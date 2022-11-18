Read full article on original website
Disparities Seen in Treatment of Middle Ear Infections in U.S. Children
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Children from socially disadvantaged backgrounds are less likely to receive treatment for otitis media and more likely to experience complications from undertreatment, according to a study published online Nov. 10 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. To quantify social disparities in treatment...
Oncogenic Variants Identified in ~10 Percent With Appendix Cancer
TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — About 10 percent of patients with appendix cancer (AC) who undergo testing for hereditary cancer disposition harbor a gene sequence variation associated with cancer susceptibility, according to a study published online Nov. 11 in JAMA Oncology. Andreana N. Holowatyj, Ph.D., from the...
Thermal Images Differentiate Healed From Unhealed Wounds
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Thermal images taken in home settings at week 0 can differentiate between healed and unhealed wounds on venous leg ulcers, according to a study published online Oct. 26 in Scientific Reports. Quoc Cuong Ngo, Ph.D., from RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, and...
Cognitive Scores Lower for Children With Iron Deficiency
TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Children with chronic iron deficiency have lower cognitive scores even at four and 12 months after an intervention, according to a study published online Nov. 22 in Pediatrics. Argie Gingoyon, M.P.H., from the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University...
7.7 Million Deaths Associated With 33 Bacterial Pathogens in 2019
TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A total of 7.7 million deaths were associated with 33 bacterial pathogens in 2019, comprising 13.6 percent of all global deaths, according to a study published online Nov. 21 in The Lancet. Kevin S. Ikuta, M.D., from Veterans Affairs Greater Los Angeles,...
Serum 25(OH)D Levels Linked to Diabetes in African-Americans
TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25[OH]D) levels are associated with diabetes risk in African-Americans (AAs), according to two studies published online in Nutrition & Diabetes and BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care. Joshua J. Joseph, M.D., from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center...
American Society of Nephrology, Nov. 3 to 6
The annual meeting of the American Society of Nephrology was held this year from Nov. 3 to 6 and attracted participants from around the world, including nephrology specialists, researchers, scientists, and other health care professionals. The conference featured presentations focusing on the latest advances in the management of patients with kidney diseases and related disorders.
