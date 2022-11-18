Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
The White Lotus' Adam DiMarco knows Albie is missing the "spice"
This season of Mike White’s The White Lotus has delved into the way gender dynamics play themselves out in our modern world, as the vacationers come into interpersonal romantic and sexual battles over the course of the week. One of these visitors is Adam DiMarco’s Albie, who finds himself stuck on a nice guy loop with fellow American, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).
A.V. Club
Every character on The White Lotus, ranked by how insufferable they are
To watch any given episode of The White Lotus: Sicily is to step into a resort where, if you were a guest, you’d spend the entire time people-watching. And, in turn, judging those very people you find yourself sharing common areas with. As with its first season, writer-director-creator Mike White has populated his fictional hotel with a string of folks who are, for better and for worse, insufferable in all the right ways. Therein lies the biting satire at the heart of this sun-dappled, Emmy-winning series.
A.V. Club
Welcome To Chippendales drops a killer two-episode premiere
What is the role of the “pilot” episode in the era of binge-watching? The question occurred to me as soon as I realized Hulu was releasing two full episodes of its latest limited series, Welcome To Chippendales, and opting to then shift into a weekly release schedule. Pilots are supposed to hook you all while introducing the show’s main players and so, if you’ve watched “An Elegant, Exclusive Atmosphere” and “Four Geniuses” back to back you probably understood why the streamer would want those two hours to be seen that way.
A.V. Club
Doom Patrol is in for some more timey-wimey nonsense in fourth season trailer
Doom Patrol is back and more doomed than ever, which is saying something. The fourth season of DC’s wacky team of raunchy, reluctant superheroes premieres on HBO Max on December 8, 2022. The past few seasons have shown the gang on a slow and painstaking journey of personal growth, and this season looks like it’ll continue the trend. Well, they’re definitely growing older, though probably not any wiser.
A.V. Club
Welcome To Chippendales,
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, November 20, to Thursday, November 24. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday, 9 p.m.,...
A.V. Club
'Tis the season for hotpants in the trailer for Reno 911!: It’s A Wonderful Heist
It’s a Christmas miracle: Reno 911! is making its long-awaited return to Comedy Central. To celebrate, the show is kicking off its homecoming by commemorating the birth of Jesus with a reverent, all-new feature-length movie, Reno 911!: It’s A Wonderful Heist. In the spirit of giving, Comedy Central even delivered a new trailer that has one of America’s worst police departments (we could never confidently say they’re the worst) spreading holiday cheer and goodwill toward men.
A.V. Club
On The White Lotus, guests have hangovers and hookups
It’s probably best The White Lotus: Sicily doesn’t constantly remind us that we’re careening toward a finale wherein guests (plural!) meet their ends. Just as in season one, we’re just given that frame on episode one and then we’re asked to live day in and day out following the guests and workers at the hotel. So much so that there are times when I forget the pall of death is what’s constantly hovering every interaction we witness. That is, until a character like Lucia (Simona Tabasco) utters a line like “All whores are punished in the end” (similar to the line a few weeks back when Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya wonders whether anyone’s jumped out from the beautiful view at the hotel). They’re small jolts that keep you guessing as to how it is that the eventual tragedy will unfold.
A.V. Club
This week's Yellowstone is all about change—and Beth beating the crap out of someone
For a man who isn’t overly fond of change, John Dutton’s family instigated a whole lot of it on this week’s Yellowstone. “Tall Drink of Water” is heavier on plot than usual for the show, as writer and showrunner Taylor Sheridan clears the board of complicated storylines that have run their course (bye bye, Market Equity’s lawsuit against the Duttons) in favor of more compelling ones (Beth gets arrested). While John is sidelined for most of the episode, his plan as governor to service what’s good for both Montana and his family is sorely tested.
A.V. Club
Glen Powell wasn't sold on the role of Hangman in Top Gun: Maverick—until Tom Cruise helped push him
Glen Powell’s star has slowly been on the rise over the last decade, working on films such as Dark Knight Rises, Set It Up, Hidden Figures, and Richard Linklater’s Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood. However, with his casting in Top Gun: Maverick, Powell has been launched into the stratosphere, gaining entrance into the big leagues.
A.V. Club
Wakanda Forever easilybeats Jesus and The Menu at the Weekend Box Office
If you’re waiting for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to screw up like the Be Sharps and say it’s bigger than Jesus, here’s your chance: In its second weekend on the box office charts, Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever has easily beaten the theatrical debut of the first two episodes of the new season of The Chosen (a streaming show available in various places about the life of Jesus). It also beat the debut of foodie thriller The Menu, which came out in secon place with $9 million, ahead of The Chosen in third with $8.2 million.
A.V. Club
How The Menu's heroes learned to play villains
The satirical thriller The Menu is populated by people who exemplify the term “love to hate.” The film follows a particularly eventful meal at Hawthorne, an exclusive restaurant on a private island run by celebrity chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). While he’s no saint, as the courses of his impeccably curated dining experience intensify, it becomes clear that most of Slowik’s guests are monstrous in their own ways. Watching each of them receive their comeuppance proves—please forgive the obvious metaphor—delicious.
