Stock
Demand remains high for Norwegian's cruises despite price hikes. Inflation and geopolitical tensions have dragged heavily on operations. But 2023 bookings are on pace with pre-pandemic 2019 levels.
Apple Stock To Climb 40% or Sink 10%? What Wall Street Thinks
Should Apple stock climb 40% from here or dip 10% instead – or something else in between? Here is a look at Wall Street’s most extreme bullish and bearish cases for AAPL shares.
3 Reasons Dollar Tree Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy
This discount retailer has a lot of advantages right now.
4 Growth Stocks That I'm Bullish on Right Now
