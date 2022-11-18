Read full article on original website
Welcome To Chippendales,
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, November 20, to Thursday, November 24. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday, 9 p.m.,...
Chuck Lorre apparently wrote an extremely wild pilot script about working with Charlie Sheen
As anyone who has caught the end credits of a Chuck Lorre sitcom will know, the man loves to talk about himself and his TV writing/producing career (if you haven’t caught the end credits of a Chuck Lorre sitcom, he tends to sneak in little self-serving notes in lieu of a standard production company logo), so it’s weirdly not too surprising that he apparently wrote a script for a TV pilot about a guy named Chuck Lorre working on a hit sitcom called Two And A Half Men that abruptly goes off the rails at one point thanks to the problematic, tiger blood-fueled behavior of a cast member named Charlie Sheen—you know, like the thing that happened in real life.
The White Lotus' Adam DiMarco knows Albie is missing the "spice"
This season of Mike White’s The White Lotus has delved into the way gender dynamics play themselves out in our modern world, as the vacationers come into interpersonal romantic and sexual battles over the course of the week. One of these visitors is Adam DiMarco’s Albie, who finds himself stuck on a nice guy loop with fellow American, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).
Doom Patrol is in for some more timey-wimey nonsense in fourth season trailer
Doom Patrol is back and more doomed than ever, which is saying something. The fourth season of DC’s wacky team of raunchy, reluctant superheroes premieres on HBO Max on December 8, 2022. The past few seasons have shown the gang on a slow and painstaking journey of personal growth, and this season looks like it’ll continue the trend. Well, they’re definitely growing older, though probably not any wiser.
Every character on The White Lotus, ranked by how insufferable they are
To watch any given episode of The White Lotus: Sicily is to step into a resort where, if you were a guest, you’d spend the entire time people-watching. And, in turn, judging those very people you find yourself sharing common areas with. As with its first season, writer-director-creator Mike White has populated his fictional hotel with a string of folks who are, for better and for worse, insufferable in all the right ways. Therein lies the biting satire at the heart of this sun-dappled, Emmy-winning series.
This week's Yellowstone is all about change—and Beth beating the crap out of someone
For a man who isn’t overly fond of change, John Dutton’s family instigated a whole lot of it on this week’s Yellowstone. “Tall Drink of Water” is heavier on plot than usual for the show, as writer and showrunner Taylor Sheridan clears the board of complicated storylines that have run their course (bye bye, Market Equity’s lawsuit against the Duttons) in favor of more compelling ones (Beth gets arrested). While John is sidelined for most of the episode, his plan as governor to service what’s good for both Montana and his family is sorely tested.
Welcome To Chippendales drops a killer two-episode premiere
What is the role of the “pilot” episode in the era of binge-watching? The question occurred to me as soon as I realized Hulu was releasing two full episodes of its latest limited series, Welcome To Chippendales, and opting to then shift into a weekly release schedule. Pilots are supposed to hook you all while introducing the show’s main players and so, if you’ve watched “An Elegant, Exclusive Atmosphere” and “Four Geniuses” back to back you probably understood why the streamer would want those two hours to be seen that way.
'Tis the season for hotpants in the trailer for Reno 911!: It’s A Wonderful Heist
It’s a Christmas miracle: Reno 911! is making its long-awaited return to Comedy Central. To celebrate, the show is kicking off its homecoming by commemorating the birth of Jesus with a reverent, all-new feature-length movie, Reno 911!: It’s A Wonderful Heist. In the spirit of giving, Comedy Central even delivered a new trailer that has one of America’s worst police departments (we could never confidently say they’re the worst) spreading holiday cheer and goodwill toward men.
Doomsday hits in the trailer for Noah Baumbach's White Noise
The full trailer for Noah Baumbach’s satirical dramedy, White Noise, has arrived. Naysayers who previously claimed the 1985 postmodern Don DeLillo novel was impossible to adapt to the screen, eat crow. While we don’t know if it’s good yet, it was definitely made. Adam Driver and Greta...
If you think Quentin Tarantino overuses the N-word in his films, he thinks you should look away
Quentin Tarantino has faced many questions as a director—questions like “Why do you love feet so much?” and “What did you and Paul Thomas Anderson say to Fiona Apple that night?” But others that have dogged nearly his entire career relate to the high level of violence in his movies, and his extreme comfortability with using the N-word in his scripts. His response to content criticism? “See something else.”
R.I.P. Nicki Aycox, Supernatural's original Meg Masters
Nicki Aycox, who originated the role of demon-made-manifest Meg Masters on The CW’s Supernatural, has died. The former actor passed away on November 16 at the age of 47, Entertainment Weekly confirms. Although an official cause of death was not confirmed, Aycox had been open online about living with...
