Yardbarker
Cardinals reportedly fire coach Sean Kugler following 'incident' in Mexico City
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that the Cards let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Tri-City Herald
‘The Motivator’: QB Taylor Heinicke Gets Starting Support from Commanders Teammates
The Washington Commanders did what good teams should do against lowly opposition: get an early lead and keep their foot on the gas. On Sunday at NRG Stadium, the Commanders raced out to a 20-0 lead at halftime and never looked back to run out a 23-10 win over the Houston Texans. ... with Taylor Heinicke taking centerstage.
Tri-City Herald
Bills Betting Odds: Buffalo Heavy Favorites on Thanksgiving Week at Lions
The Buffalo Bills are fresh off a bounce-back win against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, but the team can't celebrate for long. After travelling to the Motor City for a "home" game thwarted by a blizzard back in Buffalo, the Bills will stay in Motown this week as the Detroit Lions are the next opponent in their way.
Tri-City Herald
‘We Couldn’t Have Done It Without Bills Mafia!’ Josh Allen on Beating Browns Live Game Log
A historic snowstorm that dumped six-plus feet of snow in western and northern New York from Friday through Saturday and crippled much of the infrastructure necessitated the move of Sunday's Buffalo Bills game against the Cleveland Browns. And how did the Bills secure the 31-23 win?. “Appreciate Bills Mafia for...
Tri-City Herald
Giants at Cowboys: ‘Eye Injury’ Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue.
Tri-City Herald
David Andrews, Isaiah Wynn Status Revealed: Patriots-Vikings Injury Report
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots had a significant return for their last formal session in preparation for the team’s Week 12 contest against the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night. After being feared ‘lost for the season’ less than 36-hours ago, center David Andrews was back on the...
News 8 WROC
Bills share mixed emotions about playing on Thanksgiving Day
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — For the third time in four years, the Bills will play on Thanksgiving Day, but this time, they’ve got the early slot. The 12:30 game against the Lions. Which means that, although they’ll be working on Thanksgiving, they might not have to miss it. “It will be cool to get […]
Tri-City Herald
Tyron Smith Return? Cowboys Reveal O-Line Move Plans
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys rightly view Tyron Smith as one of the handful of best left tackles of this NFL era. At the same time, the Cowboys view the present left tackle, rookie Tyler Smith, as a versatile valued prize from the 2022 NFL Draft. So what is the...
Tri-City Herald
Patriots C David Andrews Surprisingly Practices: Playing vs. Vikings?
FOXBORO — Just two days before America’s signature holiday, New England Patriots center David Andrews channeled the inner spirit of arguably its signature writer, Mark Twain. In short, “reports of his demise have been greatly exaggerated.”. As the six-time team captain was helped from the field after...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Power Rankings: Lions Are Hottest Team in NFL
Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium for their third consecutive victory. "First-round WR Jameson Williams returned to practice Monday, and he may soon give a team gaining momentum another shot in the arm with his game-breaking talent."
Tri-City Herald
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against the Broncos
Just a few months ago, both the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos were hoping that at a change at quarterback would help change the fortunes of their organizations. Instead, both teams roll into Week 12 with just three wins and have more questions than answers. Carolina stumbled upon an identity...
Tri-City Herald
Giants Tumble Down Latest MMQB’s Power Ranking Poll
Down they go? The New York Giants, who cracked into the Top 10 in the MMQB NFL power ranking poll at one point, slid down to No. 15 on Sunday in this week’s poll following their 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions. Notes Conor Orr of this week’s ranking:...
Tri-City Herald
Ohio State SAF Ronnie Hickman Plans To Enter 2023 NFL Draft
Although he has two years of eligibility remaining after this season, Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman told reporters on Tuesday that Saturday’s game against Michigan will be his final home game as he plans to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. “That’s going to be my last game in the...
Tri-City Herald
Only Certainty About Justin Fields Injury Is Uncertainty
Beyond the enjoyment of seeing network types feuding over whether their source is bigger or better, the Bears quarterback situation is headed where Matt Eberflus said it would. The Bears coach left off on Monday saying Fields is day to day and they'll have more on the subject Wednesday. Then...
Tri-City Herald
Cincinnati Bengals Open As Favorites For Road Matchup Against Tennessee Titans
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 1.5-point favorites in Sunday's matchup against the Titans in Nashville according to SI Sportsbook. Cincinnati and Tennessee are two of the hottest teams in the NFL. The Titans started 0-2, but they've won seven of their last eight games and enter Sunday's game with...
Tri-City Herald
Lions Deliver Giant Beatdown, Stun New York, 31-18
The Detroit Lions went into MetLife Stadium to play against a 7-2 football team that was playing at a high level under its new head coach, Brian Daboll. Detroit was seeking its first three-game winning streak in five years, plus its second consecutive road victory. Running back Jamaal Williams led...
Tri-City Herald
49ers vs. Cardinals Week 11 : Game Preview and Prediction
Another primetime game for the 49ers. This time it'll be on Monday Night Football against the Cardinals in Mexico City. Arizona has had the 49ers' number the last couple of years. For whatever reason it is, the Cardinals always put their best effort against the 49ers. Whether it has been with Kyler Murray or Colt McCoy, Arizona knows how to hand a stinging loss to the 49ers.
Tri-City Herald
Bills vs. Browns in Detroit: Inactives, How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries
A historic snowstorm that dumped nearly two feet of snow in western and northern New York before mid-morning on Friday and crippled much of the infrastructure has necessitated the move of Sunday's Buffalo Bills game against the Cleveland Browns. Instead of playing at the Bills' home at Highmark Stadium, the...
