NYSPHSAA football: See the complete schedule, results from the state tournament
The NYSPHSAA will hold its annual high school football state tournament to crown the association's five public-school champions.
Games are scheduled to begin Friday, Nov. 18 and run through Sunday, Dec. 4. Nine teams from the Hudson Valley are among those who will compete for a trip to the Dome in Syracuse.
NYSPHSAA quarterfinals preview: What's next for Section 1, Section 9 football champions in state tournament
Here's a complete look at the 2022 schedule:
NYSPHSAA state tournament
Class AA
State quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 18
Saturday, Nov. 19
Cicero-North Syracuse 36, Corning-Painted Post 0
Monday, Nov. 21
McQuaid Jesuit (Section 5) vs. Buffalo Bennett (Section 6) at McQuaid Jesuit, 6 p.m.
State semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 26
East semifinals: CBA-Albany (Section 2) vs. Newburgh (Section 9) at Middletown High School, 6 p.m.
West semifinals: Cicero-North Syracuse vs. McQuaid/Bennett winner at Union-Endicott High School, 6 p.m.
State championship
Sunday, Dec. 4
At Syracuse University, 3 p.m.
Class A
State quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 18
Somers 35, Our Lady of Lourdes 28 (OT)
Niskayuna 14, Canandaigua Academy 7
Union-Endicott 42, West Genesee 7
Monday, Nov. 21
Hilton (Section 5) vs. Jamestown (Section 6) at Hilton High School, 6 p.m.
State semifinals
Friday, Nov. 2 5
East semifinals: Somers (Section 1) vs. Niskayuna (Section 2), at Middletown High School, 6 p.m.
West semifinals: Union-Endicott (Section 4) vs. Hilton/Jamestown winner, at Union-Endicott High School, 6 p.m.
State championship
Saturday, Dec. 3
At Syracuse University, 3 p.m.
Class B
State quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 18
Pleasantville 33, Port Jervis 7
Saturday, Nov. 19
Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk 35, Peru 19
Monday, Nov. 21
Batavia (Section 5) vs. Iroquois (Section 6) at Batavia High School, 6 p.m.
State semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 26
East semifinals: Pleasantville (Section 1) vs. Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk (Section 2) at Middletown High School, 3 p.m.
West semifinals: Maine-Endwell (Section 4) vs. Batavia/Iroquois winner at Union-Endicott High School, 3 p.m.
State championship
Sunday, Dec. 4
At Syracuse University, 12 p.m.
Class C
State quarterfinals
Saturday, Nov. 19
Sunday, Nov. 20
Warrensburg/North Warren/Lake George 85, Gouverneur 34
Monday, Nov. 21
Attica (Section 5) vs. Lackawanna (Section 6) at Attica High School, 6 p.m.
State semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 26
East semifinals: O'Neill (Section 9) vs. Warrensburg/North Warren/Lake George (Section 2) at Middletown High School, 12 p.m.
West semifinals: General Brown (Section 3) vs. Attica/Lackawanna winner at Union-Endicott High School, 12 p.m.
State championship
Saturday, Dec. 3
At Syracuse University, 6 p.m.
Class D
State quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 18
Sunday, Nov. 20
Cambridge/Salem 12, Alexander 7
Monday, Nov. 21
Oakfield-Alabama/Elba (Section 5) vs. Randolph (Section 6) at SUNY Brockport, 6 p.m.
State semifinals
Friday, Nov. 2 5
East semifinals: Moriah (Section 7) vs. Cambridge/Salem (Section 2) at Middletown High School, 3 p.m.
West semifinals: Tioga vs. Oakfield/Randolph winner at Union-Endicott High School, 3 p.m.
State championship
Saturday, Dec. 3
At Syracuse University, 12 p.m.
Josh Thomson is the Sports Editor for The Journal News, Poughkeepsie Journal and Middletown Times Herald-Record. He can be reached by e-mail at jthomson@lohud.com, on Twitter at @lohudinsider , and on Instagram at @lohudinsider .
This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NYSPHSAA football: See the complete schedule, results from the state tournament
Comments / 0