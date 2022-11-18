Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable
The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life
Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Searching for Huge Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King
Accounting for the sale of its wine business, Altria’s revenue net of excise taxes edged higher. An earnings rise helped the tobacco company keep its dividend payout ratio within its target. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Tesla's early moves in the EV space should continue to pay off for years to come. Amazon's reach in e-commerce, cloud computing, and advertising shouldn't be overlooked. Apple is a tech behemoth that continues to put up impressive results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
ExxonMobil is back on its feet after several volatile years. Diamondback Energy could thrive as a domestic producer. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Walmart Stock Is a No-Brainer Hold During a Bear Market
The retail titan enjoyed sales growth across all segments last quarter. Inflation, a strong dollar, and inventory surpluses have all posed challenges. Undeterred, Walmart expects full-year net sales growth to accelerate. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Why You Should Buy the Dip on This Cruise Line Stock
Demand remains high for Norwegian's cruises despite price hikes. Inflation and geopolitical tensions have dragged heavily on operations. But 2023 bookings are on pace with pre-pandemic 2019 levels. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
Where Will Roku Be in 1 Year?
Roku's struggles will likely continue until the economy improves. The company still has major growth opportunities in the streaming industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
4 Growth Stocks That I'm Bullish on Right Now
Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro has positions in Block, Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II-Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF, and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block, Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
Why This Small-Cap Airline Stock Is on an Upward Trajectory
Sun Country Airlines enjoyed a 39% year-over-year revenue increase in leisure business. The stock is still down over 50% from its April 2021 highs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy While the Market Is Still Down
Both stocks are down massively over the past year. Match Group still has plenty of room to grow in online dating. Block is seeking to attract more customers by adding services to its ecosystem. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 1 Year?
Nvidia's growth decelerated significantly over the past year. Its business might stabilize in 2023 as it laps that slowdown. Its valuation doesn't fully reflect those near-term challenges yet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
Stock Picks: How'd They Do?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this episode of Rule Breaker Investing, Motley...
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett Doesn't Follow His Own Advice -- and It's Made Him Richer
Buffett once wrote that investors shouldn't think about a stock if they aren't willing to own it for 10 years. But the legendary investor has frequently sold stocks without holding them for 10 years. Buffett's decisions to sell earlier than his stated threshold have usually paid off. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy for 2023 (And It's Not Even Close)
The fallout from the FTX scandal has rocked the crypto world. While there are many bad actors out there, there are still many cryptocurrencies with long-term viability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
Two energy stocks make the list: Devon Energy and Enterprise Products Partners. Two REITs also look attractive right now: Digital Realty Trust and Innovative Industrial Properties. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Motley Fool
3 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying During This Bear Market
New Buffett stock TSMC is hardly a household name, but it harbors an incredibly important role in the global economy. Fears of Amazon's demise are overblown, and the stock is poised for yet another big run in the coming years. ASML Holding is key to making advanced chips, and it...
Motley Fool
Why GDS Holdings Plunged 25.1% on Tuesday
Revenue continues to grow as customers expand in the cloud. The problem is that losses are piling up for GDS Holdings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR -7.79%) Q3 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
Better Buy: Disney vs. Amazon
Disney and Amazon each have dominating positions in their respective industries. Disney has quickly gained streaming subscribers, and its parks are thriving again. Meanwhile, Amazon has a majority market share in e-commerce and cloud computing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Comments / 0