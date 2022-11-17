Read full article on original website
Pets study: Feeding your furred friends dry food reduces their environmental impact
Cat and dog owners could significantly reduce the environmental impact of their pets' diets by feeding them dry food (consisting of kibble or biscuits) rather than wet food with higher water content, suggests a study of Brazilian pets published in Scientific Reports. The findings highlight how pet owners can feed their animals more sustainably while still providing them with sufficient nutrients and calories.
New research says dogs who eat only wet food diets have a bad impact- They produce as much CO2 as driving 30,000 miles
The estimated number of dogs in the United States in 2020 was 89.7 million. Additionally, in 2022, 70% of US households indicated owning at least one pet. Of those 90.5 million homes, 69 million are dog owners. [i]
SÃO PAULO, Brazil — Feeding a dog or cat only wet food could produce as much carbon dioxide as driving 30,000 miles a year in an average car, according to a new study. That is almost seven times as much CO2 as a dry food diet, and researchers in Brazil say pet owners who switch to dry food can feed their animals more sustainably while still providing them with enough nutrients and calories.
Your Dog’s Carbon “Pawprint” May Be Almost as Bad as Yours
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Wet cat and dog food is far more environmentally damaging than dry pet food, according to a new study. It found that wet food results in eight times more climate-heating emissions than dry food.
Can Dogs Eat Bananas? See What Human Food Is Safe for Your Pets and What Isn't
You’re in the kitchen making food and your pet is looking at you longingly for a bite. Most pet owners have been there. If you frequently fall for those puppy dog eyes, it’s a good idea to know what is safe and unsafe for your dog (or cat) to eat.
Whole head lettuce recalled because of positive Salmonella test
Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling certain lots of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce sold under the Kalera brand because of potential Salmonella contamination. Kalera’s food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs, according to the company’s...
Animals Farmed: Walmart delay cage-free eggs, live export ban and farmers protest climate tax
Welcome to our monthly roundup of the biggest issues in farming and food production, with must-read reports from around the web
Recall alert: Tyson Foods recalls 94K pounds of ground beef products
SAN ANTONIO — Tyson Foods said it is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef products that may contain “mirror-like” material. In a news release on Wednesday, Tyson Foods Inc., which supplies the H-E-B supermarket chain with beef products, said the products produced at its facility in Amarillo, Texas, “may be contaminated with foreign matter.”
Less burping, more meat and milk—how livestock farmers can help tackle the climate crisis
Africa's livestock farmers are at the forefront of climate change. Images of parched landscapes littered with the carcasses of starved cattle are becoming all too familiar as droughts increase in frequency and severity. But cattle farming globally is also one of the causes of climate change. The world's three billion or more ruminants—cattle, sheep and goats—produce methane, one of the most potent greenhouse gases, as a by-product of digestion.
Consider these 15 Raw, Freeze-Dried, Dehydrated & Air-Dried Foods for Dogs and Cats
INDIES STAND OUT from the competition by not only being a source for raw dog and cat foods, but also by having the expertise to help pet parents feel confident switching to such a diet. Consider these 15 products to meet customers wherever they are on their raw journey. Peak...
Marshmallow cookies recalled after sampling finds Salmonella
Comercializadora PepsiCo S. de R.L. de C.V. is recalling certain Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies because of potential Salmonella contamination. According to the company announcement posted by the Food and Drug Administration, the recall was initiated as the result of a routine sampling program by the company, which revealed the finished product may contain Salmonella.
California company recalls enoki mushrooms after testing shows Listeria monocytogenes
Green Day Produce Inc. of Vernon, CA, is recalling its 200g/7.05oz packages of enoki mushrooms imported from Korea because a sample tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. “The potential for contamination was discovered after a retail sample was collected and analyzed by Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 200g/7.05 oz. package of Enoki mushroom,” according to the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.
Lactaid brand cottage cheese recalled in Canada because of plastic in product
Mehadrin Milk Products Inc. is recalling Lactaid brand 4% Milkfat Min. Cottage Cheese because of plastic in the product. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) recall alert did not say how the problem was discovered. The recalled product was sold in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Recalled product:. BrandProductSizeUPCCodes. Lactaid4%...
Can Dogs Actually Eat Brown Rice? What Are The Risks?
Brown rice is a healthy food staple for humans and one of the most popular food groups worldwide. Humans consumed 509 million tons of rice in 2020-2021! It’s a popular part of the human diet, but can dogs actually eat brown rice, and if so, what are the risks?
FDA gives safety clearance to lab-grown meat made from chicken cell technology
The Food and Drug Administration gave safety clearance this week to a company developing lab-grown meat from cultured animal cells.
Here's How Nutritious Macadamia Milk Is Compared to Other Nut-Based Options
When you think of macadamia nuts, the first thing that comes to mind is probably cookies. But macadamia nuts have more uses than you might think. Now that there are so many nut-based milk alternatives on the market like almond and cashew milk, it looks like macadamia nuts are next in line. But what is macadamia milk's nutritional content?
If your dog is a picky eater, air-dried dog food could be the answer — & It’s 50% Off For Black Friday
I used to think there were two types of dog food: kibble (which is affordable and super easy to serve, but not very nutritious) and fresh dog food (which is often great for your dog, but also expensive, messy, and needs to be refrigerated). When I first got my dog, I started with the former, but soon found that my Maltese-mix rescue wouldn’t tolerate most kibbles due to a sensitive stomach and a picky palate. So, with fresh dog foods as expensive as they are, for a while, I bought chop meat, rice, and sweet potatoes from the grocery store and spent hours every week prepping his meals myself.
FDA gives first safety sign-off for company selling lab-grown meat
A startup that has developed lab-grown chicken made by culturing animal cells got a key safety sign-off Wednesday from the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA cleared the California-based company, Upside Foods, on the safety of its animal cell culture technology, which can produce meat products without slaughtering any live animals. The FDA's decision — its first for so-called cultivated meats — means the lab-grown chicken is considered safe to eat, although further approvals are needed before the products can be sold in the U.S.
Supermarkets Asda, Lidl, Iceland and Co-Op issue urgent product recalls
Several leading stores have issued urgent product recalls due to health fears. The Food Standards Agency has released warnings over items that could potentially harm unwitting customers. The items are from major brands including Asda, Lidl, Holland and Barrett, Co-Op and Hotel Chocolat. Any customers who have bought the items...
