'Love Actually' cast to reunite for 20th anniversary TV special
One of the most beloved modern Christmas classics is turning 20 next year, and to mark the occasion, cast members from the landmark 2003 romantic comedy "Love Actually" are reuniting for a TV special to air on ABC next week, the network announced Tuesday. Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson,...
DeMane Davis hasn't cried over the end of 'Queen Sugar' yet
Director DeMane Davis has been so busy, some things have yet to fully sink in. Including the fact that the hit OWN show she has worked on, "Queen Sugar," is ending with its seventh season. "I've been so in it that I haven't cried yet because it's over," Davis, who...
Pink delivers moving tribute to Olivia Newton-John at the American Music Awards
Pink performed a cover of "Hopelessly Devoted To You" at the American Music Awards in honor of the late singer and actress Olivia Newton-John. As she sang, photos of the "Grease" star were played on a screen behind her on stage at the Microsoft Theater. Newton-John died in August after a long battle with breast cancer.
Blythe Danner in remission from the same cancer her late husband Bruce Paltrow had
Blythe Danner has revealed she is in remission after a battle with oral cancer, the same cancer that led to the death of her late husband, director Bruce Paltrow. Paltrow, the father of Oscar-winning actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow, died in 2002. Danner told People she was surprised by the...
'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split
The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
In 'Wednesday,' Jenna Ortega makes Netflix's Addams Family series look like a snap
Although the main character's name was inspired by the poetic line "Wednesday's child is full of woe," "Wednesday" is generally a delight, thanks almost entirely to Jenna Ortega. Having outgrown her Disney Channel days, Ortega makes the Addams Family's now-high-school-age daughter the coolest humorless goth sociopath you'll ever meet, in a Netflix series that's more kooky than spooky or ooky.
Jason David Frank, Power Rangers actor, dies at 49
Actor Jason David Frank, best known for starring in the original "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" TV franchise, has died, according to multiple reports citing his representative. The actor died in Texas, his representative Justine Hunt told TMZ. According to People, Frank's representative asked for privacy for the actor's family and...
Nicki Aycox, 'Supernatural' actress, has died at age 47
Nicki Aycox, who played Meg Masters on the CW series "Supernatural," died last week, her family announced. Aycox's sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, revealed the news on Facebook on Nov 17. "My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab,...
Hulu's 'Welcome to Chippendales' looks a little under-dressed for success
Hulu has carved out an impressive niche of salacious fact-based limited series, including several with a true-crime hook. "Welcome to Chippendales" checks off those boxes, but in a less-appealing package that's surprisingly lifeless, and even with its trashy selling points looks under-dressed for success. The story begins with Indian immigrant...
