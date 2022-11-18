Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
The Biggest Gaming Flops Of 2022
2022 was a great year for gamers. From the beginning to the end, there was a little something for every style of gamer. Players could defeat challenging bosses in "Elden Ring," or ride a mechanical animal in "Horizon Forbidden West." They could capture adorable monsters in "Pokemon Legends Arceus," or continue the heartwrenching story of Kratos in "God of War Ragnarok" – the latter of which dominated nominations at the Game Awards. Yes, 2022 was a standout year in gaming. Even older titles got a facelift, and "The Last of Us Part 1" now has a fan favorite looking better than ever.
ComicBook
PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Tetris Fans Can Finally Play The Series' Hardest Game On Console
Originally released in 1984, "Tetris" may be one of the most well known and recognizable games of all time. The classic puzzle game has been released and reimagined numerous times over the years, was briefly a major hit on Twitch, and a "Tetris" movie is even in the works at the moment. With all the success and fond memories associated with this title, it's no wonder that it continues to rank as one of the best games of all time. Now, old fans and younger gamers alike will have a chance to experience (or re-experience) the fun of fitting falling blocks into the right patterns with the console release of the hardest version of the game ever.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Business Insider
Nintendo's Black Friday Switch bundle includes a free game plus 3 months of online multiplayer for only $300
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Among the gaming deals available this Black Friday, Nintendo is offering a special deal on their wildly popular Nintendo Switch console. Starting today, you can pick up a Nintendo Switch, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online for only $300.
IGN
Here Are Three PS5 Exclusive Video Games Under $30 Each for Black Friday
After plunking down $400-$500 on a PlayStation 5 console, you might find your coffers draining oh so quickly after you realize that PS5 video game can cost upwards of $69.99 each. If you've purchased video games at all in the past, you'll probably already realize that patience is well rewarded; video game prices tend to drop substantially after the first year of release. Now that the PS5 has been out for about two years, some of the PS5 launch titles, as well as one title that was released about 6 months later, have finally dropped to 50% or less than their original retail price.
GTA Online Could Finally Get A Much-Requested Feature
"Grand Theft Auto Online" is far from a perfect game, but even in 2022 it remains one of Rockstar's most lucrative titles. This online mode for "Grand Theft Auto 5" has received lots of updates and additional content over the years, but there's one thing that's been missing from the game for a long time: fast travel. It doesn't usually take too long to get around in "Grand Theft Auto" games — especially if a player has access to aircraft or knows how to exploit — but with "Grand Theft Auto 6" boasting a map as large as "GTA 5" and "Red Dead Redemption 2" combined, fast travel is looking more and more appetizing.
Sonic co-creator Yuji Naka among former Square Enix employees arrested over Dragon Quest-related insider trading
They are alleged to have bought stock in a developer right before the public announcement it would make a Dragon Quest spinoff.
geeksaroundglobe.com
The Basics of Video Games Drawing
Video games have been around for over five decades. Over the years, game development has changed and progressed – you can now play video games on your phone, tablet, and even virtual reality glasses. But designing a game doesn’t happen overnight. The game development process can take years, including...
The Warzone 2 nuke is real: someone just detonated it live on stream
Involves collecting three cores and painting a giant target on your squad's back.
Did your favorite make it onto our list of the best PS4 games?
We might be onto the next generation, but the best PS4 games are still worth your time.
Best-Selling Nintendo Games of All Time
Video games have been around since the 1970s but their growth was turbo-charged during the pandemic, as millions of people had to huddle in place at home and find things to do. More than 2.5 billion people play video games across the globe, according to Enterprise Apps Today. In the U.S., nearly 64% of adults […]
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Update May Be Good News for GameCube Fans
A new Nintendo Switch Online update out of Nintendo may be good news for Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users hoping to play more GameCube games on the system. After previously only offering NES and SNES games, Nintendo semi-recently expanded the Switch Online library with the "Expansion Pack," a more expensive tier that added Sega Genesis and N64 games to the mix. Many are expecting GameCube games to be next, but at the moment Nintendo hasn't confirmed this. However, they may have teased it during a recent earnings call and while speaking to investors.
ktalnews.com
Best Zelda games
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The Legend of Zelda is one of Nintendo’s best-known franchises, with its hero, Link rivaling even Mario for recognition. The Zelda series has been running for thirty years now, and with Breath of the Wild 2 planned for release in 2022 for the Nintendo Switch, the games are as popular as they’ve ever been. The top pick, “Breath of the Wild,” is one of the newer games in the series and one of the most widely beloved, with a massive open world and easy entry for those unfamiliar with the universe.
IGN
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Wave 3 of DLC Courses Arrives This December
Nintendo has announced that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass Wave 3 will bring eight new tracks to the game on December 7. Revealed in a new trailer (below), Nintendo shared the release date alongside confirmation of which tracks would join the previously announced Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour and Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS in the Rock and Moon cups.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Discounts Former PlayStation Exclusive to $2.99
A Nintendo Switch game that was formerly exclusive to PlayStation platforms for over a decade has now been drastically marked down and is only retailing for $2.99. Today, Nintendo kicked off its new Black Friday promotion which sees a number of great discounts for hundreds of different games. And while it's hard to definitively say which deals are the best of the best in this promotion, this offer in mention is almost too good to pass up.
The Verge
Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday
Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
ComicBook
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
