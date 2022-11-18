November 21, 2022 – Starting Thursday, December 1, the Macon County Jail will be changing how inmates can receive personal mail at the jail. HomeWAV & Macon Co. will partner with a new mail management provider called TextBehind at this correctional facility. Going forward, TextBehind will electronically scan all appropriate physical mail and deliver it digitally to the facility. All mail will be reviewed and approved by the facility staff. Inmates will receive all mail digitally, through the HomeWAV kiosk. THIS DOES NOT APPLY TO LEGAL MAIL.

