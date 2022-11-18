Turkey pretty much has a lock on the biggest Thanksgiving tradition, but TV might just come in a sneaky second place. Whether you’re watching football, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, or a holiday film, there’s almost always something on in the background of your holiday gathering. So, this year, why not try some of these Thanksgiving-themed TV episodes? Much like at the dinner table, there’s something for everyone on our list: comedies like Friends, New Girl, and Bob’s Burgers for the affable folks, Succession for people who find even the mention of the holiday triggering, and The Sopranos for those who’d rather commit a serious crime than semi-politely socialize with friends and family for half a day. Whatever your holiday vibe, here are 20 great TV episodes about Thanksgiving, listed alphabetically, because who needs another pointless argument at this time of year?

