Quentin Tarantino Confirms Next Movie Will Be Last, Says He Feels “Out of Touch”

By Raven Brunner
 4 days ago
Quentin Tarantino — one of the most widely celebrated modern directors — might just have confirmed his retirement from filmmaking. The renowned creator sat down with Chris Wallace on Sunday’s (Nov. 20) episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? to talk about his future plans, where he hinted his movie-making days might be ending sooner than we expected.

“I’ve been doing it for a long time; I’ve been doing it for 30 years. And it’s time to wrap up the show,” Tarantino told Wallace, per PEOPLE.

Tarantino, who has released nine movies since his debut in 1992, is known for hits like Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill and Django Unchained. His work has accumulated a cult following and often recycles the same actors, like Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, who have each appeared in multiple Tarantino films, and Michael Bowen, who has appeared in three.

Despite his impressive resume, Tarantino has hinted before that he won’t be making films forever. The director has previously shared his plan to only make ten movies, which Wallace questioned, asking him if he knows what his “10th and last film is going to be.”

Tarantino said he hasn’t quite hammered out all the details yet, replying, “No, I don’t, at all, ’cause I’m also not in a giant hurry to make my last movie.”

His most recent movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was released in 2019 and nominated for ten Academy Awards, winning two. The work was also spun into a novel, written by Tarantino in his 2021 author debut.

Recently, Tarantino was rumored to be directing an eight-episode limited series that’s slated to premiere in 2023, following his alleged departure from FX’s Justified revival. However, while speaking to Wallace, he seemed to take a shot at Netflix and other big streamers while saying he feels like an “old man who’s out of touch.”

“Right now, I don’t even know what a movie is. Is that something that plays on Netflix? Is that something that plays on Amazon and people watch it on their couch with their wife or their husband? Is that a movie?” Tarantino wondered.

He added, “‘Cause my last movie opened up in 3,000 theaters and played all over the world for a couple of months.”

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? airs Sundays at 7/6c on CNN, and is available to stream on HBO Max.

