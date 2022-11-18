ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interstate 90 eastbound reopened into New York State, Erie snow totals detailed

By Erie Times-News
 7 days ago

Interstate 90 eastbound reopened

Interstate 90 eastbound has been reopened into New York state, and all speed and vehicle restrictions have been lifted.

From about 6:00 p.m. Friday until about 10:30 p.m. Saturday the roadway was closed because of historically heavy snow falling in western New York, according to PennDOT.

Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.

Erie-area snow totals and Sunday's forecast

A lake-effect snow warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. Heavy lake-effect snow is possible, with new accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and winds gusting to 35 mph near the lakeshore.

Monday should be clearer with a high around 40, but the winds will remain.

Through Saturday, the region received 19 inches of snow in November, all of it falling since Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. Normal snowfall for November is 4.7 inches.

The official snow totals for Erie are measured at the Erie International Airport in Millcreek Township.

First snowfall of the season: Snow is falling, gusty wind conditions as lake-effect snow blankets the Erie region

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36i0dR_0jFyTBql00

Stay up to date on weather in and around Erie

Get the latest AccuWeather weather forecast and radar for your ZIP code at goerie.com/weather . Sign up for news alerts at profile.goerie.com/newsletters/manage to receive daily weather forecasts by text.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Interstate 90 eastbound reopened into New York State, Erie snow totals detailed

