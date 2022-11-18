Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Chargers at Cardinals Betting Odds: Week 12 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers find themselves coming off back-to-back losses in which each game came down to the final seconds in regulation. Now sitting with a 5-5 record, the Chargers must respond accordingly in Week 12 against the Cardinals to prevent the team's winning percentage from dropping below .500. The Cardinals have...
Raleigh News & Observer
Updating Packers’ Spot in NFC North, Playoff Chase, Draft Race
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are perilously close to last place in the NFC North. With the NFC North portion of the Week 11 schedule complete, here’s an updated look at the division standings:. The Minnesota Vikings are 8-2 and hold a commanding four-game lead...
Raleigh News & Observer
SI Pac-12 Power Rankings Week 13: USC Loss Costs UCLA Another Spot
UCLA football (8-3, 5-3) fell from No. 5 to No. 5 in the latest edition of the SI Pac-12 Power Rankings following the team's 48-45 rivalry loss to USC. There was not a consensus on where the Bruins belonged compared to their conference foes, but they were held out of every voter's top three for the first time in nearly two months.
Raleigh News & Observer
49ers-Cardinals Week 11 Monday Night Live Blog from Mexico City
MEXICO CITY -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 11 Monday night road game against the Arizona Cardinals. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box. 2:55 The 49ers SHOULD blow out Arizona. The Cardinals are a deeply flawed team...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite
FRISCO - As the Dallas Cowboys readied to go to Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings, the oddsmakers made "America's Team'' a two-point favorite. Even after the failure at Green Bay. On the road. Against a winning foe. And the Cowboys won 40-3. Did the oddsmakers know something? Do they...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals Promote Trenton Irwin, Waive Veteran Offensive Lineman
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin to the 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon. They waived offensive tackle Isaiah Prince to make room for the veteran wide-out. Irwin has been a game day elevation from the practice squad on three separate occasions this season. He couldn't be...
Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend
ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
Raleigh News & Observer
CFP Top 25 Rankings Released: Top-4 Unchanged As Expected
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will close out their 2022 regular season Saturday afternoon at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Fresh off their final SEC game of the season, becoming the first team since Alabama in the early 2010s to have consecutive undefeated regular seasons in the SEC, Georgia looks to polish off their second consecutive undefeated regular season, something the school has never done in their program's history.
Raleigh News & Observer
Is It Over for the Steelers?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves staring at the worst question you can be asked about an NFL franchise, is this season over?. With a 3-7 record and no consistent spark, it's hard to find the light to bring a positive answer to the question. That being said, there's no need to sit around gloomy because the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't Super Bowl Champions.
Raleigh News & Observer
Five former Seminoles selected in 2022 XFL Draft
Football doesn't end when Super Bowl LVII concludes on February 12, 2023. The season will be extended a while longer when the XFL returns to play the following weekend. With eight teams based around the country and the league now being run by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, among other partners, there's some legitimate optimism that the startup will find success.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys vs. Giants: Micah Parsons On Injury List - And Needs a Haircut
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons said after Sunday’s 40-3 win at Minnesota that he experienced some unusual "pain'' in his leg on one particular play but that he's otherwise fine for this week's Thanksgiving visit from the New York Giants. And on Monday here at The Star,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Houston Texans Inactives vs. Commanders: Eno Benjamin, Derek Stingley Jr. Out
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans running back Eno Benjamin is inactive for his first game with his new team Sunday against the Washington Commanders at NRG stadium. Benjamin wasn't expected to play after only practicing Thursday and Friday as he works to absorb the playbook after joining the AFC South club off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday.
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Draft: Disappointing Texans in Prime Position for Two Early Picks on Day 1
The Houston Texans have been a massive disappointment. This is saying something, considering many didn't have high expectations for them to begin with. With the current state of things, Houston's biggest storyline to look forward to is all about the return of quarterback Deshaun Watson when he brings his Cleveland Browns to town later this year.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘I Felt Like Myself’: Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Makes Return vs. Bears
The Atlanta Falcons' 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears this past Sunday came with mixed results for some if its young building blocks. A pair of second-year pros, star tight end Kyle Pitts and emerging defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham, both departed with lower-body injuries that ultimately led to their placement on injured reserve.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback vs. Broncos: What it means for the offense
Sam Darnold will make his 2022 regular-season debut when he starts at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium, the team announced Tuesday. Darnold — who was active for the first time in Week 11 during the Panthers’ loss to the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Meets Boy He Inspired During Cancer Fight
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wasn’t able to play in Monday night’s game in Mexico City, but he was able to make a monumental impact on a young fan prior to kickoff. Almost two years to the day after he posted a video to Instagram telling Murray that he was his inspiration to get through cancer treatment, 14-year-old Hector Nahle got to meet his hero.
Raleigh News & Observer
The Impact of Losing Justin Fields on Bears Offense
Justin Fields is missing time, and how much will be determined by his ability to recover and the severity of his shoulder dislocation. The Bears coped with shoulder injuries to Mitchell Trubisky twice during his time as Bears quarterback and he missed a couple of games each time. This probably...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals Player Power Rankings: Joe Burrow Leads Way With Plenty Of Changes in Top 10
The Bengals are 6-4 following their 37-30 win over the Steelers. Here are our Week 12 player power rankings:. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Injured Trio Expect to Be Back on Defense
NASHVILLE – Bud Dupree hopes to return – yet again. The veteran outside linebacker has played in just six of the Tennessee Titans' 10 games this season due to issues with his hips, most recently missing last Thursday's victory at Green Bay. The latest injury, Dupree said Tuesday,...
Raleigh News & Observer
MHH Podcast: Debating Whether Melvin Gordon was Broncos’ Scapegoat
The Denver Broncos shot themselves in the foot, finding new ways to lose on Sunday at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders. Once again, running back Melvin Gordon was complicit in Broncos' newfound self-destruction. Gordon fumbled at the end of the second quarter, with the Broncos on a 3rd-&-1...
Comments / 0