Decatur man pleads guilty to stabbing
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Manolito D. Conner Sr, 54, has pleaded guilty to stabbing a 37-year-old woman. Conner stabbed the woman on September 12. Police found the woman with multiple stab wounds in her chest and lower extremities. Conner pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder. He must serve 85%...
Decatur man sentenced to life in prison for murder of pregnant woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man has pleaded guilty to killing a pregnant woman on Tuesday. Darius R. Coffie pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and intentional homicide to an unborn child. Coffie was arrested on May 10, 2022, after a brief chase conducted by the U.S. Marshals and...
Police investigating robbery, battery at area Walmarts
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after two crimes happened Monday night at Rantoul and Champaign’s Walmart stores. Rantoul Police said at least five suspects were involved in a robbery at Rantoul’s Walmart. Witnesses told police the suspects demanded electronics and walked out of the store. They also said a weapon was involved. […]
Police: 16-year-old female arrested for Urbana High School threat from Nov. 7
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Police along with FBI Agents and officers from Chicago Police Department arrested a juvenile connected to terrorist threats at Urbana High School on November 7. On November 7, Urbana High School received a threat over the phone saying she was going to kill...
Man killed in Rantoul shooting identified
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Coroner, Duane Northrup, has identified the man who was found dead at the scene of a shooting in Rantoul on Sunday. Decarlo S. Douglas, 34, of Louisville, Kentucky was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:07 pm. According to the coroner, Douglas...
‘It wasn’t a random act’: Sunday Rantoul shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – “I looked outside and I was like, that’s terrible. It really is terrible,” one neighbor said, describing the crime scene on Falcon Drive Sunday afternoon. A 34-year-old man is dead and a 15-year-old boy was hospitalized with “non-life-threatening” injuries after they were both shot in broad daylight. “Obviously, middle of the […]
Macon County Jail changing how inmates receive mail
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Jail will change how inmates can receive personal mail beginning Dec. 1. Anyone who wants to mail something to someone incarcerated will have to mail it to an off-site company that will then scan the mail and send it electronically to the facility. Once visually inspected by staff, […]
Cayuga man sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison
CAYUGA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- A Cayuga man has been sentenced to 12 and a half years in federal prison, after pleading guilting to distribution and receipt of child sexual abuse material. According to court documents, Homeland Security Investigations special agents were conducting undercover chat operations on the social media application KIK. An adult male, later identified […]
Argument Between Neighbors Over Barking Dog Turns Deadly In IL
Illinois man is killed by his neighbor after a fight about a loud dog. I've been blessed with good neighbors most of my life. I think that really helps make a great neighborhood. Sometimes, they aren't so great. That makes things difficult. The worst is a person on the block that you are constantly battling with. Unfortunately, things can get very ugly and even violent.
El Paso district attorney faces suspension from office until recall trial
A court date to determine if El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales will be suspended from her position has been set. The new hearing comes after El Paso County Attorney JoAnne Bernal filed an amended petition to remove Rosales from public office. In the petition Bernal filed on Monday, she...
Community members respond to gun violence in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gun violence may be going down in Champaign, but some community members say their fear has gone up. It’s why the Equity and Engagement department has been hosting community violence response meetings. They hope to reach victory over violence. A lot of people showed up on Monday night. Not only was […]
Shelbyville woman accused of urinating on officers
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville woman is facing several charges accusing her of, among other things, urinating on police officers. Hannah Strode, 27, is charged with four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count each of aggravated assault and domestic battery with a prior conviction. The latter two charges accuse […]
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF OCCUPANT RESTRAINT ENFORCEMENT PATROL
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion County during November. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Coroner identifies woman killed in I-74 crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the woman dead in a crash on Interstate 74 Friday evening. According to a press release, Melissa Ann Johnson, age 20, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained as the driver of an SUV. Toxicology testing is pending. The crash happened at milepost […]
Jail Reveals New Inmate Mail Procedure
November 21, 2022 – Starting Thursday, December 1, the Macon County Jail will be changing how inmates can receive personal mail at the jail. HomeWAV & Macon Co. will partner with a new mail management provider called TextBehind at this correctional facility. Going forward, TextBehind will electronically scan all appropriate physical mail and deliver it digitally to the facility. All mail will be reviewed and approved by the facility staff. Inmates will receive all mail digitally, through the HomeWAV kiosk. THIS DOES NOT APPLY TO LEGAL MAIL.
New inmate mail policy in Macon County
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a new mail policy for inmates in Macon County. Effective on December 1, HomeWAV and Macon County will partner with a new mail management provider called TextBehind. TextBehid will electronically scan all appropriate physical mail and deliver it digitally to the facility.
Bailey Street in Champaign to close Tuesday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — American Dowell Signs will close Bailey Street between Walnut Street and Market Street beginning Nov. 22 at 7 a.m. The closure will happen in order to facilitate sign removal at 17 E. University. During the closure, access will be maintained to all local properties. The City of Champaign encourages motorists to […]
Rich’s Family Restaurant in Tilton catches fire
TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Fire officials responded to a fire at Rich’s Family Restaurant in Tilton early Monday morning. At approximately 3:35 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of 2200 Georgetown Road after reports of smoke and flames coming from the roof. Upon arrival, crews found the source of flames coming from the ventilation […]
Central Illinois school bus driver reassigned after appearing to doze off at the wheel
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Melissa Edwards is one of several parents in Livingston County who will be driving their child to school after a video appears to show their bus driver dozing off at the wheel. “I don’t want my kids in a serious car accident because the driver is falling asleep,” she said. […]
Tilton firefighters respond to restaurant kitchen fire
TILTON, Ill. (WCCU) — Fire crews were on the scene of a fire Monday morning at 2200 Georgetown Road, better known as Rich's Family Restaurant. According to Tilton Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 3:35 am for reports of smoke and flames coming from the roof of the restaurant.
