Alabama State

NYSPHSAA football: See the complete schedule, results from the state tournament

By Josh Thomson, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 4 days ago

The NYSPHSAA will hold its annual high school football state tournament to crown the association's five public-school champions.

Games are scheduled to begin Friday, Nov. 18 and run through Sunday, Dec. 4. Nine teams from the Hudson Valley are among those who will compete for a trip to the Dome in Syracuse.

NYSPHSAA quarterfinals preview: What's next for Section 1, Section 9 football champions in state tournament

Here's a complete look at the 2022 schedule:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2003yy_0jFyTH9700

NYSPHSAA state tournament

Class AA

State quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 18

CBA-Albany 27, Pittsford 6

Saturday, Nov. 19

Cicero-North Syracuse 36, Corning-Painted Post 0

Newburgh 26, Carmel 20 (OT)

Monday, Nov. 21

McQuaid Jesuit (Section 5) vs. Buffalo Bennett (Section 6) at McQuaid Jesuit, 6 p.m.

State semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 26

East semifinals: CBA-Albany (Section 2) vs. Newburgh (Section 9) at Middletown High School, 6 p.m.

West semifinals: Cicero-North Syracuse vs. McQuaid/Bennett winner at Union-Endicott High School, 6 p.m.

State championship

Sunday, Dec. 4

At Syracuse University, 3 p.m.

Class A

State quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 18

Somers 35, Our Lady of Lourdes 28 (OT)

Niskayuna 14, Canandaigua Academy 7

Union-Endicott 42, West Genesee 7

Monday, Nov. 21

Hilton (Section 5) vs. Jamestown (Section 6) at Hilton High School, 6 p.m.

State semifinals

Friday, Nov. 2 5

East semifinals: Somers (Section 1) vs. Niskayuna (Section 2), at Middletown High School, 6 p.m.

West semifinals: Union-Endicott (Section 4) vs. Hilton/Jamestown winner, at Union-Endicott High School, 6 p.m.

State championship

Saturday, Dec. 3

At Syracuse University, 3 p.m.

Class B

State quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 18

Pleasantville 33, Port Jervis 7

Saturday, Nov. 19

Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk 35, Peru 19

Maine-Endwell 53, Homer 8

Monday, Nov. 21

Batavia (Section 5) vs. Iroquois (Section 6) at Batavia High School, 6 p.m.

State semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 26

East semifinals: Pleasantville (Section 1) vs. Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk (Section 2) at Middletown High School, 3 p.m.

West semifinals: Maine-Endwell (Section 4) vs. Batavia/Iroquois winner at Union-Endicott High School, 3 p.m.

State championship

Sunday, Dec. 4

At Syracuse University, 12 p.m.

Class C

State quarterfinals

Saturday, Nov. 19

O'Neill 38, Westlake 6

General Brown 29, Waverly 15

Sunday, Nov. 20

Warrensburg/North Warren/Lake George 85, Gouverneur 34

Monday, Nov. 21

Attica (Section 5) vs. Lackawanna (Section 6) at Attica High School, 6 p.m.

State semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 26

East semifinals: O'Neill (Section 9) vs. Warrensburg/North Warren/Lake George (Section 2) at Middletown High School, 12 p.m.

West semifinals: General Brown (Section 3) vs. Attica/Lackawanna winner at Union-Endicott High School, 12 p.m.

State championship

Saturday, Dec. 3

At Syracuse University, 6 p.m.

Class D

State quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 18

Tioga 42, Dolgeville 6

Moriah 20, Tuckahoe 19

Sunday, Nov. 20

Cambridge/Salem 12, Alexander 7

Monday, Nov. 21

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba (Section 5) vs. Randolph (Section 6) at SUNY Brockport, 6 p.m.

State semifinals

Friday, Nov. 2 5

East semifinals: Moriah (Section 7) vs. Cambridge/Salem (Section 2) at Middletown High School, 3 p.m.

West semifinals: Tioga vs. Oakfield/Randolph winner at Union-Endicott High School, 3 p.m.

State championship

Saturday, Dec. 3

At Syracuse University, 12 p.m.

Josh Thomson is the Sports Editor for The Journal News, Poughkeepsie Journal and Middletown Times Herald-Record. He can be reached by e-mail at jthomson@lohud.com, on Twitter at @lohudinsider , and on Instagram at @lohudinsider .

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NYSPHSAA football: See the complete schedule, results from the state tournament

Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

