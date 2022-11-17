Beverly J. Ince, age 77, of Belle Plaine was promoted to glory on November 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Shakopee on January 31, 1945 to Robert & Evelyn Thomason, she was raised in Belle Plaine and attended Trinity Lutheran School where she graduated from in 1963. Later that same year, she married the love of her life, Raymond Ince. Before passing she and Ray celebrated 59 beautiful years together here on earth. Bev and Ray had 4 children, Robert, Karyl, Chad and Cory.

BELLE PLAINE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO