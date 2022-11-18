ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perth Amboy, NJ

Details emerge after Perth Amboy father charged with killing infant

By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
 4 days ago
PERTH AMBOY – A 22-year-old city man has been charged with killing his four-month-old daughter on Nov. 10, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.

Radamez Santana was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with one count of first-degree murder and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Santana told police he had thrown the baby into a swing and then onto the floor next to the bed, court papers say.

After he threw his daughter on the floor, she began crying, but eventually her lips turned grey and she stopped breathing, court papers say.

Santana then contacted the baby's mother who then requested help, court papers say.

The Perth Amboy Police Department then responded to a 911 call reporting that an infant was not breathing on Compton Avenue. Police arriving at the address saw a person performing CPR on the infant. Santana was also present, court papers say.

The baby was then taken to Raritan Bay Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 10:52 a.m., court papers say.

On Nov. 14, detectives spoke with a doctor from the Office of the Middlesex County Medical Examiner, who performed the autopsy. The doctor told police the head injuries were not consistent with the statement given by Santana at the time of the incident, court papers say

Santana went to the Perth Amboy Police Department the following day to speak to detectives and provided a voluntary audio and video recorded statement, court papers say.

Santana is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center.

The investigation was conducted by Detective Gina Betancourt of the Perth Amboy Police Department and Detective Walter Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Betancourt at 732-442-4400, or Kelley at 732-745-3330.

Comments / 4

Glenda Funderburk
4d ago

my heart is so broken this poor little baby did not get a chance to live I am so hurt right now and her father Malone's in jail what is wrong with people today if you didn't want to have children you should have used a condom they did not asked to come into this world if you could not handle your child and there was a problem take the child to a family ultimately police station or something why hurt your child 🥺😥😥 my prayers go out to the family and friends and the mother 🙏🙏🙏😇

Reply
5
 

