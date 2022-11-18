ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

Bills Betting Odds: Buffalo Heavy Favorites on Thanksgiving Week at Lions

The Buffalo Bills are fresh off a bounce-back win against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, but the team can't celebrate for long. After travelling to the Motor City for a "home" game thwarted by a blizzard back in Buffalo, the Bills will stay in Motown this week as the Detroit Lions are the next opponent in their way.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Bills share mixed emotions about playing on Thanksgiving Day

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — For the third time in four years, the Bills will play on Thanksgiving Day, but this time, they’ve got the early slot. The 12:30 game against the Lions. Which means that, although they’ll be working on Thanksgiving, they might not have to miss it. “It will be cool to get […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Tri-City Herald

Tyron Smith Return? Cowboys Reveal O-Line Move Plans

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys rightly view Tyron Smith as one of the handful of best left tackles of this NFL era. At the same time, the Cowboys view the present left tackle, rookie Tyler Smith, as a versatile valued prize from the 2022 NFL Draft. So what is the...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Patriots C David Andrews Surprisingly Practices: Playing vs. Vikings?

FOXBORO — Just two days before America’s signature holiday, New England Patriots center David Andrews channeled the inner spirit of arguably its signature writer, Mark Twain. In short, “reports of his demise have been greatly exaggerated.”. As the six-time team captain was helped from the field after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

NFL Power Rankings: Lions Are Hottest Team in NFL

Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium for their third consecutive victory. "First-round WR Jameson Williams returned to practice Monday, and he may soon give a team gaining momentum another shot in the arm with his game-breaking talent."
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against the Broncos

Just a few months ago, both the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos were hoping that at a change at quarterback would help change the fortunes of their organizations. Instead, both teams roll into Week 12 with just three wins and have more questions than answers. Carolina stumbled upon an identity...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Giants Tumble Down Latest MMQB’s Power Ranking Poll

Down they go? The New York Giants, who cracked into the Top 10 in the MMQB NFL power ranking poll at one point, slid down to No. 15 on Sunday in this week’s poll following their 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions. Notes Conor Orr of this week’s ranking:...
NEW YORK STATE
Tri-City Herald

Ohio State SAF Ronnie Hickman Plans To Enter 2023 NFL Draft

Although he has two years of eligibility remaining after this season, Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman told reporters on Tuesday that Saturday’s game against Michigan will be his final home game as he plans to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. “That’s going to be my last game in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Tri-City Herald

Only Certainty About Justin Fields Injury Is Uncertainty

Beyond the enjoyment of seeing network types feuding over whether their source is bigger or better, the Bears quarterback situation is headed where Matt Eberflus said it would. The Bears coach left off on Monday saying Fields is day to day and they'll have more on the subject Wednesday. Then...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Lions Deliver Giant Beatdown, Stun New York, 31-18

The Detroit Lions went into MetLife Stadium to play against a 7-2 football team that was playing at a high level under its new head coach, Brian Daboll. Detroit was seeking its first three-game winning streak in five years, plus its second consecutive road victory. Running back Jamaal Williams led...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

49ers vs. Cardinals Week 11 : Game Preview and Prediction

Another primetime game for the 49ers. This time it'll be on Monday Night Football against the Cardinals in Mexico City. Arizona has had the 49ers' number the last couple of years. For whatever reason it is, the Cardinals always put their best effort against the 49ers. Whether it has been with Kyler Murray or Colt McCoy, Arizona knows how to hand a stinging loss to the 49ers.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy