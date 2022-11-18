Read full article on original website
Related
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
NBC Miami
Looking at the Biggest FIFA World Cup Upsets in History
Well, nobody saw that coming. Saudi Arabia shocked the world with their 2-1 victory over Argentina on Tuesday. It was quickly categorized as one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history – No. 51-ranked Saudi Arabia had just three prior World Cup wins while No. 3-ranked Argentina was riding a 36-match unbeaten streak.
NBC Miami
Poland's World Cup History Before 2022 FIFA Tournament
Poland is back at the World Cup, and its superstar striker is a big reason why. The team faced a win-or-go-home UEFA World Cup playoff against Sweden in March with a ticket to Qatar on the line. After a scoreless first half, Robert Lewandowski put Poland on the board with a penalty kick in the 49th minute. Piotr Zieliński padded Poland’s lead in the 72nd minute and the team secured a World Cup berth with a 2-0 victory.
NBC Miami
Saudi Arabia Stuns Messi, Argentina in Massive World Cup Upset
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. In one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina 2-1 in their first match of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia was...
NBC Miami
World Cup Passion Comes With Controversy This Year
The World Cup is all about excitement and passion, especially among the devoted fan bases of each country. We saw a great example of that passion Monday at Bottled Blonde, a bar in Wynwood, where hundreds of ardent USA supporters gathered to watch the USA versus Wales match. It ended in a 1-1 draw, which seemed disappointing because the Americans led most of the game before giving up a penalty kick goal late in the match.
NBC Miami
Guillermo Ochoa's Iconic Save Preserves Point for Team Mexico
Guillermo Ochoa is only taking positives away from Mexico's draw against Poland on Tuesday. After all, the 37-year-old Mexican goalkeeper had an epic save in the 58th minute of the match off of a PK from Polish striker Robert Lewandowski to keep El Tri afloat. Despite the 0-0 finish to...
NBC Miami
Hundreds of Fans Report World Cup Ticket Woes for 2nd Day
Handwritten paper tickets were given to some fans to enter a World Cup game on Tuesday as hundreds more in Qatar struggled to retrieve their digital passes amid problems with FIFA’s mobile application for a second day. The Associated Press witnessed a FIFA staffer writing out replacement tickets from...
NBC Miami
Mexico, Poland Ends 0-0, Saudi Arabia Takes Early Control of Group C
Not even the roar of the Mexican fans could break the stalemate on Tuesday as Mexico and Poland ended their opening Group C game 0-0. The draw comes hours after Saudi Arabia delivered one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, coming from behind to beat Argentina 2-1, and Tunisia drew with Denmark for the first 0-0 game of the tournament in a Group D fixture.
NBC Miami
Guillermo Ochoa's Epic Save Leaves Mexican Fans in Chills
Fans have officially dubbed Guillermo Ochoa "Mr. World Cup" after his iconic save in the 58th minute of the Mexico-Poland World Cup match on Tuesday. A bullet kick from Poland striker Robert Lewandowski wasn't enough to get past Ochoa, who dove for the save. Mexico fans in Stadium 975 and...
NBC Miami
Olivier Giroud, Didier Deschamps Confident After France's Opening Win vs. Australia
Both France and French striker Olivier Giroud are looking to create something special from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. For France, the 2018 World Cup champs are looking to become the first nation since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to repeat as tournament winners. Only Brazil and Italy (1934, 1938) have won consecutive World Cup tournaments.
Comments / 0