A.V. Club
2022’s best new anime shows are also a good way to get into manga
At the 2020 Golden Globes, Parasite director Bong Joon Ho advocated for more Americans to watch foreign films by noting that, “once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.” A similar argument could be made for manga, if you replace the one-inch-tall barrier with the concept of reading from right to left—which, as most English-speaking manga readers will tell you—requires a lot less mental rewiring than you might think. Manga’s popularity has exploded in the last few years here in the U.S., and for anyone who wants to overcome the manga equivalent of that one-inch-tall barrier but doesn’t know where to start, you only need to look at the 2022 anime season for a couple of perfect recommendations.
A.V. Club
The 20 best Thanksgiving TV episodes
Turkey pretty much has a lock on the biggest Thanksgiving tradition, but TV might just come in a sneaky second place. Whether you’re watching football, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, or a holiday film, there’s almost always something on in the background of your holiday gathering. So, this year, why not try some of these Thanksgiving-themed TV episodes? Much like at the dinner table, there’s something for everyone on our list: comedies like Friends, New Girl, and Bob’s Burgers for the affable folks, Succession for people who find even the mention of the holiday triggering, and The Sopranos for those who’d rather commit a serious crime than semi-politely socialize with friends and family for half a day. Whatever your holiday vibe, here are 20 great TV episodes about Thanksgiving, listed alphabetically, because who needs another pointless argument at this time of year?
A.V. Club
Anjelica Huston joins Ana de Armas’ John Wick spin-off
The head of the ballerina assassins from the John Wick universe will appear in the movie about the ballerina assassins from the John Wick universe, with The Hollywood Reporter confirming that Anjelica Huston will reprise her role as The Director in the Ana de Armas-starring spin-off Ballerina. Huston’s character was introduced in John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum as one of the few people left in the assassin underworld who was still willing to let Keanu Reeves’ Wick cash in a favor, with Huston appearing as the head of a Russian crime family who also trains young women to become murderous ballet dancers. The last time we saw her, she was getting her hands stabbed as punishment for helping John (who she calls Jardani, which is his real name, meaning the two have some kind of important relationship). Ana de Armas will presumably be one of The Director’s ballet dancers, since she’s the star of the movie and the movie’s called Ballerina, and it’s about her using her assassin skills to avenge an attack on her family.
A.V. Club
Sir Elton John bids North America adieu with final Los Angeles concert
All good things come to an end someday, but that doesn’t make them any easier to accept. However, adding some sequins and piano certainly cushions the blow—something Sir Elton John knows well. The singer played his last North American show last night at Dodger Stadium, the finale to three nights at the stadium commemorating the end of his farewell tour, aptly named “Farewell Yellow Brick Road.”
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Mickey Kuhn, last surviving Gone With The Wind cast member
Mickey Kuhn, the last surviving credited cast member of Gone With The Wind, died on Sunday at a hospice facility in Naples, Florida. Kuhn’s wife, Barbara, confirmed his death in The Hollywood Reporter. He was 90. Born on September 21, 1932, in Waukegan, Illinois, to Theodore Matthew Michael Kuhn...
A.V. Club
Avatar: The Way Of Water must be the third or fourth highest-grossing film ever to break even
James Cameron is back, and so are James Cameron interviews. This latest one from GQ is a humdinger, offering revelations about a director known for innovation, short tempers, and, perhaps, more confidence than any mortal man has ever had. How confident? Well, confident enough to spend the last 15 years making the sequels to the highest-grossing movie ever. The Avatar series is exactly “very fucking” expensive to make, according to Cameron, who considers The Way Of Water “the worst business case in movie history.” Ultimately, the movie would need to be “the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history” to break even. This means Avatar: The Way Of Water would need to outgross both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Cameron’s inaugural highest-grossing movie ever made, Titanic.
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Jason David Frank, longtime star of Power Rangers
According to multiple reports on social media, and confirmed by a rep to TMZ, former Power Rangers star Jason David Frank has died from what TMZ’s sources say was suicide. Frank was one of the original stars of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, debuting in the first show in 1993 as Tommy Oliver, the initially villainous Green Ranger, who later became a good guy and then the White Ranger after that. He reprised his role multiple times throughout the decades-long run of Power Rangers shows, either as a main character or in a special cameo. Frank was 49.
A.V. Club
Trevor Noah has met with each Daily Show correspondent to warn them about hosting the show
Trevor Noah’s time at The Daily Show is quickly coming to an end, and names for his replacement are already being thrown in the ring. Correspondent Roy Wood Jr. is a frontrunner for the title, but some reports have suggested that more than one person could end up behind the desk. Comedy Central boss Chris McCarthy “suggests his phone has been ringing off the hook with interested parties” in a new profile for The Hollywood Reporter. Noah apparently doesn’t have a say in the decision, but he’s been making sure that his team knows what they’re getting into if they do get tapped to host.
A.V. Club
If you think Quentin Tarantino overuses the N-word in his films, he thinks you should look away
Quentin Tarantino has faced many questions as a director—questions like “Why do you love feet so much?” and “What did you and Paul Thomas Anderson say to Fiona Apple that night?” But others that have dogged nearly his entire career relate to the high level of violence in his movies, and his extreme comfortability with using the N-word in his scripts. His response to content criticism? “See something else.”
Comments / 0