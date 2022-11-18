ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

DUI checkpoints planned in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Oklahoma County. The checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

36th Annual Peace Festival returns to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - After a two year cancelation due to COVID, the 36th Annual Peace Festival has returned. This festival highlights groups involved with justice and social issues. On Saturday, there were about 60 groups hoping to educate and collaborate with each other. This year, they have an international...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OSBI investigating after 4 people found murdered near Hennessey

KINGFISHER COUNTY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the deaths of four people who were found murdered on Sunday night west of Hennessey. The Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office received a call about a hostage situation on North 2760 Road. When deputies arrived they found...
HENNESSEY, OK
okcfox.com

Dude Perfect to make tour stop at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Dude Perfect will be returning to Oklahoma City next year. The sports and comedy group will perform at the Paycom Center on Friday, July 28. “We can’t wait to get back on the road and see your smiling faces for our brand-new 2023 Pandamonium tour! We have some awesome new surprises in store for this tour and we can't wait to meet you all in person,” said Coby Cotton, Dude Perfect. “We’re coming back to lots of our favorite cities, returning to some that we haven’t been to since 2019, and have added some new stops including a long-awaited show in Canada!”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

