“One-stop shopping”: organizations pass out winter gear
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Patience Dupree was one of the hundreds waiting in line for over an hour at Garden Hills Elementary School in Champaign on Saturday, all in anticipation of the goods we need over the holiday season. 21 organizations came together all working toward the same goal — helping and supporting families throughout […]
Tenants go weeks without heat; city & court step in
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Some people say the heat in their apartments hasn’t worked for weeks. When the problem wasn’t fixed, the city of Champaign took the property owners to court. Tyler Sigler got the keys to his unit about three weeks ago. “I actually moved in and the heat wouldn’t turn off. Maintenance came […]
Home invasion, bricks through window
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Police Department says they responded to a report of a home invasion on Monday. It happened in the 500 block of South Locust St. Police say the intruder threw two bricks through an apartment's glass door around 12:06 a.m. They...
Tilton firefighters respond to restaurant kitchen fire
TILTON, Ill. (WCCU) — Fire crews were on the scene of a fire Monday morning at 2200 Georgetown Road, better known as Rich's Family Restaurant. According to Tilton Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 3:35 am for reports of smoke and flames coming from the roof of the restaurant.
Rich’s Family Restaurant in Tilton catches fire
TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Fire officials responded to a fire at Rich’s Family Restaurant in Tilton early Monday morning. At approximately 3:35 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of 2200 Georgetown Road after reports of smoke and flames coming from the roof. Upon arrival, crews found the source of flames coming from the ventilation […]
Crews respond to fire at local union
SAVOY, Ill. (WCCU) — Fire crews were on the scene of a fire at 1005 N Dunlap Ave, the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 149 union. Crews were dispatched at 2:51 pm on Monday. We're told that upon arrival, no flames were visible but black smoke was pouring out of the roof.
Grocery grab raffle at local grocery store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shoppers in Bloomington-Normal had a chance to fill their grocery carts for a good cause. With the help of the Bloomington-Normal Daybreak Rotary Foundation, the Hy-Vee in Bloomington held a grocery grab. Tickets were available for sale, with three lucky ticketholders winning either one, two or three minutes to race through the aisles and fill their cart.
The Junior League of Champaign Urbana’s Festival of Trees
The Junior League of Champaign-Urbana develops and participates in projects, educational programs, conferences, and advocacy efforts in areas where needs are unmet and existing resources are minimal. JLCU has often been a front runner and a catalyst in addressing the emerging issues of the day. Projects begun by JLCU offer community partners administrative guidance, strategic planning, volunteer support, and financial resources. Once a project or program is successfully established, it is frequently turned over to the community partners for continued action in the community.
Scary creature involved in holiday celebration dividing Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — ‘Tis the season for holiday parades and festivities, and Gibson City is kicking off its fun on Saturday. Some people are worried a scary figure may disrupt it though. Krampus is part of a German folklore from the 12th century. Rantoul’s Baldwin Asylum is bringing him to life. Justin Carpenter, […]
Family helps Mahomet mother facing eviction
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mahomet mother facing eviction over unpaid lot fees has had her bills paid. The mother was one of 20 who received eviction notices at Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park just months after a new property management company took over. She was very emotional and scared, and did not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what was going on yet, which is why she will remain anonymous.
Insane Illinois Woman Bites And Urinates On Four Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
Community members respond to gun violence in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gun violence may be going down in Champaign, but some community members say their fear has gone up. It’s why the Equity and Engagement department has been hosting community violence response meetings. They hope to reach victory over violence. A lot of people showed up on Monday night. Not only was […]
Man killed in Rantoul shooting identified
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Coroner, Duane Northrup, has identified the man who was found dead at the scene of a shooting in Rantoul on Sunday. Decarlo S. Douglas, 34, of Louisville, Kentucky was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:07 pm. According to the coroner, Douglas...
‘It wasn’t a random act’: Sunday Rantoul shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – “I looked outside and I was like, that’s terrible. It really is terrible,” one neighbor said, describing the crime scene on Falcon Drive Sunday afternoon. A 34-year-old man is dead and a 15-year-old boy was hospitalized with “non-life-threatening” injuries after they were both shot in broad daylight. “Obviously, middle of the […]
Toy Aussie Puppies at Ruby’s Rescue and Retreat looking for furever family
Nemo and Marlin, 2 adorable Toy Aussie puppies need loving homes!. Ruby’s Rescue will be at the Old Rugged Barn in Towanda on December 10th, from 1-5. Come join 40 crafters and vendors at our 5th Annual HOLIDAY MARKET. Old Rugged barn is minutes from Bloomington normal and just...
Rich’s Family Restaurant Temporarily Closed after Fire Incident
An early Monday morning fire has resulted with a popular Tilton restaurant being temporarily closed. The blaze was at Rich’s Family Restaurant, located along Georgetown Road. Tilton, Westville, Georgetown and Kickapoo volunteer firefighters were among units that responded to the alarm. Firefighters removed some vents on the roof to...
Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois
LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
Decatur man pleads guilty to stabbing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Manolito D. Conner pleaded guilty today to stabbing a 37-year-old woman at the Oasis Day Center in Decatur. On September 10, Decatur officers responded to the Oasis Day Center on Cerro Gordo and located a 37-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her chest and lower body. The victim was transported via ambulance to a hospital for medical treatment.
Urbana High School will continue E-learning Monday and Tuesday
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — For high school students and parents in Urbana, it’s been a week filled with fear and chaos. That’s because on Tuesday, police say a staff member received a threat from an unknown person. Then on Wednesday, Urbana police and the FBI were notified of additional threats from the same email source, […]
Decatur experiencing technical issues affecting payments
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Decatur is asking residents for patience as they may experience longer-than-normal wait times to pay bills and receive related customer service. On November 14, Decatur implemented a computer software upgrade, and despite successful tests of the system, Decatur is experiencing certain processing...
