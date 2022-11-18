ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Nominate an Abilene, Big Country good deed doers for Everyday Heroes profile

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago
Giving public pats on the back to the unsung doers of good deeds in Abilene and the surrounding communities has been a long-standing tradition of the Everyday Heroes holiday series of the Abilene Reporter-News.

Over the past 2½ years, heroes have emerged to help other during the pandemic, extreme cold and heat, and the current economic struggle.

To nominate an Everyday Hero, send the person's name and a short description of his, her or their good works to greg.jaklewicz@reporternews.com or to the Reporter-News at P.O. Box 30, Abilene, TX 79604. Include "Everyday Hero" in the subject line of emails or on the envelopes of mailed nominations.

