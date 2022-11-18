Interstate 90 eastbound reopened into New York State, Erie snow totals detailed

Interstate 90 eastbound reopened

Interstate 90 eastbound has been reopened into New York state, and all speed and vehicle restrictions have been lifted.

From about 6:00 p.m. Friday until about 10:30 p.m. Saturday the roadway was closed because of historically heavy snow falling in western New York, according to PennDOT.

Erie-area snow totals and Sunday's forecast

A lake-effect snow warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. Heavy lake-effect snow is possible, with new accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and winds gusting to 35 mph near the lakeshore.

Monday should be clearer with a high around 40, but the winds will remain.

Through Saturday, the region received 19 inches of snow in November, all of it falling since Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. Normal snowfall for November is 4.7 inches.

The official snow totals for Erie are measured at the Erie International Airport in Millcreek Township.

