Man accused of killing Oklahoma City officer in crash dies
A man who was arrested following a deadly crash with an Oklahoma City police officer has died.
okcfox.com
OSBI: The victims of a quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County were 'executed'
KINGFISHER COUNTY (KOKH_ — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that the four victims of a quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County were "executed." According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, a male suspect went into a building at a marijuana grow operation on North 2760 Road west of Hennessey around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.
okcfox.com
DUI checkpoints planned in Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Oklahoma County. The checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.
okcfox.com
Edmond police officer injured in September pursuit finally returns home
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Edmond Police Sergeant injured in a pursuit back in September has officially been sent home from rehab. Sgt. Joseph Wells, who came out of the ICU in October, was sent to a rehab center on Nov. 15, and one week later, he has been cleared to go home.
okcfox.com
Logan County DA takes action after Gov. Stitt's intoxicated son found with guns
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — FOX 25 is following up with the Logan County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office after the son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with deputies on Halloween. Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux defended the action of his deputies. "We have...
Oklahoma man arrested for girlfriend’s murder
Officers were called to a home following a possible stabbing in Sapulpa.
okcfox.com
Suspects wanted in connection to Illinois homicide investigation arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two suspects wanted in connection to a Rock Island, Illinois homicide investigation were arrested in Oklahoma City on Monday. Detectives from the Rock Island Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Davyon Woods-Jackson and Carion Thomas in the 1300 block of SE 38th Street.
4 dead, 1 hurt following an alleged hostage situation in Oklahoma
An investigation is underway in Kingfisher County after four people were found dead and another hurt following a violent attack at a marijuana grow farm.
KTEN.com
Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
okcfox.com
Body camera footage released of Gov. Stitt's intoxicated son at Guthrie Haunts
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — New body camera footage was released after Governor Kevin Stitt's son was found intoxicated and in possession of firearms at Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. Logan County deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts where they found a hard case of firearms in the parking lot of Guthrie...
okcfox.com
Malcolm visits OSU-OKC Fire Academy
Malcolm Tubbs visits the OSU-OKC Fire Academy to learn how to be a firefighter. He talked with instructor James Herman to learn what it takes to become a firefighter.
okcfox.com
36th Annual Peace Festival returns to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - After a two year cancelation due to COVID, the 36th Annual Peace Festival has returned. This festival highlights groups involved with justice and social issues. On Saturday, there were about 60 groups hoping to educate and collaborate with each other. This year, they have an international...
KOCO
Homeowner in north Oklahoma City has different experience with porch pirate
OKLAHOMA CITY — Too often this time of year, porch pirates take delivered packages that don’t belong to them. This time, a homeowner in north Oklahoma City had a different experience with a thief. It’s a common snatch-and-grab crime, but in this case, it’s not about what the...
okcfox.com
Man attacked by dogs, waits almost full day for animal welfare response
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man is left bloody after being attacked by two dogs yesterday. The dogs are still on the loose and it took almost a full day for animal welfare to respond. Covered in blood, Jimmy Durant, is still recovering from a brutal dog attack. Though...
okcfox.com
OSBI investigating after 4 people found murdered near Hennessey
KINGFISHER COUNTY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the deaths of four people who were found murdered on Sunday night west of Hennessey. The Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office received a call about a hostage situation on North 2760 Road. When deputies arrived they found...
okcfox.com
OUPD: Intoxicated man arrested after assaulting police officer during Bedlam game
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Officers with the University of Oklahoma Police Department arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a non-OUPD officer and resisted arrest during the Bedlam game on Saturday. OUPD were called to the east side of the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to assist with crowd control,...
okcfox.com
Dude Perfect to make tour stop at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Dude Perfect will be returning to Oklahoma City next year. The sports and comedy group will perform at the Paycom Center on Friday, July 28. “We can’t wait to get back on the road and see your smiling faces for our brand-new 2023 Pandamonium tour! We have some awesome new surprises in store for this tour and we can't wait to meet you all in person,” said Coby Cotton, Dude Perfect. “We’re coming back to lots of our favorite cities, returning to some that we haven’t been to since 2019, and have added some new stops including a long-awaited show in Canada!”
okcfox.com
Homeless Alliance receives 2.5M grant to help combat homelessness in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Homeless Alliance announced that it received a $2.5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fun, the largest private gift focused on families in the organization’s history. The one-time grant will help the Homeless Alliance support families dealing with increasing rent costs,...
okcfox.com
Gov. Kevin Stitt's son involved in incident at Guthrie Haunts with guns and alcohol
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with the Logan County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. According to an incident report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy said they found a hard case...
Edmond man gets an unexpected surprise intruder
An Edmond woman is locked in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after barging into a man’s house, smashing items in his kitchen and nearly starting a fire.