Wakanda Forever easilybeats Jesus and The Menu at the Weekend Box Office
If you’re waiting for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to screw up like the Be Sharps and say it’s bigger than Jesus, here’s your chance: In its second weekend on the box office charts, Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever has easily beaten the theatrical debut of the first two episodes of the new season of The Chosen (a streaming show available in various places about the life of Jesus). It also beat the debut of foodie thriller The Menu, which came out in secon place with $9 million, ahead of The Chosen in third with $8.2 million.
How The Menu's heroes learned to play villains
The satirical thriller The Menu is populated by people who exemplify the term “love to hate.” The film follows a particularly eventful meal at Hawthorne, an exclusive restaurant on a private island run by celebrity chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). While he’s no saint, as the courses of his impeccably curated dining experience intensify, it becomes clear that most of Slowik’s guests are monstrous in their own ways. Watching each of them receive their comeuppance proves—please forgive the obvious metaphor—delicious.
The 20 best Thanksgiving TV episodes
Turkey pretty much has a lock on the biggest Thanksgiving tradition, but TV might just come in a sneaky second place. Whether you’re watching football, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, or a holiday film, there’s almost always something on in the background of your holiday gathering. So, this year, why not try some of these Thanksgiving-themed TV episodes? Much like at the dinner table, there’s something for everyone on our list: comedies like Friends, New Girl, and Bob’s Burgers for the affable folks, Succession for people who find even the mention of the holiday triggering, and The Sopranos for those who’d rather commit a serious crime than semi-politely socialize with friends and family for half a day. Whatever your holiday vibe, here are 20 great TV episodes about Thanksgiving, listed alphabetically, because who needs another pointless argument at this time of year?
Every Steven Spielberg movie ranked, from E.T. to Jaws to … Crystal Skull
With 34 films and counting under his belt, Steven Spielberg has proven himself one of Hollywood’s most quintessential storytellers. His films satisfy our popcorn-devouring urges, offering awe-inspiring ambition, spectacle, and a distinctive flair. But there’s always artistic merit amid the commercial value—even in his critical misfires, as this painstakingly exhaustive ranking of those 34 titles can attest.
Dig in! 20 of the most unforgettable food scenes in movies
If you’re getting ready to sit down to Thanksgiving dinner with friends or family, you may want to work up an appetite beforehand. In that spirit, we’ve come up with a list of movie scenes (in no particular order) that always seem to make our mouths water and our stomachs grumble. Some of them are from films explicitly about food and cooking, others are isolated scenes that stand out for the way they showcase a special dish or feast. All of them have something to say about the connection between food, family, comfort, and love. Get your taste buds ready for an international tour of dishes and delights from some of our favorite movies.
Wednesday is frighteningly dull
Though werewolves, sirens, and Gorgons abound, there’s no Frankenstein’s monster on Wednesday. But the show itself is a shambling corpse crudely assembled from pieces of undead media: Fans of teen fiction will recognize moldering chunks of everything from Veronica Mars and Mean Girls to Harry Potter and Wicked, with a slice of Gilmore Girls tossed in for good measure.
Brace yourselves: Quentin Tarantino has a new Marvel opinion
Only three short years have passed since the fateful day Martin Scorsese first declared Marvel movies to be not really his thing. But in that time, so, so many other decorated directors—including the likes of Francis Ford Coppola, Bong Joon-Ho, and Ridley Scott—have announced their own membership in this merry band of super-haters. (What is this, The Boys?)
On The White Lotus, guests have hangovers and hookups
It’s probably best The White Lotus: Sicily doesn’t constantly remind us that we’re careening toward a finale wherein guests (plural!) meet their ends. Just as in season one, we’re just given that frame on episode one and then we’re asked to live day in and day out following the guests and workers at the hotel. So much so that there are times when I forget the pall of death is what’s constantly hovering every interaction we witness. That is, until a character like Lucia (Simona Tabasco) utters a line like “All whores are punished in the end” (similar to the line a few weeks back when Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya wonders whether anyone’s jumped out from the beautiful view at the hotel). They’re small jolts that keep you guessing as to how it is that the eventual tragedy will unfold.
For a brief, glorious time, you could watch Hackers in 49 two-minute clips on Twitter
Things are still not going very well at Twitter. This, in and of itself, isn’t much of a surprise. Since the social media service was taken over by a man whose best qualifications for the job include tweeting too much and having a lot of money at his disposal, the site has seen major news organizations decide to stop posting, a whole bunch of employees leave the company while many others were fired, and the new verification system turned out just about exactly as poorly as everyone thought it would.
