2-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Lands New Job
Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has landed a new gig, but it's not on an NBA roster. Marcus Spears announced that Thomas will join the broadcast team for Overtime Elite this season. He'll apparently make his broadcasting debut tonight. Thomas, 33, should bring plenty of knowledge to the broadcast booth....
Lakers fans should be seething over reported trade LA turned down
The Los Angeles Lakers have not made the best roster decisions over the last several years. After winning the NBA Championship in October of 2022, Rob Pelinka and the front office have done everything possible to make the team worse. If it was intentional, it would be a fantastic job.
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League.
Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut
Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
Ben Simmons Posts A Message On His Instagram After The Nets' Close Win Against The Trail Blazers
Since joining the Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons' career has been going downward. Last season, he couldn't play even a single game for the Nets due to recovering from his injuries. Many people claimed that Simmons faked his injuries, but he clapped back at those people recently. Either way, Simmons didn't...
Kawhi Leonard Reveals Relationship With Gregg Popovich
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had a difficult breakup with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite this, Leonard still has love for Gregg Popovich. Speaking with reporters after Saturday night's win over the Spurs, Leonard credited Popovich for helping make him the player he is today. "He's the reason why I'm...
Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news
The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a major scare Friday night in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when All-Star guard Ja Morant went down with a scary ankle injury. Ja Morant had to leave Friday's game with an ankle injury. The absolute last thing anyone wanted to see. pic.twitter.com/sgA4KSE6Me — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 19, Read more... The post Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: live updates
Sunday will be the second time the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets have played each other this season, but the list of available players will look different. The Grizzlies (10-6) will be without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. against the Nets. Bane is nursing a sprained big toe, and Morant suffered a grade 1 left ankle sprain late against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Irving returns, Simmons scores 22 as Nets beat Grizzlies
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving was playing again. Ben Simmons was playing like an All-Star again. The Brooklyn Nets, who rarely get to enjoy normalcy for too long, could savor a night Sunday when things actually looked like they drew them up. “It’s always nice to just focus on the game,” Kevin Durant said. Irving returned from his suspension with 14 points, Simmons tuned up for his trip back to Philadelphia with a season-high 22 and the Nets beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 127-115 on Sunday night.
Kyrie Irving Makes Major Donation to Important Fundraiser
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving made a selfless donation to a family in need
Luka Doncic dismantles shorthanded Denver Nuggets; Michael Porter Jr.'s shooting struggles continue
It didn’t matter which defender Michael Malone threw at Luka Doncic during Friday’s game in Dallas. Bruce Brown was the primary defender on the Mavericks star to start the game. Jeff Green and Michael Porter Jr. switched onto Doncic at times, while Zeke Nnaji, Bones Hyland, Christian Braun and Vlatko Cancar got chances to slow him down off Denver’s bench. If Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray or Aaron Gordon were healthy, they might have matched up with him, too, but it didn’t seem to matter.
Here's What Ben Simmons Said After The Nets Beat The Trail Blazers
Ben Simmons met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Portland Trail Blazers.
Memphis Grizzlies struggle in fourth quarter vs. Brooklyn Nets without Ja Morant
The undermanned Memphis Grizzlies were right there. Without three of their best players and the Brooklyn Nets getting Kyrie Irving back to team up with Kevin Durant, the Grizzlies led at halftime and entered the fourth quarter down three points. The fourth quarter is closing time, and the Grizzlies were...
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant suffers grade 1 ankle sprain; will be evaluated week-to-week
The injury list continues to get longer for the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant is the latest addition after leaving Friday's win against the Oklahoma City Thunder with 3:09 left in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies (10-6) announced that Morant suffered a Grade 1 left ankle sprain Friday and will miss...
Kuzma's 28 points propel Wizards past Hornets 106-102
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma had 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, helping the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-102 on Sunday night.Bradley Beal scored 26 points, but wasn't on the floor for the final 9.8 seconds despite Washington being up just two points. He walked with a slight limp to the locker room before the game ended.All five Washington starters scored in double figures. The Wizards have won six of seven.Kelly Oubre Jr. led Charlotte with 23 points. Gordon Hayward added 18 points. The Hornets have lost 11 of 12.An 18-point third-quarter slog by Washington allowed Charlotte...
Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
The Lakers will take on a side that's lost four games on the trot, and are primed to have this in the bag.
Doncic gets 50th triple-double, Mavs top shorthanded Nuggets
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic lobbied Jason Kidd to stay in the game at the start of the fourth quarter with Dallas well on its way to a blowout in the first of consecutive meetings with shorthanded Denver. Neither the Mavericks' superstar nor his coach was aware Doncic needed...
Greg Popovich thinks the Kings will get even better
Sacramento, CA – Things continue to get better for Mike Brown and the Sacramento Kings. After destroying Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, the Sacramento Kings got off to another quick start Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs. The red-hot Kings started the game with a 37-point first quarter that was full of excitement and highlights. The team’s high level of play has been led by De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
Kyrie Irving claims he was ‘misinterpreted and misunderstood’ ahead of return to Nets
For much of this week, it’s been reported that Brooklyn Nets’ guard Kyrie Irving could return from his team-issued suspension as early as Sunday’s home game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The team handed Irving an indefinite suspension (but one of at least five games) Nov. 3, a week after he promoted an antisemitic film on Read more... The post Kyrie Irving claims he was ‘misinterpreted and misunderstood’ ahead of return to Nets appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
